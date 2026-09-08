Is It Optimistic Or Far-Fetched To Hold Money Till 2030 In SpaceX Stock, Here’s What You Should Know

Whether you believe Elon Musk is a visionary or a man with too much power, you’ve got to admit that he’s created some incredible companies that have a huge impact on the world today. Among them, his aerospace manufacturing company, SpaceX, is heavily debated because its stock price is volatile.
Folks who want to invest in it might wonder whether it’s the right time to do so, or if Elon’s company just isn’t worth their time. Even though there are so many numbers on the Internet to guide you, here are our two cents on this matter.
Putting money in SpaceX right now might take your investment out of this world in a couple of years, or it could plummet to the ground
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SpaceX, also called Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, is a leading aerospace manufacturing company that also works in space transport
Elon Musk founded the organization on March 14, 2002, and since then it has manufactured and launched advanced rockets and spacecraft. The idea behind this venture was to reduce space transportation costs and eventually colonize Mars for humanity’s benefit.
SpaceX still has a long way to go, but it created the first privately developed spacecraft to reach orbit, the first commercial spacecraft to dock with the International Space Station, and the first reusable rocket. Notably, the company has captured more than 80% of all mass sent to orbit worldwide since 2023, which makes sense for why its stock price often goes over $140.
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Even though the company is named SpaceX, its future hinges on its massive investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
The tie-up between this space company and AI seems a bit bizarre, but Elon Musk’s idea was to have a massive increase in data centers to meet the needs of his Grok chatbot. This artificial intelligence model has 117 million monthly users and generates around $270 million in annual subscriptions.
In addition, SpaceX acquired the xAI startup on February 2, 2026, in a deal valued at $1.25 trillion. Elon Musk has also publicly stated that the company is scaling its AI model faster than anyone else, especially with the release of Grok 4.5. So, it’s clear that even if there is a dip in any of his ventures, he always seems to have an idea to get them back on track again.
SpaceX’s high-tech broadband business, Starlink, is just another part of the overall investment strategy
This satellite Internet constellation helps to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband to customers in more than 160 countries. This prong of the business has helped SpaceX scale massively, with Starlink having more than 12.0 million subscribers and an operating income of $1.66 billion.
Based on this information and data from SpaceX’s Q2 earnings call, experts at Morgan Stanley believe its stock price could rise to $300. Even though this might be a bullish prediction, it shows how much faith folks truly have in Elon Musk’s work.
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The SpaceX IPO of May, 2026 was the highest-valued Initial Public Offering ever on record
Even though Elon Musk publicly stated in December 2025 that SpaceX would never go public, he ended up selecting four banks to lead the 2026 IPO. This Initial Public Offering set the stock at $135 per share, valuing the company at $1.77 trillion. Even though this was the most anticipated IPO in years, the stock price, which rose to $225, later dropped significantly.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley remain optimistic about SpaceX shares rising to $300, and that optimism is tied to the company’s Louisiana plans. Elon Musk’s space organization plans to invest $100 billion in a new Starbase complex in south Louisiana, with launches expected to happen in 2029. If all goes to plan, this could significantly boost Starship launch activities and revenue.
SpaceX has established itself in the rocket and satellite space, but it is also dominating the field of artificial intelligence. According to research, the company struck deals with both Alphabet and Anthropic to rent out compute capacity, which could generate $26 billion in annual revenue.
One way the company has expanded so drastically is by moving power-hungry data centers into space. That’s where solar power is easy to come by, and the heat generated can be radiated out into the frigid vacuum. If all goes to plan, then SpaceX and other companies might be able to launch more than a million orbiting data centers in the next 10 years.
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It seems like everything SpaceX touches turns to gold, but investment analysts say the company isn’t generating enough revenue to keep up with its spending. Even though sales in Q2 were $7.8 billion, it spent twice as much on capex. SpaceX is spending heavily on AI infrastructure and the Starlink satellite network, but this excessive spending may concern investors.
Even if someone has just bought shares in Elon Musk’s company and feels it’s not a good investment, experts say it’s not a good idea to sell stock too quickly. Rather than panicking and selling quickly, it’s best to hold the share and wait to see if it becomes profitable.
According to Groww, even loss-making stocks shouldn’t worry an investor; they may just need rebalancing or a longer hold. Folks need to understand that the market has frequent ups and downs, but time can make compounding take effect. That’s exactly why you need to figure out whether investing in SpaceX is a good idea for you or not. Clearly, everyone has their own opinions, but you have the ultimate say about where your money goes.
What do you think about Elon Musk’s plans to send data centers to space, and what kind of impact do you think it could have? We’d love to hear your thoughts.
Folks were divided about investing in SpaceX, with some having a favorable view toward it, and others thinking it would never be profitable
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