Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

by

One of the biggest pop culture phenomena to leave a mark on the entertainment world in recent years is creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s shocking(ly good) Netflix series Squid Game, starring Lee Jung-jae. We are far from the only huge fans of dystopian thrillers and survival game-themed movies, shows, cartoons, and comics. And Squid Game scratched the itch.

But the second season of Squid Game has been somewhat controversial. Some people love it (hi!), others can’t wait believe they’ll have to wait months for a follow-up (hey again!), while still others are too cynical to enjoy any of it. Our cinema-loving team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest and most relatable memes of people reacting to Squid Game Season 2 for you to enjoy. Scroll down to check out the very best ones!

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably already binge-watched the entire series. But just in case you haven’t, there will be spoilers for both seasons 1 and 2 of Squid Game beyond this point! Meanwhile, we’ve also got a bunch of recommendations below for similar things to watch if you loved the show.

#1

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: drama_living

#2

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: jackbbya123

#3

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Dolan_Bright_

#4

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: LayoChristina

#5

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: thetalltwitch

#6

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Limsy37

#7

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: jodibwithoutane

#8

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: netflixph

#9

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: kirawontmiss

#10

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: unitedbagel

#11

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Skaryus

#12

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: ExquisiteSmoker

#13

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Correct_Mess1133

#14

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Dilli_Wala_BF

#15

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: AllOfUsAre_Dead

#16

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: lavenderglow13

#17

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: hellobungzie

#18

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: MikeTidbits

#19

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: berke96x

#20

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: 9gag

#21

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: gongyoo.by.me

#22

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: thereauz

#23

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: goldiensandcastle

#24

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: asguardian_007

#25

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Dilli_Wala_BF

#26

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: doubtnut

#27

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: nosferahtu

#28

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: 221manyang

#29

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Stealthywing

#30

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: jodibwithoutane

#31

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: SurprisedPikachu420

#32

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: ckdramaboy

#33

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: netflixph

#34

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: surayaror

#35

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: jaelleebean

#36

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Fizzydov

#37

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: _kdrama_loverr1

#38

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: engineeringmemesguy

#39

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: uyulvr

#40

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: navazkhan85

#41

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: itisasma

#42

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Tombstone_Grey

#43

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Cube_Foggy

#44

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: 9GAG

#45

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Dilli_Wala_BF

#46

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: QWERTYRYUS

#47

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: wihajoonspics

#48

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: sominedit

#49

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: Netflix_PH

#50

Squid Game Season 2 Left Many People Confused, And Here Are 50 Giggle-Worthy Memes About It

Image source: x.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Doctor Is Going Viral For Shutting Down Anti-Vaxxers Who Claim Their Opinion Is Just As Valid As His
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Life Of Dad”: 50 Funny And Wholesome Posts About Fatherhood
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Alan Fletcher in Neighbours
‘Neighbours’ Gets Canceled Yet Again
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Would You Describe The Country You Live In Right Now? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Darkest Fact You Know? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Sarcastic ‘Texts From Your Existentialist’ That Might Make You Laugh, Then Cry (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.