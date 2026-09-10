‘South Park’s Latest Trump Dig Backfires As Fans Grow Furious And Make Urgent Demand

South Park has found a new way to mock Donald Trump, but some fans are already begging the creators to stop.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone have rebranded the beloved animated series ahead of its upcoming season, turning Trump’s recent controversial name changes into their latest punchline.
But the joke hasn’t landed with everyone, as some are making one clear demand: bring back the South Park they used to love.
“It used to be funny when it made fun of everyone equally. The repeated jokes about Trump has run its course,” one person wrote.
The popular comedy series South Park has rebranded itself as “South America” in its latest jab at Donald Trump
Trey Parker and Matt Stone have turned one of Donald Trump’s most unusual political moves into the latest target of their decades-long satire.
Following the show’s recent Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program, the creators announced that South Park would be rebranded as “SOUTH AMERICA” for its upcoming 29th season.
The joke appears to reference Trump’s efforts to put “America” into the names of geographical locations, including his push to have the Gulf of Mexico referred to as the Gulf of America for federal purposes and his more recent order concerning Lake Ontario.
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The timing also came shortly after Trump floated the idea of renaming New Mexico “New America” in a social media post.
Although Trump did not sign an order changing the state’s name, the suggestion gave Parker and Stone another obvious target.
The creators made their intentions even clearer in their announcement, writing that they were “Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google” before announcing the name change.
They then took another swipe at corporate America, thanking their parent company as “Paramount — a Skydance Capitulation.”
The creators of the show also took aim at giants Apple, Google, and even their own corporate bosses
The gag is classic South Park, but this time, some viewers are less interested in the punchline and more concerned about how often the show is returning to the same target.
Their reference to Apple and Google targeted the companies’ mapping services, which updated their U.S. facing terminology to reflect the administration’s directives renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and Lake Ontario as “Lake America.”
The rebrand is therefore doing several things at once.
It mocks Trump’s fixation on American naming, pokes at Big Tech for complying with the terminology, and turns the show’s own corporate relationship into another punchline.
Longtime viewers argued that the political material has become repetitive, taking attention away from what originally made the show funny.
One viewer summed up, writing, “They’re still going at it. Another season of nothing but unfunny Trump jokes. We get it, you hate the guy. The audience gets it, they also hate the guy.”
“But please just make the show funny again. Give us back South Park. Be topical. Be the South Park we love.”
Another fan wrote, “The entire last season was just politically charged slop. By the looks of this, this entire season will be more politically charged slop. There’s so many interesting things going on in the world… but they ignore it all to focus on unfunny Trump jokes…”
Some longtime fans argued that the show has become too obsessed with the president and “lost its humor”
A third user commented, “That obsessed with Trump they have to make an entire show because of him. Way to stick it to the man.”
Another complained, “Every episode is bad Trump jokes. They’ve become just as bad as the late-night talk shows. Unwatchable.”
One comment read, “As much as I love the show, they need to stop making it, every new season feels forced to me now.”
Trump has been a recurring target of South Park satire since long before the latest “South America” gag.
When Trump first launched his 2016 presidential campaign, the show created a Trump-like Canadian political figure in the episode Where My Country Gone?
The character was elected largely because of his outrageous rhetoric, while the episode also mocked Trump’s proposed border policies.
The show later developed its most recognizable Trump parody through Mr. Garrison.
South Park has been mocking Trump for over a decade, beginning in 2015 when he first announced his 2016 campaign
Parker and Stone initially expected Garrison’s presidential storyline to be relatively short-lived, but Trump’s actual election victory changed those plans.
The character remained president through multiple seasons, allowing the show to turn everything from political rallies to presidential tweets into material.
South Park later returned to the Trump persona in its Season 26 finale, Spring Break, using an a**iction metaphor to depict Garrison struggling to leave his political alter ego behind.
More recently, the show has gone further by portraying Trump as his own character rather than relying solely on Mr. Garrison as the parody.
The relationship between Trump and South Park has also spilled beyond the episodes themselves.
Following the show’s latest Emmy win, its social media accounts posted a crude image of a fictionalized Trump with his pants down alongside the caption, “You finally got your Emmy,” referencing Trump’s long-running frustration over the 2024 film The Apprentice not winning an Emmy.
Season 29 of the series is scheduled to premiere on September 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with new episodes also streaming on Paramount+.
“It was edgy as they made fun of things no one else was willing to, but this hasn’t been funny in years. Bring back the edginess,” one fan wrote
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