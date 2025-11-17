If you’ve never been to Eastern Europe, you might not be familiar with the Slavic squat, but we’ll be happy to educate you today, pandas. Because Slavic countries have not only gifted the world with delicious borscht, gorgeous pottery and impressive wood carving, they’ve also provided us with plenty of entertainment online!
Below, you’ll find some of the most spot-on posts from the Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits Facebook page. From memes about meals Slavic grandmothers make to hilarious pics that encapsulate everyday life in Eastern Europe, we’re sure you’ll find something you like here. Keep reading to also find a chat we were lucky enough to have with the creator of SSIT, Matei Tabacu, and be sure to upvote the pics that give you a craving for beer and potato pancakes!
More info: Facebook | Instagram | Instagram (Store) | SquattingSlavs.org
#1 Greetings From Balkans
#2 Aquaman After 2 Weeks In Bulgaria
#3 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
#4 Slovakia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Serbia And Poland
#5 Babushka Armour
#6 Leonardo Dicaprio After 2 Weeks In Serbia
#7 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
#8 Air Bosnia
#9 Jaguar After One Week In Romania
#10 Ukranian Cat Stepan
#11 Slavic Gingerbread House
#12 When You Visit Slavic Public Toilet
#13 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
#14 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
#15 Meanwhile In Romania
#16 Bus Stop In Hungary
#17 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
#18 Czech Republic…
#19 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
#20 Kompot Biznis Going Well
#21 Saturn After One Week In Balkans
#22 Only In Bulgaria You Transport The Bus
#23 Summer In Bulgaria
#24 Hungary, As Usual
#25 Just A Normal Summer Day In Skopje,macedonia
#26 Serbian Engineering
#27 You Are Not A Real Slav If Your Refrigerator Doesn’t Look Like That
#28 Slavic Road
#29 Big Biznis Here
#30 This Is How Croatian Fans Arrived In Qatar
#31 Slavic Children Playground
#32 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
#33 Poland
#34 “Hungary Is Not A Slavic Country”
#35 Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits
