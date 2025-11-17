This Artist Creates Spooky Comics inspired By “Resident Evil” (30 Pics)

Halloween is drawing closer and closer. We’ve found this to be a fantastic opportunity to introduce you to this thrilling comic series inspired by ‘Resident Evil.’ Are you scared yet?

Created by the artist from Wales, Rhiannon Kagoe, the comic features well-known characters from the popular survival horror game and is not only special because of its theme. What’s truly remarkable about this series is the way the strips are created. Each panel of the comic is a stand-alone art piece made using ink and watercolor. The details of the illustrations and overall creativity make Kagoe’s work truly unique.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | Etsy | twitter.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
