130 Space Quotes That Might Change The Way You See Our World

Unlike our understanding of this natural phenomenon, space is truly vast. As vast, well, as like fifteen oceans, for lack of a better comparison. And although plenty of scientists are poking and probing the dark mass above our heads constantly, there are still plenty of secrets to be unveiled. So, for now, to supplement the scientific papers about the expanse of the universe beyond us, we can read some of these beautiful space quotes we’ve dedicated our article to.
These quotes about space will transport you into a whole other world – one that’s full of unearthly wonders and looming unknowns. Some might even find the uncertainty a bit intimidating, but these moving quotes are put in such gorgeous words that you’ll catch yourself relishing this glimpse into the unknown. These universe quotes will also speak to you about things eternal and unchanging – something that was, is, and will forever be. Although, in like 100 million years, things have a tendency to change a bit, but hey, we aren’t going to be witnessing it, so it’s as good as forever! And lastly, these spiritual universe quotes might even change the way you see this world around you in one way or another, but hopefully, for the better.
So, get yourself prepared for an immersive experience, for our selection of inspiring quotes about space are just a tad bit further down! Once you are there, give the beautiful quotes that you’ve loved the most your vote and share this article with your friends.
“Two possibilities exist either we are alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.” – Arthur C. Clark
“How can you look at the galaxy and not feel insignificant?” – Ridley Scott
“Once you can accept the universe as matter expanding into nothing that is something, wearing stripes with plaid comes easy.” – Albert Einstein
“On Earth, men are seen as superior because of their physical strength, but it means nothing in space, where there is no gravity.” – Yi So-Yeon
“I’m sure the universe is full of intelligent life. It’s just been too intelligent to come here.” ― Arthur C. Clarke
“There are no passengers on spaceship earth. We are all crew.” – Marshall McLuhan
“When I first looked back at the Earth, standing on the Moon, I cried.” – Alan Shepard
“The universe is a pretty big place. If it’s just us, seems like an awful waste of space.” – Carl Sagan
“We came all this way to explore the moon, and the most important thing is that we discovered the earth.” – William Anders
“That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” – Neil Armstrong
“The stars will never be won by little minds; we must be big as space itself.” ― Robert A. Heinlein
“I know the sky is not the limit because there are footprints on the moon — and I made some of them!” — Buzz Aldrin
“If the government is covering up knowledge of aliens, they are doing a better job of it than they do at anything else.” ― Stephen Hawking
“I don’t pretend to understand the universe–it’s much bigger than I am.” – Albert Einstein
“After one look at this planet any visitor from outer space would say ‘I want to see the manager.’” – William S. Burroughs
“Once you’ve been in space, you appreciate how small and fragile the Earth is.” – Valentina Tereshkova
“I’d like to go to another planet, which I might live long enough to accomplish. Just get on a spaceship and go. But not the moon. I don’t see any flowers there. The moon is too close. I want to go further.” – Shirley MacLaine
“I’ve always thought that we, as human beings, would be naive and arrogant to pretend that we’re the only life form in the galaxy.” – Jonathan Frakes
“The universe is not required to be in perfect harmony with human ambition.”– Carl Sagan
“You cannot look up at the night sky on the Planet Earth and not wonder what it’s like to be up there amongst the stars. And I always look up at the moon and see it as the single most romantic place within the cosmos.” – Tom Hanks
“When you’re getting ready to launch into space, you’re sitting on a big explosion waiting to happen.” – Sally Ride
“Space travel is life-enhancing, and anything that’s life-enhancing is worth doing. It makes you want to live forever.” – Ray Bradbury
“Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.” — Carl Sagan
“Our posturings, our imagined self-importance, the delusion that we have some privileged position in the universe, are challenged by this point of pale light. Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark.” – Carl Sagan
“It suddenly struck me that that tiny pea, pretty and blue, was the Earth. I put up my thumb and shut one eye, and my thumb blotted out the planet Earth. I didn’t feel like a giant. I felt very, very small.” – Neil Armstrong
“Because there is such a law as gravity, the universe can and will create itself from nothing.” — Stephen Hawking
“Looking up into the night sky is looking into infinity—distance is incomprehensible and therefore meaningless.” — Douglas Adams
“Houston, we’ve had a problem here.” – Jim Lovell
“For the wise man looks into space and he knows there is no limited dimensions.” – Zhuangzi
“Astronomy compels the soul to look upwards and leads us from this world to another.” – Plato
“I don’t think the human race will survive the next 1,000 years, unless we spread into space. There are too many accidents that can befall life on a single planet. But I’m an optimist. We will reach out to the stars.” – Stephen Hawking
“Space isn’t remote at all. It’s only an hour’s drive away if your car could go straight upwards.” – Fred Hoyle
“We want to explore. We’re curious people. Look back over history, people have put their lives at stake to go out and explore… We believe in what we’re doing. Now it’s time to go.” – Eileen Collins
“Space is big. You just won’t believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it’s a long way down the road to the drug store, but that’s just peanuts to space.” – Douglas Adams
“Space or science fiction has become a dialect for our time.” – Doris Lessing
“Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the Universe exist. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.” – Stephen Hawking
“I do believe there is life in outer space. Mathematically, there has to be, and if you believe as I do that there is a creator of the universe, then how can we be so arrogant to believe he created life here and nowhere else?” – Gene Cernan
“Every single astronaut who has come back from space comes back determined to do more to protect it.” — Richard Branson
“If offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat. Just get on.” — Christa McAuliffe
“I suppose the one quality in an astronaut more powerful than any other is curiosity. They have to get someplace nobody’s ever been.” – John Glenn
“Don’t tell me the sky is the limit when there are footsteps on the moon.”
“It is far better to grasp the universe as it really is than to persist in delusion, however satisfying and reassuring.” – Carl Sagan
“The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me.” – Blaise Pascal
“Philosophically, the universe has really never made things in ones. The Earth is special and everything else is different? No, we’ve got seven other planets. The sun? No, the sun is one of those dots in the night sky. The Milky Way? No, it’s one of a hundred billion galaxies. And the universe – maybe it’s countless other universes.” – Neil deGrasse Tyson
“Our two greatest problems are gravity and paperwork. We can lick gravity, but sometimes the paperwork is overwhelming.” – Wernher von Braun
“We are all stars in this galaxy. All of us. No one’s greater than the other.”
“The history of astronomy is a history of receding horizons.” — Edwin Hubble
“I think the universe is pure geometry – basically, a beautiful shape twisting around and dancing over space-time.” — Antony Garrett Lisi
“Time and space are not conditions of existence, time and space is a model for thinking.” – Albert Einstein
“We really have the most beautiful planet in our solar system. None other can sustain life as we know it. None other has blue water and white clouds covering colorful landmasses filled with thriving, beautiful, living things like human beings.” – Sunita Williams
“Flying in space is a privilege, whether it’s the first time or the fourth time.” –
Scott Kelly
“Across the sea of space, the stars are other suns.” – Carl Sagan
“Space is for everybody. It’s not just for a few people in science or math, or for a select group of astronauts. That’s our new frontier out there, and it’s everybody’s business to know about space.” – Christa McAuliffe
“Space is an inspirational concept that allows you to dream big.” – Peter Diamandis
“When you look at the stars and the galaxy, you feel that you are not just from any particular piece of land, but from the solar system.” – Kalpana Chawla
“Mars has been flown by, orbited, smacked into, radar examined, and rocketed onto, as well as bounced upon, rolled over, shoveled, drilled into, baked and even blasted. Still to come: Mars being stepped on.” – Buzz Aldrin
“As an astronaut, especially during launch, half of the risk of a six-month flight is in the first nine minutes.” – Chris Hadfield
“Some say that we should stop exploring space, that the cost in human lives is too great. But Columbia’s crew would not have wanted that. We are a curious species, always wanting to know what is over the next hill, around the next corner, on the next island. And we have been that way for thousands of years.” – Stuart Atkinson
“The Universe is under no obligation to make sense to you.” – Neil deGrasse Tyson
“Stars also symbolize the cycle of life, solitude and gravity. They glow in the dark energy that’s the majority of space, and remind us that even in the pitch black, there’s always something that can shine.” – L.J. Shen
“What everyone in the astronaut corps shares in common is not gender or ethnic background, but motivation, perseverance, and desire — the desire to participate in a voyage of discovery.” — Ellen Ochoa
“Suddenly, from behind the rim of the moon, in long, slow-motion moments of immense majesty, there emerges a sparkling blue and white jewel, a light, delicate sky-blue sphere laced with slowly swirling veils of white, rising gradually like a small pearl in a thick sea of black mystery. It takes more than a moment to fully realize this is Earth… home.” — Edgar Mitchell
“We are the cosmos made conscious and life is the means by which the universe understands itself.” ― Brian Cox
“When we look out into space, we’re looking back in time; the light from a galaxy a billion light-years away, for instance, will take a billion years to reach us. It’s an amazing thing. The history is there for us to see. It’s not mushed up like the geologic record of Earth. You can just see it exactly as it was.” – Margaret Geller
“In less than a hundred years, we have found a new way to think of ourselves. From sitting at the center of the universe, we now find ourselves orbiting an average-sized sun, which is just one of millions of stars in our own Milky Way galaxy.” – Stephen Hawking
“One in 200 stars has habitable Earth-like planets surrounding it – in the galaxy, half a billion stars have Earth-like planets going around them – that’s huge, half a billion. So when we look at the night sky, it makes sense that someone is looking back at us.” – Michio Kaku
“Astronomy is perhaps the science whose discoveries owe least to chance, in which human understanding appears in its whole magnitude, and through which man can best learn how small he is.” – Georg C. Lichtenberg
“I saw the world from the stars’ point of view, and it looked unbearably lonely.” — Shaun David Hutchinson
“Do you realize that if you fall into a black hole, you will see the entire future of the Universe unfold in front of you in a matter of moments and you will emerge into another space-time created by the singularity of the black hole you just fell into?” — Neil deGrasse Tyson
“Mars is the only place in the solar system where it’s possible for life to become multi-planetarian.” – Elon Musk
“What most people don’t understand is that UFOs are on a cosmic tourist route. That’s why they’re always seen in Arizona, Scotland, and New Mexico. Another thing to consider is that all three of those destinations are good places to play golf. So there’s possibly some connection between aliens and golf.” – Alice Cooper
“Studying whether there’s life on Mars or studying how the universe began, there’s something magical about pushing back the frontiers of knowledge.” – Sally Ride
“Science does not just drive space travel – space travel also drives science.” – Leroy Chiao
“Beyond the edge of the world, there’s a space where emptiness and substance neatly overlap, where past and future form a continuous, endless loop. And, hovering about, there are signs no one has ever read, chords no one has ever heard.”
“Curiosity is the essence of human existence and exploration has been part of humankind for a long time. The exploration of space, like the exploration of life, if you will, is a risk. We’ve got to be willing to take it.“ — Gene Cernan
“The only thing that scares me more than space aliens is the idea that there aren’t any space aliens. We can’t be the best that creation has to offer. I pray we’re not all there is. If so, we’re in big trouble.” ― Ellen DeGeneres
“Any astronaut can tell you you’ve got to do everything you can to learn about your life support system and then do everything you can to take care of it.” – Sylvia Earle
“I believe that space travel will one day become as common as airline travel is today. I’m convinced, however, that the true future of space travel does not lie with government agencies — NASA is still obsessed with the idea that the primary purpose of the space program is science — but real progress will come from private companies competing to provide the ultimate adventure ride, and NASA will receive the trickle-down benefits.” – Buzz Aldrin
“Earth is a small town with many neighborhoods in a very big universe.” ― Ron Garan
“The Earth is the cradle of humanity, but mankind cannot stay in the cradle forever.” ― Konstantin Tsiolkovsky
“The dinosaurs became extinct because they didn’t have a space program. And if we become extinct because we don’t have a space program, it’ll serve us right!” ― Larry Niven
“The all but impossible glory of having walked on the moon, of proving our mind power and our brilliant technology, this cannot ever be dimmed… We have hurled ourselves closer to the Gods.” ― Emil Petaja
“You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it. From out there on the moon, international politics look so petty.” — Edgar Mitchell
“A typical neuron makes about ten thousand connections to neighboring neurons. Given the billions of neurons, this means there are as many connections in a single cubic centimeter of brain tissue as there are stars in the Milky Way galaxy.” ― David Eagleman
“Clearly, unless thinking beings inevitably wipe themselves out soon after developing technology, extraterrestrial intelligence could often be millions or billions of years in advance of us. We’re the galaxy’s noodling newbies.” – Seth Shostak
“The purpose of life is the investigation of the Sun, the Moon, and the heavens.” – Anaxagoras
“Discover the force of the skies, O men: once recognized, it can be put to use.” — Johannes Keplar
“The universe is not a stagnant place where technology stands still and only the few govern its destiny. Rather, it’s a multi-dimensional dynamic entity that interacts with all things, even the very smallest. And what part we each play in it and the effect we have on it is a matter of our own choice.” — R.G. Risch
“There is a fifth dimension, beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition.“ — Rod Serling
“Mars tugs at the human imagination like no other planet. With a force mightier than gravity, it attracts the eye to the shimmering red presence in the clear night sky.” – John Noble
“The Hubble Telescope can see the farthest galaxies. The Webb Telescope will see the farthest stars.” – Heidi Hammel
“Physicists explain creation by telling us that the universe began with the Big Bang, an intense energy singularity that continued expanding. But who created the singularity?” – Ashwin Sanghi
“To fly in space is to see the reality of Earth, alone. The experience changed my life and my attitude toward life itself. I am one of the lucky ones.” – Roberta Bondar
“Don’t tell me that man doesn’t belong out there. Man belongs wherever he wants to go – and he’ll do plenty well when he gets there.” – Wernher von Braun
“A blade of grass is a commonplace on Earth; it would be a miracle on Mars. Our descendants on Mars will know the value of a patch of green. And if a blade of grass is priceless, what is the value of a human being?” – Carl Sagan
“I think we are at the dawn of a new era in commercial space exploration.” – Elon Musk
“We must never confuse space colonization with the conquest of space. The world beyond ours is unimaginably vast; it will be what it has always been. When humankind begins to make its home in space, it is we who will change.” ― Cameron M. Smith
“I really believe that if the political leaders of the world could see their planet from a distance of, let’s say 100,000 miles, their outlook would be fundamentally changed. The all-important border would be invisible; that noisy argument suddenly silenced.” — Michael Collins
“There may be aliens in our Milky Way galaxy, and there are billions of other galaxies. The probability is almost certain that there is life somewhere in space.” ― Buzz Aldrin
“The Milky Way swooped diagonally across the heavens, reminding me of my utter insignificance, and at the same time my complete interconnection with everything. I was just a tiny speck of consciousness, and yet I was consciousness itself.” ― Roz Savage
“Man must rise above the Earth—to the top of the atmosphere and beyond—for only thus will he fully understand the world in which he lives.” – Socrates
“If you want to see a black hole tonight, tonight just look in the direction of Sagittarius, the constellation. That’s the center of the Milky Way Galaxy and there’s a raging black hole at the very center of that constellation that holds the galaxy together.” – Michio Kaku
“Our galaxy, the Milky Way, is one of 50 or 100 billion other galaxies in the universe. And with every step, every window that modern astrophysics has opened to our mind, the person who wants to feel like they’re the center of everything ends up shrinking.” – Neil deGrasse Tyson
“We have calcium in our bones, iron in our veins, carbon in our souls, and nitrogen in our brains. 93 percent stardust, with souls made of flames, we are all just stars that have people’s names.” – Nikita Gill
“Our galaxy’s pretty ordinary, garden-variety. So if we believe our galaxy has a super massive black hole, that tells us that most, if not all, galaxies host such a black hole at their centers.” – Andrea M. Ghez
“The space program needs a goal, and the goal should be humans to Mars.” – Robert Zubrin
“No other planet in the solar system is a suitable home for human beings; it’s this world or nothing. That’s a very powerful perception.” – Carl Sagan
“The James Webb Space Telescope was specifically designed to see the first stars and galaxies that were formed in the universe. So we’re gonna see the snapshot of when stars started. When galaxies started. The very first moments of the universe. And my bet? There’s gonna be some big surprises.“ — John M. Grunsfeld
“If space is a fabric, then of course fabrics can have ripples, which we have now seen directly. But fabrics can also rip. Then the question is what happens when the fabric of space and time is ripped by a black hole?” – Michio Kaku
“No one planet can tell us everything about the universe, but Neptune seems to hold more than its share of information about the formation of our own solar system – as well as the solar systems beyond.” – Heidi Hammel
“Well, space is there, and we’re going to climb it, and the moon and the planets are there, and new hopes for knowledge and peace are there.” – John F. Kennedy
“The important achievement of Apollo was demonstrating that humanity is not forever chained to this planet and our visions go rather further than that and our opportunities are unlimited.” – Neil Armstrong
“Look how far the human race has come in terms of air and space travel in the last hundred years. So in the next couple of thousand years, you’ve got to believe that we’re going to be able to do all kinds of amazing things.” – Chris Squire
“Man has gone out to explore other worlds and other civilizations without having explored his own labyrinth of dark passages and secret chambers, and without finding what lies behind doorways that he himself has sealed.” –
Stanisław Lem
“Our passionate preoccupation with the sky, the stars, and a God somewhere in outer space is a homing impulse. We are drawn back to where we came from.” – Eric Hoffer
“Of course risk is part of spaceflight. We accept some of that to achieve greater goals in exploration and find out more about ourselves and the universe.” — Lisa Nowak
“Man is an artifact designed for space travel. He is not designed to remain in his present biologic state any more than a tadpole is designed to remain a tadpole.” – William Burroughs
“There are no wishy-washy astronauts. You don’t get up there by being uncaring and blase. And whatever gave you the sense of tenacity and purpose to get that far in life is absolutely reaffirmed and deepened by the experience itself.” – Chris Hadfield
“Only via continuing to probe every nook and cranny of the universe that is accessible to us will we truly build a useful appreciation of our own place in the cosmos.” – Lawrence Maxwell Krauss
“I’m absolutely positive about human survival. We will continue to develop our civilisation and expand not just on Earth, but also across the solar system, the galaxy, even the entire universe.” – Liu Cixin
“The near side of a galaxy is tens of thousands of light-years closer to us than the far side; thus we see the front as it was tens of thousands of years before the back. But typical events in galactic dynamics occupy tens of millions of years, so the error in thinking of an image of a galaxy as frozen in one moment of time is small.” – Carl Sagan
“It bears mentioning that the Milky Way is only one of 150 billion galaxies visible to our telescopes – and each of these will have its own complement of planets.” — Seth Shostak
“Mars tugs at the human imagination like no other planet. With a force mightier than gravity, it attracts the eye to the shimmering red presence in the clear night sky.” – John Noble Wilford
“The most important thing we can do is inspire young minds and to advance the kind of science, math and technology education that will help youngsters take us to the next phase of space travel.” – John Glenn
“We are a party to the recognition of the majesty of space and the insignificance of us. But it’s all one whole and it’s all bound up in the magic of the universe. It’s the magic of being.” – William Shatner
“I think there’s all kinds of life out there, including intelligent life, but the reason we haven’t found each other is because of vast distances.” – Leroy Chiao
“It is surely unreasonable to credit that only one small star in the immensity of the universe is capable of developing and supporting intelligent life. But we shall not get to them and they will not come to us.” ― P.D. James
“In my studies of astronomy and philosophy I hold this opinion about the universe, that the Sun remains fixed in the centre of the circle of heavenly bodies, without changing its place; and the Earth, turning upon itself, moves round the Sun.” – Galileo Galilei
“The lunar flights give you a correct perception of our existence. You look back at Earth from the moon, and you can put your thumb up to the window and hide the Earth behind your thumb. Everything you’ve ever known is behind your thumb, and that blue-and-white ball is orbiting a rather normal star, tucked away on the outer edge of a galaxy.” – Jim Lovell
