‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

by

If you’ve never been to Eastern Europe, you might not be familiar with the Slavic squat, but we’ll be happy to educate you today, pandas. Because Slavic countries have not only gifted the world with delicious borscht, gorgeous pottery and impressive wood carving, they’ve also provided us with plenty of entertainment online!

Below, you’ll find some of the most spot-on posts from the Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits Facebook page. From memes about meals Slavic grandmothers make to hilarious pics that encapsulate everyday life in Eastern Europe, we’re sure you’ll find something you like here. Keep reading to also find a chat we were lucky enough to have with the creator of SSIT, Matei Tabacu, and be sure to upvote the pics that give you a craving for beer and potato pancakes!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Instagram (Store) | SquattingSlavs.org

#1 Greetings From Balkans

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#2 Aquaman After 2 Weeks In Bulgaria

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#3 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#4 Slovakia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Serbia And Poland

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#5 Babushka Armour

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#6 Leonardo Dicaprio After 2 Weeks In Serbia

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

#7 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#8 Air Bosnia

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#9 Jaguar After One Week In Romania

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#10 Ukranian Cat Stepan

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#11 Slavic Gingerbread House

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#12 When You Visit Slavic Public Toilet

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#13 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#14 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#15 Meanwhile In Romania

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#16 Bus Stop In Hungary

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#17 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#18 Czech Republic…

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#19 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#20 Kompot Biznis Going Well

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#21 Saturn After One Week In Balkans

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#22 Only In Bulgaria You Transport The Bus

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#23 Summer In Bulgaria

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#24 Hungary, As Usual

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#25 Just A Normal Summer Day In Skopje,macedonia

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#26 Serbian Engineering

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#27 You Are Not A Real Slav If Your Refrigerator Doesn’t Look Like That

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#28 Slavic Road

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#29 Big Biznis Here

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#30 This Is How Croatian Fans Arrived In Qatar

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#31 Slavic Children Playground

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#32 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#33 Poland

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#34 “Hungary Is Not A Slavic Country”

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

#35 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

‘Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits’: 35 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe

Image source: Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Absurd Movie Details That No One Should Take Seriously, As Shared On This Page (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Artist Recreates The Baroque, In Spectacular Sculptures That Fly With The Wind
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Power Book II: Will Tariq Be A Better King Pin Than Ghost?
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2021
This Dog Spends 12 Hours Every Day Looking Towards The Station, Proves We Do Not Deserve Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Happened In Your Favorite Show That You Would Change Given The Chance?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Medieval Knights Parkour to Holy Grail in Fun Video
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.