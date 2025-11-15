My Best Friend And I Took A Gap Year From One Of The Top Art Schools In The World To Make An Online Print Shop

by

I entered art school in 2018, expecting to graduate in 4 years with a set career, life path, and place to live. This sounds highly unrealistic, right? Instead, my best friend and I took a gap year off from college to pursue the crazy dream of starting our own business. Here is how it started and how it’s going:

The coronavirus put every school system in the U.S. online in the spring of 2020, including the Rhode Island School of Design. We spent the rest of our sophomore year sitting in front of a computer screen hundreds of miles away from RISD, trying to learn about printmaking techniques.

Elsa took this opportunity to remind me of our dream: opening our shop “Luckytown.” She was thinking of taking a gap year to wait for the pandemic to subside. Our dream suddenly didn’t seem so distant anymore. So, we decided on taking the year off to work together.

Luckytown Press became much MORE than just a shop but rather a narrative for both of us to build off of for years to come. This small idea began to grow into a fictional space where individual residents have their own lives and stories to tell. It’s important to remember that small towns = mystery. Legends about ghosts and cult meetings in the forest are only some of the spooky happenings of this town.

We create handmade prints and postcards that depict feelings, landmarks, and residents reminiscent of our town. Mainly working in relief printmaking, woodblock printing is our preferred medium.

Although we have experienced struggles along the way, we both know that we can do it! Elsa always says that we “put our hearts out on the press.” So hopefully, from the body of work below readers can feel our love for what we do.

If you want to know more about Luckytown Press, check out our website! And it would be awesome for other creators to let us know what you’ve been working on during this unusual time.

Thanks for reading, Julie and Elsa.

More info: luckytownpress.com

#1 Friendly Neighborhood Bear Print

My Best Friend And I Took A Gap Year From One Of The Top Art Schools In The World To Make An Online Print Shop

#2 Hay Day Print

My Best Friend And I Took A Gap Year From One Of The Top Art Schools In The World To Make An Online Print Shop

#3 Luckytown Lake Print

My Best Friend And I Took A Gap Year From One Of The Top Art Schools In The World To Make An Online Print Shop

#4 Silent Night, Cozy Town Print

My Best Friend And I Took A Gap Year From One Of The Top Art Schools In The World To Make An Online Print Shop

#5 Fireside Print

My Best Friend And I Took A Gap Year From One Of The Top Art Schools In The World To Make An Online Print Shop

#6 Night Walking Postcard

My Best Friend And I Took A Gap Year From One Of The Top Art Schools In The World To Make An Online Print Shop

#7 What’s Outside? Postcard

My Best Friend And I Took A Gap Year From One Of The Top Art Schools In The World To Make An Online Print Shop

#8 Sleigh Ride Postcard

My Best Friend And I Took A Gap Year From One Of The Top Art Schools In The World To Make An Online Print Shop

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Oprah Winfrey Will Join 60 Minutes as Special Contributor
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2017
This Butt Lamp Gets Turned On When You Slap It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Person Can’t Decide If They’re A Jerk For Refusing To Pay Bills For A House They House-Sat, Asks The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Check Out This Hilarious Star Wars Photography With A Quirky Scottish Twist
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Hayden Byerly
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2017
Madi Fight Scene
The 100 Season 5: The Most Epic Fight Scenes You Can’t Miss
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.