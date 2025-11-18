“She Has A Sister In Australia”: Miss Italy Finalist’s “Cringy” Dance Compared To Raygun

Miss Italy 2024 was just crowned, but it’s the beauty queens from the Emilia-Romagna region who are currently stealing the spotlight. Clips from the contest’s talent show segment have gone viral, with some participants giving Olympic breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn a run for her money.
One of the Miss Italia Emilia-Romagna 2024 contestants sparked heated debates after a clip of her performance went viral.
A user who goes by “Ridi Che Ti Passa” (“Laugh whatever happens to you” in English) took to their TikTok page on Monday (September 23) to share the “cringe” dancing routine of the pageant participant.
In the video, which has since amassed 2.7 million views, the contestant was executing choreography to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ 2023 Unholy hit.
The clip was overlayed with a text that read: “Miss Italia Emilia Romagna non ci delude mai,” which translates to “Miss Italy Emilia Romagna never disappoints us.”
Despite her best efforts, the competitor’s performance went bust, as her dance moves were more akin to a slow-motion attempt at an elegant fall than a spirited routine.
Some of her kicks were seemingly inflexible. As she moved across the stage with a stoic composure, she somehow managed to pull off an impressive split towards the end.
It didn’t take long before people started to draw comparisons between the glamorous competitor’s routine and Aussie Rachael “Raygun” Gunn’s infamous breakdancing number at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
A TikTok user commented: “She has a sister in Australia I think she is the no.1 break dancer there.”
A person wrote: “Italian break dance.”
Someone else questioned: “Australia?”
A separate individual chimed in: “Olympic gold right there..”
Others speculated that the downtrodden beauty queen had poorly attempted to replicate Isobel Kinnear’s choreography to Unholy, which went viral on social media last year.
Ofelia Passaponti was crowned Miss Italy 2024
Another Miss Italia Emilia-Romagna 2024 participant went viral on a TikTok page that goes by the “Ridierolla” username.
On September 15, Ridierolla shared a clip of the contestant in question executing a hip-hop dancing routine to Usher’s hit Yeah! featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris.
The video, which was viewed 2.2 million times, included text that read: “Miss Italia Emilia Romagna anche questa sera: Perché sì,” which translates to “Miss Italy Emilia Romagna this evening as well: Because yes.”
With questionable moves and some hilariously awkward steps, the pageant contestant’s performance sparked just as much laughter as that of her fellow competitor in the initial TikTok video.
Many of the performances at the Emilia-Romagna pageant were considered cringe, Cosmopolitan Italy reported on Tuesday (September 24).
As per tradition, the participants tried their hand at dance, singing, and improvisation. However, none of them were truly convinced of what they were doing, the fashion magazine criticized.
Nevertheless, one contestant did convince the jury, as Linda Fabbri was crowned the new Miss Italia Emilia-Romagna 2024, as per the beauty pageant’s official Instagram page.
As for Miss Italy 2024, that title was awarded to Ofelia Passaponti, a 24-year-old student in communication and a so-called “fashionista” from Siena, Tuscany.
Bored Panda has contacted Miss Italia Emilia-Romagna 2024’s organizers for comment.
“Me in my room when I’m supposed to clean,” an observer quipped
