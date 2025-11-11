You Can Send Your Friends An Envelope With Entire Galaxies Inside It

by

Why buy someone a star when you can send them entire galaxies?! Yup, that’s correct. You can now send your friends envelopes that contain entire galaxies inside them, thanks to Japan Trend Shop.

The shop offers a set of five envelopes for the price of $95. Each one of the envelopes contains an astronomically correct depiction of the starry night sky, which will let your friends gaze into the galaxies by simply looking inside the envelope. You can also by one envelope individually through Kaminokousakujo’s online store for about $10.

More info: Japan Trend Shop | Kaminokousakujo’s online store (h/t: lostateminor)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
