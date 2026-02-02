Brian Cage: Bio And Career Highlights

Brian Cage: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Brian Cage

February 2, 1984

Chico, California, US

42 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Brian Cage?

Brian Christopher Joseph Button is an American professional wrestler and bodybuilder, recognized for his explosive athleticism and powerful ring presence. Known as “The Machine,” he combines formidable strength with surprising agility, carving a unique niche in the industry.

He burst into prominence during his tenure in Lucha Underground, captivating fans with his dynamic performances and innovative high-impact offense. His Gift of the Gods Championship reign solidified his reputation as a standout performer.

Early Life and Education

By his junior year of high school, Brian Cage had dedicated himself to intense physical training, transforming from 150 pounds to a formidable athlete. Born in Chico, California, his early love for professional wrestling was sparked by watching it on television.

He attended Pleasant Valley High School, graduating in 2002. Cage began training at Pro Championship Wrestling, eventually forming his own Main-Event Wrestling Federation with friends, marking his official debut in 2005.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Melissa Santos, Brian Cage proposed to the former Lucha Underground ring announcer in the wrestling ring in December 2018. The couple officially tied the knot the following year, cementing their partnership both personally and professionally.

Cage and Santos share a daughter named Skylar. He is frequently seen with his family, often sharing insights into their life and fitness journey online.

Career Highlights

Brian Cage has carved a powerful path through professional wrestling, securing major titles across prominent promotions. He famously captured the Impact World Championship, holding the title for 180 days after a hard-fought run.

His career also includes a notable reign as FTW Champion, demonstrating his dominance in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and its sister promotion, Ring of Honor (ROH). Cage is a prominent member of The Don Callis Family stable, showcasing his versatility in team dynamics.

Signature Quote

“You have to work at it and if you take time off, you lose it.”

