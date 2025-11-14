I Tell Spider Loo & Boo Stories From The Children’s Eyes

Spider Loo & Boo are the two sweetest creatures in the world that experience a new adventure. Created and animated for small and big children.
This animation of just 2 minutes took 2 weeks of my life, 15 cans of coffee, 8 bars of chocolate, 3 bags of gummy bears (one bag as a bribe for my son the dubbing artist), too little sleep, felt 80 curses, professional equipment like 2 render computers, Cinema 4D, Edius 7, microphones from Beyerdynamic, Zoom 4, Mixcraft PRO 7.
What is it?
Uuuuuup?
