Boss Asks Employee To Change The Date Of Putting Down Her Dog So She Can Work, She Hands In Two Weeks’ Notice Instead

Having a family dog put to sleep is one of the most traumatic experiences a human can go through. Not only is it losing a family member, it shatters your entire world until you rebuild it again.
This is what happened to psychology student Lailette, who worked at a Starbucks coffee chain at the time. “That time that my boss asked me if I could change the day I put my dog to sleep for @Starbucks,” the woman tweeted, sharing a couple of screenshots of her chat with the manager.
It turns out, the manager wanted Lailette to work on the day her family dog, who had been very sick, was scheduled for euthanasia and they made it clear that there was no other option. Scroll down for the whole story below, and share what you think of the whole situation in the comments!
Recently, a Starbucks employee shared how her manager asked her to reschedule the day she was putting down her sick dog because they wanted her to work on that day
Image credits: lai_lette
Starbucks has been making controversy now and again, and has been subject to criticism for poorly treating their employees.
Recently, the coffee giant’s employees have unionized in Starbucks United: “We believe that the best way to truly inspire and nourish the human spirit is to organize for greater justice, greater equality, and a greater vision of what life can be for Starbucks workers across the United States and for workers in the coffee and restaurant industry.”
Starbucks’ workers also claim that they “want to be able to be our best selves, and we cannot reach our full potential if we are understaffed, overextended, exhausted, and burned-out.”
However, Starbucks seems far from impressed with the new union. The company even went to lengths to offer the non-unionized workers higher pay and better benefits with hopes to curb the union by making workers more reluctant to unionize. This created an even bigger stir.
Some people put the blame on the author for the whole situation
Meanwhile, others thought that managers should be more understanding of their team members
People also took the opportunity to share similar situations they have experienced
