Here Are The Best 30 Pics Of 2024, As Shared By Siena International Photo Awards

The winners of the 2024 Siena International Photo Awards have been announced. Once again, we are excited to share a selection of the best images captured by photographers from around the globe.
As always, the awarded photographs are thought-provoking, with an especially powerful image, ‘Irreplaceable’ by Ali Jadallah, receiving the title of Photo of the Year. The description of the winning photograph, submitted by the author, reads: “Amidst the chaos and devastation left by Israeli airstrikes in the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City, an injured woman is overcome with grief beside the lifeless body of a loved one.”
Scroll down to explore the list of 2024 finalists, who earned titles in categories such as Journeys & Adventures, Fascinating Faces and Characters, The Beauty of Nature, Animals in Their Environment, Underwater Life, Sports in Action, Documentary & Photojournalism, and Street Photography.
More info: sienawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
#1 Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: The Happy Turtle By Tzahi Finkelstein
A rare moment of harmony unfolds as a dragonfly gracefully lands on the nose of a turtle. Instead of seizing its prey, the turtle seems to enjoy the unexpected encounter, sharing a peaceful moment amidst the dim waters of the swamp.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#2 Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: She Is Bagheera By Francesco Junior Mura
The starting line, the first hurdle—the moment brimming with anticipation and connection. Here, the unbreakable bond between human and dog is palpable, radiating through a magnetic gaze. Agility Dog embodies trust, respect, and unity.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#3 Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Splash By Douglas Gimesy
A grey-headed flying fox plunges into a cool pool, swiftly refreshing and quenching its thirst, as it laps water off its wet fur in mid-flight and as it drips down from its belly upon landing.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#4 Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: The Orchestra And Its Conductor By Manuel Castellanos Raboso
A bait ball of this size is a mesmerizing showcase of rhythm, lightning reflexes, and collaboration, all without central intelligence. Tightening into a compact mass to minimize volume, it can disperse and surround you in a split second as predators charge from the opposite side.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#5 Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Penguin Dynasty: The Heir’s First Glance By Adriana Basques
A King Penguin cradles its newborn chick just moments after hatching. After patiently waiting for two days, from the first crack to the triumphant emergence, this image captures the essence of life’s delicate start. It showcases the profound beauty and resilient spirit of the Southern Hemisphere’s wildlife.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#6 Journeys & Adventures, 1st Classified: Honey Hunters 3 By Andrew Newey
The fearless Gurung tribesmen of Nepal, known as master honey hunters, brave dizzying heights of around 300 feet in the Himalayan foothills. Armed only with handmade rope ladders and long sticks called tangos, they risk life to collect precious honeycomb.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#7 Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Intimacy At Its Peak By Sethu Raj R
I’ve seen mating behaviors in the wild, but never have I witnessed a more unique and intimate moment. This shot was taken in the stunning landscapes of Maasai Mara, Kenya, during a morning game drive in December 2023.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#8 Underwater Life, 3rd Classified: Humpback Nursery By Renee Capozzola
A mother and calf humpback whale interact closely near the surface just off the coast of Tahiti’s island. These whales migrate to the islands of French Polynesia all the way from Antarctica, to mate and give birth. Renee captured the scene with an over-under image to showcase both the whales and this unique environment.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#9 Storyboard, 2nd Classified: Saving The Monarchs By Jaime Rojo
Few insects have captured our collective imagination quite like the Monarch Butterfly. Their annual migration is a breathtaking wildlife spectacle, filled with fascinating natural mysteries. From their multi-generational life cycle to their remarkable GPS navigation abilities, every aspect of their journey is intriguing. Yet, this majestic species faces a significant challenge as its wintering population has declined by a remarkable 90% over the past three decades. Nevertheless, across North America, dedicated individuals are tirelessly working to reverse this alarming decline and pave the way for a brighter future for the Monarchs.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#10 The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Mediterranean Sunset By Julio Martínez
As the Mediterranean sun sets, it sparks the senses for those who contemplate it: scents, breezes, colors, water, salt. Amidst the harsh beauty of Mar Menor, Murcia, behold the mesmerizing dance of a jellyfish during this enchanting hour.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#11 Underwater Life, 1st Classified: Whale Milk By Karim Iliya
During a dive, Karim seized the chance to capture an extraordinary image. He was documenting a rare phenomenon: the abandoned swirl of milk floating in the depths as the humpback whale calf missed it. Just as he prepared to resurface for air, he spotted the calf rising in the background. Suppressing his urge to breathe, Karim managed to capture a few photographs of this unique moment.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#12 The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Underwater Caves By By Martin Broen
The Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico boasts the world’s largest underground river system. Its vast network of tunnels showcases intricate and fragile formations carved over 20 glaciation cycles.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#13 Animals In Their Environment, 2nd Classified: Bubble Netting By Scott Portelli
In their Antarctic feeding grounds, humpback whales gorge on fat-rich krill for months, building up their blubber reserves for the challenging journey to tropical breeding grounds. Using a remarkable technique known as ‘bubble netting’, they skillfully trap their prey with precision.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#14 Animals In Their Environment, 1st Classified: Men At Work By Karine Aigner
Amidst the chaos, male cactus bees (Diadasia rinconis) fiercely contend for the attention of a single female, engaged in a high-stakes battle for mating rights. In this dangerous dance of nature, only the strongest will seize their chance to mate.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#15 Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Romance Is Dead By William Fortescue
In the dynamic world of lion mating, interactions are intense, especially among the females. Over two days, William observed the same pair, anticipating the perfect moment for a close-up shot. Their response, however, exceeded all expectations.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#16 The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Electric Night By Ivan Pedretti
In June 2019, while shooting the Milky Way at Capo Spartivento in southern Sardinia, Italy, I noticed a distant storm approaching from Africa, presumably Tunisia, with lightning striking every 2 minutes. Quickly setting up my tripod, I seized the opportunity to capture some shots. What a fantastic stroke of luck to witness and film the Milky Way alongside the lightning storm!
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#17 Sports In Action, 1st Classified: Teahupo’o – Wall Of Skulls By Ryan Pierse
In the turquoise waters of Teahupo’o, French Polynesia, Australian surfer Olivia Ottaway dives under a towering wave. Teahupo’o has been a legendary host to the WSL Tahiti Pro for over two decades, and it will set the stage for the prestigious surfing event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#18 The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Veins Of The Earth By Robert Bilos
The rivers of Iceland flow from the glaciers to the oceans, carving paths across the volcanic terrain that resemble the veins of the land when viewed from above. Along their journey, they carry essential nutrients for the ecosystem in the form of sediment.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#19 Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Gelada Family By Marco Gaiotti
On the peaks of the Simien Mountains in Ethiopia, a Gelada family gazes over the precipice. Against the backdrop, gathering clouds foreshadow an imminent storm during August’s rainy season.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#20 Street Photography, 2nd Classified: Typisch Männer By Josef Hinterleitner
Boys will be boys: their curiosity begins in childhood. As best friends Harald and Marcus glide through their hometown of Steyr, a poster on the city’s outskirts ignites their imagination.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#21 Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Sang Hyang Jarang By Handi Laksono
Sang Hyang Jaran is a mesmerizing and sacred Balinese dance ritual, blending mysticism with artistic expression. Originating from the island of Bali in Indonesia, this dance pays tribute to the mighty and compassionate spirits that reign over both the seen and unseen worlds.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#22 The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Light Line 10: Hurrungane By Vegard Aasen
In Norway, I climbed Gjertvasstind for the grand finale of the Light Lines Project, set against the rugged backdrop of Hurrungane. On May 4th, under ideal conditions and a radiant full moon, we seized the perfect moment to immortalize the beauty of Hurrungane through three synchronized ski descents.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#23 Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: The Scream By Filippo Borghi
During a dive in Antarctica, a leopard seal approached Filippo with curiosity, drawn by his camera. For several minutes, it showed him its incredible mouth and, most notably, its formidable set of teeth.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#24 Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Colorful Night By Mohammad Murad
In the waters near Pietarsaari, along the western coast of Finland, on May 3, 2023, during late spring as the sea ice was slowly melting, several herring died after becoming entangled in plastic packaging netting.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#25 Street Photography, 1st Classified: 72 By Ilvy Njiokiktjien
At 72 years old, Einar Njiokiktjien defies age with a backflip. As the global median life expectancy reaches 72 years, Earth’s population is on the verge of becoming the oldest it has ever been. By 2030, 1 in 6 people will be over 60 years old, marking a historic shift in demographics.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#26 Animals In Their Environment, 3rd Classified: The Gulls And The Eclipse By Liron Gertsman
On October 14th, 2023, a rare annular solar eclipse occurred. After months of planning, Larin embarked on a journey to capture birds silhouetted against the eclipse. Despite traversing for hours to find breaks in the clouds, he successfully aligned these two majestic Glaucous-winged Gulls with the eclipse.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#27 Storyboard, 1st Classified: Underwater Pollution By Pasquale Vassallo
In recent years, Pasquale has directed his focus towards studying the response of marine organisms to environmental pollutants, showcasing the results of his work in this portfolio. However, these images serve as mere windows into the extensive impact we impose on our oceans. Some shots reveal marine organisms grappling to adapt to the waste we discard. It’s a stark reminder: our oceans are suffocating under the weight of plastic pollution, with projections suggesting it may outweigh marine life by 2050.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#28 Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Battle Between Giants By Valentino Morgante
Witnessing a battle between two bull elephants is an unforgettable experience. The sheer power displayed is similar to two heavyweight boxers battling in the ring, where every move is calculated and nothing is wasted. These intense confrontations typically occur when a bull elephant enters musth, a period marked by increased testosterone production.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#29 Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Sea Turtle Confiscated In Europe By Britta Jaschinski
Collaborating with the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change, my photographs highlight the critical connection between biodiversity loss and the illegal wildlife trade.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
#30 Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: La Morte In Attesa By Pietro Formis
A stargazer fish (Uranoscopus scaber) blends seamlessly into the sandy seabed, awaiting its prey. Through a cascade of turquoise water, a monstrous mask appears to shimmer, as if death were patiently lurking for its next victim. This image was captured using flash and a slow shutter speed.
Image source: Siena International Photo Awards
Follow Us