Couple Suspects Wife’s “Hamburglar” Step-Mom Steals All Their Food To Warrant A CPS Visit

When someone threatens parents with calling CPS, it can definitely send them into a panic. However, data shows that in the U.S., up to 64.3% of maltreatment reports turn out to be unsubstantiated. Still, that doesn’t stop family members from causing parents unnecessary stress and stirring up drama.
The kind of drama this “Hamburgler” stepmother unleashed on this young family is one for the ages. The wife shared their story online in a seven-part saga, and what started off as stolen food from the pantry and a call to CPS turned into a Hollywood-worthy thriller involving a golf club to the window, police, and a heartbreaking loss of a pregnancy.
A mother of two had to deal with her unhinged step mom’s threats to involve CPS
It all started when she saw the parents “unfit” because they had trouble getting groceries
Commenters urged the mom to hold her father accountable and rein in the evil stepmother
However, the father refused to believe his wife was capable of any of this, driving a wedge between him and his daughter
“Hopefully changing the locks would be enough to prevent her from trying again,” immersed commenters wrote
Then, the stepmother returned for a visit with the alleged CPS worker, which resulted in an explosive confrontation
“What an awful woman!” people reacted, “If she continues this she will end up in jail”
In her next mini update, the mom detailed how this wasn’t the first time the rogue CPS worker crossed professional boundaries
The situation became worse after the woman visited her OB
After the stepmother found out, she went berserk and broke into the family’s home again
In her last update, the woman discovered her stepmom didn’t remain in jail
At least the dad finally had enough: “They’re officially separated now”
