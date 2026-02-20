Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 20-February-2026

Spelling Bee is the New York Times’ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

ladybug

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

laudably

7 letter words:

l******, l******

b*****, d*****

b****, b****, b****, b****, b****, d****, g****, g****, g****

b***, b***, b***, d***, d***, d***, d***, g***, g***, l***, l***, l***, l***, u***

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

