Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VI – The Return of the Jedi is the third installment (although it was intended to be the sixth episode) in the Star Wars Franchise. Released in 1983, it predated Episode I (The Phantom Menace, 1999), Episode II (Attack of the Clones, 2002), and Episode III (Revenge of the Sith, 2005). However, since the very first Star Wars movie to be released, A New Hope, debuted in 1977 but was retrospectively renamed as the fourth episode, this episode makes up the last part of the original Star Wars trilogy, with Episode V (The Empire Strikes Back) in 1980 made the second part.
The plot of this episode invested in the revelation that Darth Vader was the father of Luke Skywalker. If you’ve read our Darth Vader facts article, or if you’ve watched the Star Wars franchise, you would know that the then-Anakin Skywalker defected to the Dark Side to save his wife, Padmé, from dying. Padmé died anyway but on Anakin’s bad actions. Before she died, she gave birth to two Jedi, Luke and Leia – the last hope of the Jedi.
This episode focuses on Darth Vader’s attempt to have his son (Luke) join the order of the Sith. Was he successful in converting Luke? If not, what happened to Vader afterward? We’ll find that out in our movie recap below!
Following the events of The Empire Strikes Back
In the previous episode (Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back), the viewers had witnessed perhaps the most famous scene in all of the Star Wars franchise. It is when Darth Vader revealed to Luke that he was his father.
Moreover, before the suspenseful revelation, Darth Vader froze Han Solo in carbonite to test if such a cryogenic process would allow him to capture Luke safely. This episode began with the Jedis’ attempt to rescue Han and thaw (unfreeze) him.
In Jabba the Hutt’s kingdom in Tattooine, the two droids C-3PO, as a translator, and R2-D2, an aid in Jabba’s flying barge. In there, Leia disguised herself as the bounty hunter Boushh to pretend that she was collecting the bounty placed on Chewbacca’s head and to unfreeze Han. She failed to do this and was caught and enslaved.
Luke went to the Crime Lord Jabba’s place to demand the release of his company, but he was sent to be eaten by the rancor. After he killed the beast, the Hutt sentenced Luke, Han, and Chewbacca to be fed to the sarlacc, which, again, they managed to evade. After several fights, the crew, including Leia and the droids, escaped Jabba’s kingdom.
Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker
Luke went back to see Yoda and to complete his training in the ways of the Jedi. However, Yoda was dying. The Master revealed that what Darth Vader revealed to Luke was true, that the Sith lord was indeed his father. He also told Luke that there was another Skywalker, but his time was up, and he vanished. The spirit of Obi-Wan Kenobi told him that Leia was his sister and that he must complete his training to bring Vader down and, consequently, the Sith empire.
The Rebel Alliance realized that the Empire was building yet another Death Star (after the first one was destroyed in Episode IV). They realized that it had an energy shield, which they deactivated first. After infiltrating the superweapon, Luke told Leia the truth about their relationship and surrendered himself to the troops of the Empire to be brought in front of Vader.
Once there, Luke tried to persuade Vader to abandon the Dark Side, which he refused. The two got into a lightsaber duel, and the son emerged victorious after severing his father’s hand. With Vader now defeated, the Emperor (Palpatine) asked Luke to take his father’s place, which he promptly refused and declared himself to be a Jedi. This put the Emperor in a fit of rage, and he began to kill Luke with Sith lightning.
However, despite being on the opposite side of The Force, Vader is still Luke’s father. Unwilling to let his son die, he pushed the Emperor to his death down a reactor shaft. However, the Emperor was still performing the electrocuting attack when he was kicked down, causing Vader to be electrocuted as well.
Vader asked his son to remove his mask, and after some talking, he died in his son’s arms. Luke then burned Vader’s armor in a pyre.