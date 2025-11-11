Squirrel Tries To Steal A Carved Pumpkin From Photographer’s Backyard

British photographer Max Ellis (whom we wrote about previously here) is a pro at capturing brilliantly staged shots of wild squirrels. When he noticed that the suspended Jack O’ Lantern in his backyard was attracting the attention of a squirrel, he got to work snapping these delightful photos.
Ellis gets the squirrels to post for photos like these by leaving them treats in places that will force them to interact with his props. In his previous interview with Bored Panda, he stressed that the squirrels were never harmed in his photos and that they were probably “much better fed than any other wild squirrels on the planet!”
More info: maxphotographic.com | 500px.com | blipfoto.com
We thank Max Ellis for sending us his squirrel photo!
