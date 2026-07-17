If You Can Tell Apart The Real From The Fake In All 21 Questions, You’re Smarter Than You Think

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How good are you at spotting lies? 👀Get ready to challenge your brain with 21 general knowledge questions designed to test how well you can separate unbelievable facts from convincing fakes.

From strange historical events to famous names and facts that sound completely made up, this quiz will put your knowledge to the ultimate test. Some answers might seem obvious, while others will make you stop and think, “There’s no way that’s true!” But that’s exactly what makes this challenge so fun. Only those with a sharp memory, a curious mind, and a wide range of knowledge will be able to spot the truth.

So, before further ado, let’s see how many real facts you can spot from the fake.

In case you’ve missed it, check Part 1 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Can Tell Apart The Real From The Fake In All 21 Questions, You’re Smarter Than You Think

Image credits: Hartono Creative Studio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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