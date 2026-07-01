“Is It ‘Make Do’ Or ‘Make Due’?”: Spot 22 Misheard Phrases That Most Get Wrong

by

Welcome to Part 4 of the Commonly Misheard Phrases! We’ve gathered 22 idioms and phrases that people often mishear or misuse. Some of them are so common that it’s tricky to realize it’s actually wrong. Let’s do a quick warm-up:

💡Finish the phrase: “John is waiting in line to buy an ice cream. He’s in a _____.”

💡Fill in the blanks: “You should _____ your appetite before dinner.”

Now, let’s see how many you’ve really been saying right (or wrong)🫢

In case you missed it, check Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Is It ‘Make Do’ Or ‘Make Due’?”: Spot 22 Misheard Phrases That Most Get Wrong

Image credits: VENUS MAJOR

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Workers Swept Away In Hurricane Helene Flooding After Boss Forces Them To Wait Too Long
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Five Awesome New Revelations from Curse of Oak Island Season 6
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2019
Stunning Or Gross? Taiwanese Photographer Explores Issues Of Womanhood
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “The Fix”
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2019
Shocking Things You Did Not Know About Bea Arthur
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2023
50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025