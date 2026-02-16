Couple Suspects Wife’s “Hamburglar” Step-Mom Steals All Their Food To Warrant A CPS Visit

When someone threatens parents with calling CPS, it can definitely send them into a panic. However, data shows that in the U.S., up to 64.3% of maltreatment reports turn out to be unsubstantiated. Still, that doesn’t stop family members from causing parents unnecessary stress and stirring up drama.

The kind of drama this “Hamburgler” stepmother unleashed on this young family is one for the ages. The wife shared their story online in a seven-part saga, and what started off as stolen food from the pantry and a call to CPS turned into a Hollywood-worthy thriller involving a golf club to the window, police, and a heartbreaking loss of a pregnancy.

A mother of two had to deal with her unhinged step mom’s threats to involve CPS

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It all started when she saw the parents “unfit” because they had trouble getting groceries

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Darina Belonogova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits:

Commenters urged the mom to hold her father accountable and rein in the evil stepmother

However, the father refused to believe his wife was capable of any of this, driving a wedge between him and his daughter

Image credits: JESSICA TICOZZELLI / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits:

“Hopefully changing the locks would be enough to prevent her from trying again,” immersed commenters wrote

Then, the stepmother returned for a visit with the alleged CPS worker, which resulted in an explosive confrontation

Image credits:

“What an awful woman!” people reacted, “If she continues this she will end up in jail”

In her next mini update, the mom detailed how this wasn’t the first time the rogue CPS worker crossed professional boundaries

Image credits:

The situation became worse after the woman visited her OB

Image credits:

After the stepmother found out, she went berserk and broke into the family’s home again

Image credits:

In her last update, the woman discovered her stepmom didn’t remain in jail

Image credits:

At least the dad finally had enough: “They’re officially separated now”

