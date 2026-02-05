Stefan de Vrij: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Stefan de Vrij
February 5, 1992
Ouderkerk aan den IJssel, Netherlands
33 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Stefan de Vrij?
Stefan de Vrij is a Dutch professional footballer, widely regarded for his composed defending and tactical intelligence as a central defender. He consistently anchors the backline for both his club and the Netherlands national team.
His breakout moment came at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where his strong performances helped the Netherlands secure a third-place finish. During the tournament, de Vrij notably scored his first international goal against Spain.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Ouderkerk aan den IJssel, Stefan de Vrij is the youngest son of Jan de Vrij, who played for local club VV Spirit where Stefan also began his football journey.
He joined Feyenoord’s academy at age ten, originally playing as a midfielder before coaches transitioned him to a defender, a position that perfectly suited his emerging skills and game reading ability.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Stefan de Vrij is married to Doina Turcanu, a Moldovan woman whom he began dating in 2017 when he was playing in Rome. They tied the knot in May 2024.
De Vrij and Turcanu share one son named Nolan.
Career Highlights
Stefan de Vrij’s career soared with his instrumental role in the Netherlands’ third-place finish at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, including a key goal against Spain. He later achieved significant club success, contributing to Inter Milan’s 2020-21 Serie A title.
His consistent defensive prowess was recognized when he was named Serie A Best Defender for the 2019-2020 season, solidifying his reputation. With Inter Milan, de Vrij has collected two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia wins, and four Supercoppa Italiana triumphs.
