Artist Creates Squishy Flesh Suits And It’s Definitely Not For Everyone (19 Pics)

We like to think that we’ve seen most (if not all) of what the internet has to offer. And sometimes we even think that we can’t be surprised anymore. But, trust me, that’s never the case! Once in a while, we spot something truly jaw-dropping.

Meet Daisy May Collingridge who experiments with fabrics and creates truly mind-boggling squishy flesh suits that play around with the idea of body ideals. Her quilted creations draw you in and won’t let you avert your gaze.

“My practice grows from fabric experimentation. These sculptures developed from a desire to push free machine quilting to the absolute extreme combined with an ongoing study of the human body,” Daisy told Bored Panda in an interview. “My family are scientists, doctors, and nurses combined with craft and creativity; this is the result of that collision!”

Scroll down for our full interview with the artist and make sure you check out the rest of her costumes on her website and her Instagram account!

More info: Instagram | DaisyCollingridge.com

Artist Daisy Collingridge makes mind-boggling squishy flesh suits

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

When asked how long each costume takes to make, Daisy told us that she’s never timed it. “They are majority hand-sewn so they are not a quick project. I estimate 2 months.” That’s some real dedication and patience!

“The hands are the most fiddly but also one of the most enjoyable. The heads are my favorite part,” she added.

According to the artist, it takes her around 2 months to finish each suit

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

With the amount of dedication she puts into her squishies, we wondered if Daisy always wanted to do what she does. Here’s what she had to say: “I’ve never known with certainty what I wanted to do (who does?). However, it is no surprise I have ended up creating these.”

Daisy has been creative all of her life

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

“I have always constructed and made things, always sewn, always drawn, never stopped playing. My job is to hold on to my childhood imagination for as long as possible,” she said, explaining the importance of maintaining the childhood creative spirit even as we grow up.

People are rarely indifferent to Daisy’s squishy suits

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

Image credits: Daisy Collingridge

But how do people react when they first see Daisy’s creation. According to the artist, “a minority react with disgust, others with laughter and joy there is rarely indifference.” Which is something that any artist would love to have.

“The biggest compliment anyone can give me is ‘I’ve never seen anything like this.’ In a world so saturated with images, that’s huge.”

So, Pandas, what do you think of Daisy’s squishies? Which ones do you think had the biggest impact on you? Share your thoughts with everyone in the comments!

Most people think that Daisy’s costumes are great

