Nonverbal Man With Autism Found Lifeless In Car After Caregiver Left Him For A Whole Day

An adult with special needs was found lifeless in the parking lot of a high school after his caretaker allegedly left him in his car all day during scorching temperatures. The employee now faces involuntary manslaughter charges while the grieving family is seeking financial help.
Dontarious Batts, who was nonverbal and autistic, lost his life after Roger Lee Inge Jr., his caretaker, left him for an entire day inside his car while he was working his second job.
The 55-year-old worked as a janitor at Cleveland High School in North Carolina, USA. On Tuesday (August 20), Inge had driven with Batts, leaving his care recipient inside his car with the windows up and the engine off.
Inge said he began his shift at work around 8 am. At 10 am, he went back to the car to check on Batts. At the time, the 25-year-old was doing fine, so Inge went back to work, he claimed, ABC 11 reported on Wednesday (August 21).
Dontarious Batts was found lifeless after his caretaker allegedly left him in his car all day during scorching temperatures
Image credits: gofundme.com
However, Inge did not check on Batts again until 4:17 pm. At that point, Batts, who was an adult with special needs and who could not care for himself, was reportedly dead.
The caretaker subsequently called 911 and followed instructions from the emergency operator. ABC 11 spoke with the Clayton Fire Chief, who said his firefighters administered lifesaving measures to Batts, but they were unsuccessful.
Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina revealed that Inge was booked on a manslaughter charge and given a $35,000 secured bond. He has since bonded out of jail.
Image credits: ABC11
At this time, Batts’ cause of death has not been determined. Moreover, deputies reportedly said they could not say whether heat inside the car contributed to his death.
Nevertheless, ABC 11’s First Alert Weather Team said the high that day in Clayton, the town where Batts spent his last hours alive in the car, reached 81°F (approximately 27°C).
According to the National Weather Service, inside temperatures of cars parked in the sun can rise as much as 50°F (10°C) hotter than outside temperatures.
Roger Lee Inge Jr. left him for an entire day inside his car while he was working his second job at a high school
Image credits: Johnston County Sheriff’s Office
Johnston County School District has since announced that Inge was terminated from employment after this incident.
Batts had been under Inge’s care for almost 10 years. Batt’s family, who had welcomed Inge on vacation with them, were left in complete shock.
Geraldine Alshamy, Batts’ grandmother, took to her Facebook page on Thursday (August 22) to express her grief, writing: “I am broken family. The adult male left in the van and died was my grandson.
Image credits: homes.com/Cleveland High School
“I can’t begin to imagine why this man would be so cruel. We never saw it coming, Not ne [sic] has called to apologize or say one word.
“I need to know why would think that was ok. Donte loved this man soooooo much. He would walk the floor tearing up venition blinds looking for him until he picked him up.
“What could have been the reason? Why can’t you talk to us now?”
Batts was the youngest of five siblings, ABC 11 reported on Friday (August 23). Tierra Blackston last saw her brother on Sunday (August 18) and was expecting him to return this upcoming weekend.
Dontarious Batts was nonverbal and autistic, and he could not care for himself
Image credits: ABC11
“I wish I would have taken a little more time with him,” Blackston told the local broadcaster. “Had I of known it was going to be the last time.”
Batts’ tragic death has prompted significant strain on his mother’s finances, Alshamy revealed on Friday in a Facebook post.
Speaking of her daughter, Alshamy wrote: “She did not realize her insurance on Dontae has been dropped.
“As she finds herself in an unexpected, She is in a very difficult position emotionally, mentally, and financially.
Image credits: homes.com/Cleveland High School
“Her husband is recovering from a stroke and she is the sole provider. She is having a very hard time in every aspect right now and could use your help.”
Consequently, Blackston set up a GoFundMePage to help alleviate the additional difficulties that followed her brother’s death.
“We are heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of our little brother Donte,” the fundraiser’s page read. “Words can’t express the hurt I feel writing this because it all still feels so unreal.”
Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina revealed that Inge was booked on a manslaughter charge
Image credits: ABC11
It further explained: “During this incredibly difficult time, we are reaching out for support to help cover the unforeseen expenses that have arisen for my mother as she grieves.
“Any contribution, no matter the size, would be greatly appreciated as we navigate this devastating loss and honor his memory.” As of Friday, a total of $4,737 out of a $5,000 target was raised.
Home services agencies told Eyewitness News that before hiring caregivers, make sure they have verifiable references and a clear background check. They believe stories like this make potential clients hesitant to seek out help.
“This is someone by all accounts that should have been someone that could have been trusted with their loved one,” Michelle Greer, with Nurse Next Door Home Care Service, said.
