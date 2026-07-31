Stassi Schroeder Breaks Silence On “Cruel” SpongeBob Comparisons After SI Swimsuit Runway

Stassi Schroeder said her recent runway moment has left her “insecure” because of the mean comments directed at her.
The 38-year-old spoke about “trolls” claiming she had a “rectangle” body and comparing her to SpongeBob SquarePants.
She reportedly went on a “massive diet” to achieve her ultra-toned look for the show.
Stassi Schroeder said her recent runway moment has left her “insecure” because of the mean comments directed at her
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Wearing a bright orange bikini, Stassi Schroeder walked down the ramp for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on May 31.
The House of Stassi star appeared to be enjoying herself, flaunting the toned physique she worked so hard for.
But viewers ruthlessly mocked her for deviating from the traditional catwalk posture and stepping on stage with her hips swaying.
Image credits: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images
Haters compared her walk to an “ostrich,” claiming her physique was like SpongeBob SquarePants.
“Was she trying to make her behind look bigger?” one asked.
“Sports Illustrated or Sports Illustrated Pelvis Edition?” another commented.
Another critic wrote, “Just to be clear, this is the unsexiest walk I’ve ever seen.”
Critics brutally mocked her, saying, “This is the unsexiest walk I’ve ever seen”
Image credits: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images / Nickelodeon
After being trolled online, Schroeder spoke about how walking for the annual runway show this year was different from last year.
“The first year was really amazing,” she said on Page Six Radio about her runway debut at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in 2025.
“The second year, the trolls got to me,” she admitted.
The Vanderpump Rules alum said online haters were saying she had a “rectangle” body, and the comments made her feel “just a little insecure.”
She said her critics were “not wrong,” but she wasn’t sure whether she would want to put herself through the experience once again next year.
Despite the negativity, Schroeder said she enjoyed being part of the show and interacting with fellow runway models.
“The trolls got to me,” Schroeder said about the negative comments after the show
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“I love doing it, I feel so f***ing empowered, the girls are so nice,” she told co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real.
“The atmosphere, the energy, it’s such a girl power vibe and everyone’s there just lifting each other up,” she added. “So, I really love doing it.”
Having spent years in the industry, Schroeder said she’s gotten “really good” at dealing with hate online.
Image credits: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/Getty Images
Schroeder dealt with intense public scrutiny after she and her co-star Kristen Doute were fired from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules for being racist in the past
The author briefly underwent a revamp and married Beau Clark, 46. They welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in January 2021 and son Messer Rhys Clark in 2023.
She also released two New York Times bestselling books, Next Level Basic and Off with My Head, and she marked her return to television with House of Stassi, currently streaming on Hulu.
The House of Stassi star said she’s aware of how quickly the public can go from loving a celebrity to hating them
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When it comes to dealing with online hate, she said she doesn’t choose to “believe anything.”
“If you believe all of the positive stuff you read, that means you have to believe all the negative stuff you read,” she said, and hence, pays no heed to either.
She is aware of how quickly the public will change their opinion about someone in the spotlight.
“One minute people love you, the next they hate you,” the star said on the show. “It’s all so fluid, and it really doesn’t f***ing matter because people’s opinions are gonna change next week.”
Image credits: stassischroeder
In preparation for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show this year, a source revealed that Schroeder “went on a massive diet” because she “really wanted to look incredible.”
“She skipped breakfast, had only a salad for lunch and then did not touch a carb after 5 p.m., so she was having only about 600 calories a day,” the friend told the Daily Mail.
“The weight just melted off her body, but that kind of diet is very hard to do because the cravings are insane”, Stassi said. “It’s not easy for her to diet that hardcore, but the results are amazing, and she felt great about herself.”
The mother-of-two previously said she would “starve” herself to stay thin
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Schroeder previously surprised fans when she said she mostly eats only one meal a day to stay thin.
“I’m really lazy. I stay thin by trying to starve myself for the most part, if I’m being honest,” she told the Daily Mail Australia in 2017. “When I’m home in Los Angeles, it’s like one meal a day.”
“But when I go out of town or on work trips, it’s breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she added.
She later clarified on X that she wasn’t completely serious about what she said.
“Mmm. There was an element of sarcasm while I was doing that interview,” she said, before adding a string of food emojis like hamburgers, cheese, hot dogs, and ice cream.
“If I looked like that, I could totally deal with being called SpongBob,” one commented online
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