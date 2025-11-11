Squirrel Tries To Steal A Carved Pumpkin From Photographer’s Backyard

by

British photographer Max Ellis (whom we wrote about previously here) is a pro at capturing brilliantly staged shots of wild squirrels. When he noticed that the suspended Jack O’ Lantern in his backyard was attracting the attention of a squirrel, he got to work snapping these delightful photos.

Ellis gets the squirrels to post for photos like these by leaving them treats in places that will force them to interact with his props. In his previous interview with Bored Panda, he stressed that the squirrels were never harmed in his photos and that they were probably “much better fed than any other wild squirrels on the planet!

More info: maxphotographic.com | 500px.com | blipfoto.com

Squirrel Tries To Steal A Carved Pumpkin From Photographer&#8217;s Backyard
Squirrel Tries To Steal A Carved Pumpkin From Photographer&#8217;s Backyard
Squirrel Tries To Steal A Carved Pumpkin From Photographer&#8217;s Backyard
Squirrel Tries To Steal A Carved Pumpkin From Photographer&#8217;s Backyard
Squirrel Tries To Steal A Carved Pumpkin From Photographer&#8217;s Backyard

We thank Max Ellis for sending us his squirrel photo!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Legal Expert Explains The “Complexities” Of Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany’s Newborn Situation
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
Why We’ll Be Watching YouTube Series “Liza on Demand”
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2018
What We Learned from The Crown Season 4 Trailer
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2020
Why Talk Show Hosts Always Sit on the Right Side
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2021
Five Life Lessons The Show “9-1-1 Lonestar” Teaches Us
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2020
Animal Planet’s Airing Kittens and Puppies for Four Days Straight
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.