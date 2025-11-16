198 Star Wars Trivia Questions To Test Your Knowledge

With a universe as vast as that of Star Wars and with a following to match, it is truly no wonder that Star Wars trivia is as popular as it is. So, to cater to the needs of die-hard fans and movie buffs, we’ve prepared this dandy little list of Star Wars trivia questions and answers for you to practice for an upcoming quiz night or to surprise your friends with rapid-fire questions on everyone’s beloved characters.
For warm-up, there are a whole bunch of easy questions a toddler could answer. But although they might seem too easy, always remember that the easier the question, the more people tend to doubt their answers. So, you might very well view them as sneaky little trick questions to bamboozle your opponent in the fight to become a Star Wars quiz winner! Once these treacherous grounds of simple questions are way past you, there’s new territory up ahead – hard Star Wars trivia. And boy oh boy, have we prepared some tough nuts to crack!
Now, to reach the Star Wars trivia questions, you’ll have to scroll just a bit further down. Each of the questions is supplied with answers, but don’t spoil the fun by looking at them immediately! Vote for the hardest pieces of trivia, share this article with your friends, and may the force be with you in becoming the King or the Queen of Star Wars trivia!
#1
Where were the Hoth sequences filmed?
#2
According to Yoda, there are always how many Sith Lords… no more, no less?
#3
Where was Yoda’s home in his final years?
#4
What is the name of the female member of the Jedi High Council who is of the same species as Yoda?
#5
Who was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan?
#6
What year did the first “Star Wars” movie come out?
Image source: imdb.com
#7
Which Ewok had an iguana as pet and adviser?
#8
What’s the meaning of the ancient Hebrew lettering found on Darth Vader’s chest piece?
#9
What is Baby Yoda’s real name?
#10
What is Mando’s real name from “The Mandalorian”?
#11
Who had the highest midi-chlorian count in “Star Wars”?
#12
Where is Jabba the Hutt’s Palace located?
#13
Who adopted Anakin and Padmé’s daughter?
#14
Anakin Skywalker grew up to be who?
#15
Where was Baby Yoda when Order 66 was initiated?
#16
What color was Mace Windu’s lightsaber?
#17
What color was Yoda’s lightsaber?
#18
C-3PO is fluent in over how many forms of communication?
#19
What is the name of Anakin’s stepbrother?
#20
What was Galen Erso’s nickname for his daughter?
#21
Who does Baby Yoda leave with in “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale?
#22
Legend describes what as the hidden world of the Sith?
#23
Who played Han Solo in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story”?
Image source: imdb.com
#24
Which “Star Wars” villain was originally played by Declan Mulholland in “A New Hope”, before the scene was cut and the character completely reimagined?
Image source: imdb.com
#25
“May the Fourth be with you” is the official tagline of the galaxy-wide holiday celebrated the first week of May in honor of what sci-fi franchise?
#26
Which Star Wars movie was given the working title “Blue Harvest: Horror Beyond Imagination” to disguise it from fans and the press while in production?
Image source: imdb.com
#27
Where did Princess Leia get shot while trying to invade the bunker on Endor?
#28
Who killed Jango Fett?
#29
How old was Anakin during the battle on Geonosis?
#30
Where did Obi-Wan take Luke after his birth?
#31
What’s the name of Boba Fett’s ship?
#32
What is the name of Han Solo’s ship?
#33
Luke lost which of his hands in a fight with Darth Vader?
#34
Per Yoda, what is the path to the dark side?
#35
Who is Luke and Leia’s father?
#36
Which character said, “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You are my only hope”?
#37
Who composed the soundtrack album to the 1977 film “Star Wars”?
Image source: imdb.com
#38
True or False, Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc pit?
#39
Which actor played Luke Skywalker?
Image source: imdb.com
#40
How many children does Darth Vader have?
#41
Lightsabers are powered by what type of crystal?
#42
Which actor played Lando Calrissian?
Image source: imdb.com
#43
What is the name of Lupita Nyong’o’s “Star Wars” character?
Image source: imdb.com
#44
Palpatine gave the command to execute what Order in Revenge of the Sith?
#45
C-3PO is mechanically incapable of speaking translations from who?
#46
Who famously said, “These aren’t the droids you’re looking for”?
#47
What is the name of the carnivorous creature from Tatooine that C-3PO is talking about when he says “In its belly, you will find a new definition of pain and suffering, as you are slowly digested over a thousand years”?
#48
What large, hairy mammals with spiral horns inhabit the planet Tatooine and are used by other species for products such as meat and butter? They first appear in the first film of the “Star Wars” film series.
#49
George Lucas originally dreamed that one of the most famous actor/directors of the era would voice Darth Vader. In the end, Lucas decided that the voice of which famous man — known for “Citizen Kane” and “The War of the Worlds” — was just too iconic and therefore too easy for audiences to recognize?
Image source: imdb.com
#50
George Lucas is on record saying that its shape was inspired by a hamburger, how is the light freighter YT-1300 492727ZED better known?
#51
What Northern Irish actor, known for “Schindler’s List” and the “Taken” franchise, played Qui-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace”?
Image source: imdb.com
#52
What “Star Wars” actor, known for his environmental conservation work, has both a spider species and an ant species named after him?
Image source: imdb.com
#53
Although he had a much more famous actor providing his voice, David Prowse was inside the suit of what major villain of the original “Star Wars” trilogy?
Image source: imdb.com
#54
What “G” Rodian bounty with green skin famously cornered Han Solo in the Mos Eisley Cantina in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” only to get shot for his efforts? His name kind of sounds like another word for avarice.
#55
How old was Yoda when Luke returned to Dagobah to complete his training?
#56
When Obi-Wan performed the blood test on Anakin, how high was the Midi-chlorian count?
#57
Who killed Qui-Gon Jinn?
#58
What is the episode number of the very first “Star Wars” film?
Image source: imdb.com
#59
Who acted as Queen Amidala’s decoy?
#60
Chancellor Palpatine was which Sith Lord?
#61
Who killed Jabba?
#62
Who told Anakin there is another Skywalker?
#63
Who was Boba Fett’s father?
#64
Who does Obi-Wan say was the “Chosen One”?
#65
Where do Rey and BB-8 first meet?
#66
What’s the name of the casino city that Rose and Finn visited in “The Last Jedi”?
#67
Cobb Vanth had whose armor in “The Mandalorian”?
#68
At Wimbledon in 2022, Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era. She’s from what way northern African country that doubled as Tatooine in “Star Wars”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#69
What toy manufacturer produced the first “Star Wars” action figures?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#70
An ancient Sith who opposed the continuation of the old Sith ways, and was portrayed by Mark Hamill in “The Clone Wars,” was Darth ______. Fill in the one word blank, also the name of a powerful Batman villain played by Tom Hardy in “Dark Night Rises.”
Image source: imdb.com
#71
How did Luke manage to get into Jabba’s palace?
#72
How does Han meet Chewbacca?
#73
Why was Jar Jar Binks banished from Gungan City?
#74
Where did Luke try to convince Biggs Darklighter that he had witnessed a space battle?
#75
Who told Rey, “I am no Jedi, but I know the Force”?
#76
What is the language of the Wookiees?
#77
What was Grand Moff Tarkin’s impression of Leia’s presence on board the Death Star?
#78
What was the name of the standard rifle carried by the clone troopers?
#79
What was the diameter of the first Death Star?
#80
Who are Kylo Ren’s parents?
#81
Who built C-3PO?
#82
What was Finn’s stormtrooper number?
#83
Han Solo was frozen in what?
#84
On Tatooine, what name did Obi-Wan go by?
#85
The Lion King’s Mufasa and which “Star Wars” character were voiced by the same actor (James Earl Jones)?
Image source: imdb.com
#86
What species is Chewbacca?
#87
Padmé was Queen of what?
#88
What is Kylo Ren’s birth name?
#89
Who created “Star Wars”?
Image source: imdb.com
#90
Leia made who acting general?
#91
Bo-Katan wanted what from Moff Gideon in “The Mandalorian”?
#92
Who killed Mace Windu?
#93
Who played Princess Leia?
Image source: imdb.com
#94
Where does Rey find Luke Skywalker?
#95
What character did Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd play in “Star Wars”?
Image source: imdb.com
#96
Who directed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”?
Image source: imdb.com
#97
Who said, “I know what I have to do, but I don’t know that I have the strength to do it”?
#98
Who is Darth Vader’s grandson?
#99
X-wing fighters were used by “The Resistance” or “The First Order”?
#100
Who killed Snoke?
#101
Who was the spy within the First Order in “The Rise of Skywalker”?
#102
What was Poe Dameron’s old job before becoming a pilot?
#103
According to Zorii, what can give free passage through any blockade and landing privileges, any vessel?
#104
Who wins by making people think they are alone?
#105
“Exsqueeze me”, “I spake”, and “Oh, Gooberfish!” are lines spoken by which divisive character in “Star Wars: Episode 1- The Phantom Menace”?
#106
What’s the name of the tree-covered planet that Wookies call home?
#107
Which of the 9 movies in the Skywalker Saga is the longest?
#108
In the imfamous “Star Wars Holiday Special”, which character is revealed to have a son named Lumpawaroo?
#109
James Earl Jones said he only made $7,000 for his role as which character in “Star Wars: A New Hope”?
Image source: imdb.com
#110
In “Star Wars Episode II: Attack Of The Clones”, Anakin Skywalker tells Padme Amidala that he doesn’t like what 4-letter yellow biproduct of rock erosion, claiming “it’s course and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere?”
#111
In “Fortnite,” video game combatants can use what “L” Star Wars weapon? The chosen weapon of the Jedi, it is in essence a laser blade, created by careful manipulation of rare crystals.
#112
A major plot hole in the “Star Wars” franchise is Leia claiming to remember her mother in “Return of the Jedi,” despite Padme Amidala dying in childbirth in which prequel movie?
Image source: imdb.com
#113
What “G” Star Wars robot and General was known as a feared Jedi hunter with multiple robotic limbs in “Star Wars: Episode III” and the “Clone Wars” franchise? His name is also an adjective for a severe or serious blow.
#114
What was the original title of “Return of the Jedi”? This title was used in a teaser trailer in 1982, as well as promotional posters, until George Lucas changed his mind.
Image source: imdb.com
#115
What Star Wars mobile game allows you to collect characters from both the light and dark sides, such as Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, then play them in RPG-style combat?
Image source: ea.com
#116
In 2021, Bandai issued an R2-D2 edition of what handheld toy, whose name is a blend of the Japanese words for “egg” and “watch”?
#117
Who wiped out all of the information about Kamino from the Jedi Temple archives?
#118
Why are Rey’s and Kylo’s minds connected?
#119
Which word is never spoken in a “Star Wars” movie?
#120
What is Phasma’s rank among the First Order?
#121
Hoth is covered in what?
#122
What is the maximum number of womp rats that are usually seen in a pack?
#123
The Executor, Darth Vader’s flagship, was one of the largest Imperial ships ever made. How long exactly was the ship?
#124
Who is Palpatine’s granddaughter?
#125
Finish this quote from “The Mandalorian”: “This is the ___”
#126
Which film was the final installment of the Skywalker Saga?
#127
How many episodes are in the Skywalker Saga?
Answer: Nine.
#128
Who is known for saying the line: “I have spoken”?
#129
Who directed “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”?
Image source: imdb.com
#130
Who does BB-8 belong to?
#131
Who does Finn kiss in “The Last Jedi”?
#132
What episode is “Attack of the Clones”?
Image source: imdb.com
#133
Jyn Erso said rebellions are built on what?
#134
What episode is “The Phantom Menace”?
Image source: imdb.com
#135
What was Mando’s weapon against Moff Gideon’s darksaber?
#136
What compasses lead the way to Exegol?
#137
Featuring noted rogue Han Solo’s proposal to Princess Leia, the 2022 latest “Star Wars” novel is called “The Princess and the” what?
#138
With long limbs, lozenge-shaped furry bodies, and a name that contains lots of letters from the end of the alphabet, what species of Endor included Joh Yowza and Wam Lufba?
#139
The planet of Tatooine is part of a binary star system. Its two suns share what name, being distinguished only by Roman numerals following this name?
#140
What retired FIFA Women’s World Cup champion goalkeeper for Team USA has a name made of words from the titles of two different “Star Wars” movies?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#141
George Lucas said he came up with the “Star Wars” droid’s name after overhearing a member of the sound crew on a different movie ask for Reel #2 of the Second Dialogue track, which they had shortened to ______?
#142
The impossibility of removing large flocks of puffins from Skellig Michael, the real-life location that represents Ahch-To in “The Last Jedi” led to the design of what cute and cuddly creatures?
#143
A line of cute plush toys of Star Wars creatures, marketed towards children, is “Star Wars Galactic ______.” Fill in the one “P” blank, a plural word that is informally used to describe friends.
Image source: starwarskids.com
#144
What kind of tree primarily made up the California forest land used for the Endor scenes in “Return of the Jedi”?
#145
The first Star Wars video game, made for the Atari 2600, was based on which film in the original trilogy?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#146
Jabba The Hut’s pet/sidekick in “Return Of The Jedi”, a noisy little rodent, is named Salacious ______. Fill in the one word “C” blank, also a term for a small fragment of bread.
#147
What was Luke Skywalker’s last name in the original script for “Star Wars: A New Hope?” The name went on to be used for a military base similar to the Death Star in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
#148
What agile and murderous Sith Lord with a double lightsaber, trained by Darth Sidious, has been portrayed by Ray Park in “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story?”
#149
One of many other movies to reference “Star Wars,” what 1998 disaster film features Ben Affleck’s character declaring, “I’m Han and you’re Chewbacca?”
Image source: imdb.com
#150
The planet Alderaan is well known to “Star Wars” fans for being the home of Bail Organa and what adopted daughter of his, who would rise above her royal ranks to become in essence the leader of the Rebel Alliance?
#151
What comic book company published the original “Star Wars” comic book series that ran from 1977 to 1987, and included 107 issues and three annuals?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#152
For two seasons in the 1980s, what animated “Star Wars” series followed the adventures of Wicket W. Warwick and his friends on the forest moon of Endor?
#153
An action-adventure game, developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, about Cal, an Empire employee who goes on the run when his Force powers are discovered, is “______: Fallen Order.” Fill in the one word blank, the sacred group of Force harnessers that Cal seeks help from.
Image source: store.steampowered.com
#154
What actress, star of “Leon: The Professional” and the “Star Wars” franchise, graduated from Harvard University with a BA in psychology in 2003?
Image source: imdb.com
#155
As shown in detail in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, Han Solo made a legendary accomplishment when he raced across what dangerous space “Run” in a record 12 parsecs?
#156
Grand Moff Tarkin, the commander of the Death Star and loyal advisor to Darth Vader in “Star Wars: Episode IV”, was played by legendary British actor, probably otherwise best known for dueling with Christopher Lee in a series of Hammer horror films?
Image source: imdb.com
#157
Gina Carano plays what rebel turned mercenary who often helps the titular bounty hunter on Disney+ “The Mandalorian”? Her last name is the same as a different sci-fi franchise created by Frank Herbert.
Image source: imdb.com
#158
What Admiral in the rebellion, a member of the Mon Calamari race, famously exclaimed “It’s a trap!” during the climactic space battle at the end of “Return Of The Jedi?”
#159
Played by Christopher Lee in “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”, what is the Sith name of former Jedi Master Count Dooku?
Image source: imdb.com
#160
In this infamous 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special”, Han Solo joins Chewbacca on the Wookiee’s home planet Kashyyyk to celebrate what holiday?
#161
With ten appearances, Anthony Daniels holds the record for actor who has appeared in the most “Star Wars” films, playing what shiny, alphanumerically named character?
Image source: imdb.com
#162
A 2022 Disney+ series is expected to be the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi, specifically the version played by what actor, known for his performance in the Star Wars prequels, as well as “Trainspotting?”
Image source: imdb.com
#163
What Asian-American actress rose to prominence after playing the character of Rose Tico in “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker?”
Image source: imdb.com
#164
What were Padmé’s last words?
#165
What kind of vehicle did Rey live in?
#166
What did Jar Jar Binks end up owing Qui-Gon Jinn after being rescued during the invasion of Naboo?
#167
What was the job that Finn told Han Solo he had at Starkiller Base?
#168
Who says, “There is no civility, only politics”?
#169
What kind of species is Watto?
#170
What happened to the last interpreter in Jabba’s palace when Jabba got angry with him?
#171
What does “TIE” fighter mean?
#172
Lando Calrissian lost the Millennium Falcon to Han Solo in a poker game. What’s the game called?
#173
What species is Jar Jar Binks?
#174
“The Mandalorian” was created by who?
Image source: imdb.com
#175
Leia said never underestimate a what?
#176
Who is the black market droidsmith Poe knows on Kijimi?
#177
Combining a “Star Wars” character, red cups popular with fraternities, arias in operas and Alex Honnold’s daring rock climbing style would get you a group of what?
#178
Retail employees Randal and Dante earnestly discuss the killing of innocent civilians on the Second Death Star in “Return of the Jedi,” in what 1994 black-and-white Kevin Smith film?
Image source: imdb.com
#179
In May 2022, Star Wars fans were saddened by the passing of Colin Cantwell, whose most famous designs included those for what gigantic weapon destroyed at the end of “A New Hope”?
#180
What is the name of the large omnivorous cephalopods from the planet Vodran, having seven suckered tentacles, an eyestalk, a mouth of sharp teeth and several hearts?
#181
What is the idyllic-sounding name of the starcruiser where you can have a two-night immersive experience at Walt Disney World Florida, including lightsaber lessons and a view of space from your cabin?
Image source: disneyworld.eu
#182
A 2022 Lego Star Wars game that lets players reenact all 9 mainline Star Wars films is “Lego Star Wars: The ______ Saga.” Fill in the one word blank, the “S” last name of the protagonist of episodes 4-6.
Image source: imdb.com
#183
Troy Kotsur, who won Best Supporting Actor for “Coda” at the 2022 Academy Awards, played a member of what “T” desert alien race on “The Mandalorian?” They are typically depicted as desert raiders, prone to bouts of anger.
Image source: imdb.com
#184
What “H” Star Wars character is an alien in the Mos Eisley Cantina in “Star Wars: Episode IV”, with a large brown head that resembles a banging hardware tool? His compound word name is the same as a shark with a similarly large head.
#185
Among the characters in 2018’s “Star Wars” prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is L3-37, Lando Calrissian’s navigator droid, voiced by Phoebe Waller-______. Fill in the blank of the last name of the creator and star of “Fleabag”, also a device used to connect two piece of land over a body of water.
#186
On “The Mandalorian”, the titular bounty hunter is played by Pedro ______. Fill in the one word “P” blank, also the name of a 17th-century French mathematician, known for his namesake wager and triangle.
Image source: imdb.com
#187
In “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi”, what actress plays Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo, a Rebel officer who briefly takes over for Admiral Leia after Leia is exposed to space? She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Marriage Story” in 2020.
Image source: imdb.com
#188
What streetwear brand, whose name is a word meaning “friends and relatives,” debuted a 54-piece Star Wars-themed collection in December 2021 featuring Stormtrooper sweaters, a C-3PO waffle-knit tee, and other items?
Image source: eu.kith.com
#189
What “M” Welsh director was at the helm of 1983’s “Return Of The Jedi?” His other movies include “Eye Of The Needle” and “Jagged Edge.”
Image source: imdb.com
#190
Cassian Andor, a Rebel intelligence officer and captain of the titular “Rogue One” in the 2016 film, as well as the star of the 2022 Disney+ show “Andor”, is played by what Mexican actor? He has also starred in such films as “Y tu mama tambien” and “Milk.”
Image source: imdb.com
#191
What small Brooklyn-based ice cream brand scored a huge “Star Wars” movie tie-in when it made “Dark Side” and “Light Side” flavors inspired by “The Last Jedi?”
#192
Already familiar with marshaling from “Justified” and “Fargo” what actor played pseudo-law dude Cobb Vanth on “The Mandalorian” episode, “The Marshal”?
Image source: imdb.com
#193
Appearing in “The Last Jedi,” the character Slowen Lo is named for the song “Slow and Low” from the 1986 album “Licensed to Ill” by what hip-hop group?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#194
What upcoming Disney+ series, being run by “Russian Doll” creator Leslye Headland, will show the rise of the dark force during “Star Wars High Republic Era”?
Image source: imdb.com
#195
What was Obi-Wan’s final promise to Qui-Gon Jinn?
#196
Which character is partially named after George Lucas’s son?
#197
Who had Rey’s parents taken and killed?
#198
“Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” is a virtual reality adventure game released in November 2020 for what VR headset system?
Image source: oculus.com
