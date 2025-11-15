Hey Pandas, Make An OC (Closed)

The drawing can be made with picrew, on paper, or with any computer software. Tell me your OC’s name and share a picture! Good luck!
#1 Wizard Beardfist
#2 I Couldn’t Find Any Other Drawings Of Him, So Here’s Simon (My Second- Newest Oc!)
#3 An Oc I Created A Few Days Ago: Harameko
#4 My Oc, Iris, Oh And Her Sister Quartz *i Used A Picrew*(Quartz Has Blonde Hair And Iris Has The Brown Hair)
Image source: Poika%20on%20picrew
#5 I Drew An Interdimensional God
#6 This Is A Rough Draft Of My Favourite Oc, Mei. She Is Here To Steal Your Coffee And Protect Her Bff.
#7 Here’s My Oc Cameron. I’ve Made Soooo Many Doodles With Him In It So Here’s One.
#8 X2 Robot
#9 Idk A Name But He’s A Wolf With Blue Stripes. Pls Help Me Name Him!
#10 I Made This
#11 I’ve Been Summoned- Uh This Is Just A Random Character I Made, I Haven’t Named Him Yet, But I Like Him.
#12 Her Name Is Miyu Suzuyama. I Actually Made Lots Of Good Drawings Of Ocs Today, But One I Hollered In The Hair Wrong And One Was On A Weird Sheet Of Paper So Here!
#13 Soo This Is ~amber~
