72 Spoiled Dogs That Live Better Than You Ever Will

When people say “it’s a dog’s life”, it’s usually in reference to something unhappy or miserable, but sometimes a dog’s life makes your OWN life seem inferior. Sure you might be doing pretty well for yourself, but as you can see from this list of pampered pooches compiled by Bored Panda, you haven’t hit the big-time until you’ve got your own fancy white BMW, a personal bouncy castle, a customised pair of Chaco sandals and a seat on a private jet. Scroll down for more examples of dogs who have a better life than you. Which one would you trade with? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to vote for your favourite! Also, if you like this post then click here for a funny collection of super-spoiled cats!
#1
Image source: Al_Chris16
#2
Image source: thedailylaughs
#3
Image source: Fatburger3
#4
Image source: MinervaZive
#5
Image source: TheRealDerv
#6
Image source: Strawburry17
#7
Image source: tastyhouse
#8
Image source: paIoaItos
#9
Image source: MakesEthanol
#10
Image source: wilstouff
#11
Image source: spaghemily
#12
Image source: Alythuh
#13
Image source: nicholasaaronpurvis
#14
Image source: aranjevi
#15
Image source: alabamaman69
#16
Image source: dogmeme.s
#17
Image source: biancatripp
#18
Image source: Potslol
#19
Image source: ThinkFirstThenSpeak
#20
Image source: RAHULGOWTHAMAN
#21
Image source: Imgur
#22
Image source: granitetide
#23
Image source: dogmeme.s
#24
Image source: dogblawg
#25
Image source: Neil_Paine
#26
Image source: ellie-the-smiling-samoyed
#27
Image source: aspiringdoctors
#28
Image source: jackratko
#29
Image source: stillgray
#30
Image source: EddieKurtz45
#31
Image source: pookiethedachsbear
#32
Image source: samsmallinginsta
#33
Image source: woodburnin
#34
Image source: popeyethefoodie
#35
Image source: trangnnguyenn
#36
Image source: IvyDDo
#37
Image source: MaddieMini4
#38
Image source: Kitty_Turley
#39
Image source: dieselrainbowmagic
#40
Image source: richdogsofig
#41
Image source: TheDrewLynch
#42
Image source: IluvKen
#43
Image source: chloetheminifrenchie
#44
Image source: richdogsofig
#45
Image source: Howardval
#46
Image source: bexscowz06
#47
Image source: stormycorgis
#48
Image source: richdogsofig
#49
Image source: littleziggythings
#50
Image source: FluffyFurryBuddy
#51
Image source: Jose_Snatched
#52
Image source: oldskewlmusic
#53
Image source: lecorgi
#54
Image source: stella._.malone
#55
Image source: happygoriley
#56
Image source: life.of.ginger.the.dog
#57
Image source: gracehelbig
#58
Image source: chloetheminifrenchie
#59
Image source: gordoMG
#60
Image source: ParisHilton
#61
Image source: ellythecorgi
#62
Image source: dashsmom
#63
Image source: gensdeparis
#64
Image source: jesservincent1
#65
Image source: lewis9687
#66
Image source: stevenberk
#67
Image source: h_mayabb12
#68
Image source: capricioustube
#69
Image source: angel_therattie
#70
Image source: niratheshihtzu
#71
Image source: bmkibler
#72
Image source: Wang Sicong
Follow Us