35 Best Home Workout Equipment for Small Spaces

Welcome to the ultimate guide to optimizing your home gym space with the top 25 compact fitness tools. In this curated list, we’ll explore innovative solutions designed to maximize your workout potential in even the smallest of spaces. Say goodbye to bulky equipment and hello to efficient, space-saving options that will elevate your fitness routine. Let’s dive in!
#1 Shape Your Stride: Leikefitness Leg Machine For Targeted Toning
Review: “Love it, for the price i couldn’t ask better… one screw to assemble and ready to use. Easy to store while not using… I’m 5’6 169lb works great for me” Janis (Yanis)
Image source: Amazon.com, Yanis
#2 No Gym? No Problem! Meet Speediance, The Smart Home Gym That Does It All
Review: “Buying the Speediance is probably the best investment I have made in years. I am now able to get a legitimate workout in the morning without having to go to the gym. It also isn’t bulky and takes up minimal space when not in use. Get it; you will not regret it.” Kirubel Getachew
Image source: Amazon, Kirubel Getachew
#3 Unleash Your Workout Anywhere With Aplugtek Cordless Jump Rope
Review: “My wife bought this to replace one with a rope and much prefers this one. She doesn’t have to stop when she trips up and can skip faster. She also likes the slightly weighted balls which help exercise her arms.” Mr Alan Eales
Image source: Amazon.com, Mr Alan Eales
#4 The Desk Whisperer: Urevo’s Undercover Fitness Partner
Review: “I work from home and was looking for a walking pad to get more steps in a day. After reading lots of reviews on this walking pad and others, I decided to purchase this one over more expense ones because of the great reviews. I typically will go for more expensive if I think the build quality is better, but that wasn’t the case with this walking pad. It seems to be built real well, it’s quite and the speed I was looking for. I couldn’t be more happy about this purchase.” JB
#5 Fluid Strength: Tidal Tank, The Original Aqua Bag For Dynamic Workouts
Review: “So much more fun than other exercise tools, and makes exercising so much more challenging. Great quality, should last a long time, handy app with videos, tons of different exercises shown. Super excited and pleased. I liked the regular cylinder so much I immediately ordered the sphere.” David
Image source: amazon.com, David
#6 Don’t Let Your Arms Get Flabby: East Mount’s Compact And Convenient Solution
Review: “This targets pecs in ways I can’t reproduce on a bench. It does for me what those huge fly machines do for a fraction of the cost in money and real estate. Love it!” Winston Bancroft
Image source: Amazon, Winston Bancroft
#7 Maximize Your Workout: The Ativafit Foldable Fitness Bike For Space-Saving Exercise
Review: “Very happy with this purchase. Sturdy but compact, straightforward to assemble and comfortable to ride with clear electronic read outs for time, distance, calories, heart rate etc.” Christina123
Image source: Amazon.com, Christina123
#8 Gorgeous Adjustable Bala Wrists & Ankle Weights For Every Fitness Level
Review: “Oh my goodnesss these are one of my favorite fitness finds this year. The material is smooth and the color is beautiful. I have the nude but even the nice color is good. They are a little spendy but I definitely recommend saving and waiting a little longer to purchase these over other brands.” ZeldaBarbie99
Image source: amazon.com, ZeldaBarbie99
#9 Step Up Your Game: Sunny’s Low-Impact Cardio Dynamo
Review: “I admit tik tok made my buy this. I have a lot of workout machines but let me tell you, this is awesome! You get a great workout very quickly. I have some knee pain and this is a workout I can do that doesnt bother my knees. Its small and slides back under my bed. I really like this. Ill have to see in a few months if I have good results.” HMH
#10 Dumbbells, Meet Your Kettlebell Alter Ego: Kettle Gryp!
Review: “I bought this as a surprise for my husband. He loves it! It has expanded his weight workout without the addition of weights. They work perfectly with our weights. (We have the typical, gray metal dumbbells. I can’t speak to the fit for coated weights or the really little/light hand weights.). It was a bit expensive, but considering the cost of kettle bells, this was worth the investment.” Ellie
#11 Spin To Win With K-Mart Smart Hula Ring: Burn, Tone, And Play
Review: “Got exactly what I ordered. Put it together and tried it out. It works great and I am sore. Only did about 15 min of fun but it is definitely something that makes working out fun and not boring.” Misch tanner
Image source: Amazon, Misch tanner
#12 Slide Into Fitness With Gaiam Sliders
Review: “I really like that these have two different sides so that they can be used on either hard floors or carpet. I have tried both ways and they both work. They are nice and small, yet effective and add a definite challenge for certain exercises that strengthen and work the core. They come with a little paper with a few exercises that you can try, if you aren’t sure how to use them. These definitely make the exercises tougher. They are a great addition if you are wanting to up-level a few exercise movements and strengthen your core.” Zeke Lark
Image source: Amazon.com, Zeke Lark
#13 Elbow Support, Six-Pack Resort : Easy With This Ab Roller Wheel!
Review: “This is a great ab workout machine. Super cheap and compact. I have been using it everyday for 3 weeks and its great at working out your core muscles. Even though its super cheap it does not feel cheap its very durable and easy to assemble.” JK
#14 The All-In-One Trainer: Proform Vue! It’s A Mirror, A TV, And A Personal Coach!
Review: “This is a nice fitness mirror with tons of videos to train by. It doesn’t take up a lot of space and was pretty easy to put together. Even though the instructions suggest having 2 people to put it together I was able to do it by myself. The weights are basic and yes if you are not an amateur you will need some additional weights. For beginners it may be a little challenging to watch your form as opposed to the trainer.” Angie
#15 Swing Strong: Unleash Power With Every Yes4all Kettlebell Lift
Review: “I like the fact I can use this the days I do not go into the gym. It’s a good weight size to use. I like the fact it has the rubble bit so it won’t slip our of my hands. I also like the colour.” Mossammeth
Image source: Amazon.com, Martin Vegas
#16 Empower Your Core, Transform Your Form With Pro Body Pilates Ring
Review: “It works so great. Surprised how helpful it is to use and accommodate during my private class on zoom. So many exercises I can do with it. It is sturdy and I like the color.” Heather E.H.
Image source: Amazon.com, Susan
#17 Deep Relief, Anywhere: The Ultimate Massage Gun For Muscle Recovery
Review: “I LOVE IT !!! It is so much better than my hands for massaging my legs. It is going to help me recover from a very bad shin splints. The pointy tips is perfect to work on my Posterior Tibialis Tendon and release scar tissue and tension and pain. The Battery last above 30-45 mins which is a bit low but just perfect for what I need. It feels so much more premium for this price. IM VERY HAPPY !!” Yirbeelt Alberto
Image source: Amazon.com, Tiffany
#18 Knockout Anywhere: Introducing The Willpygo Portable Doorway Punching Bag
Review: “This is a very smart boxing system that is super easy to setup and take down. The top and bottom poles are adjustable to fit in a door frame. The pad hooks on to the poles. That’s it! As for the bag itself it is not made to take Mike Tyson size punches but for light jabs and hits it’s perfect. Very innovative idea.” Thor’s Dad
Image source: Amazon.com, Thors dad
#19 The Aerlang Push Up Board: A Small But Mighty Device For Push Up Lovers
Review: “Gifted this to my partner who’s been working on bodyweight exercises and likes to workout throughout the day at home. He was up to like 100 push-ups and I though he was getting bored so I got him this as a challenge and he loves it! He says he can feel the difference in the targeted muscles and its a fun challenge.” Shaynah Drohan
Image source: Amazon, Shaynah Drohan
#20 Boost Your Balance With The Trideer Yoga Ball Magic
Review: “I ordered this ball to use during pregnancy. I am 5 foot even and got a size large. I thought the size large would be a lot bigger than it was but it fit me well for my height. Definitely make sure you pay close attention to the sizing. The ball definitely helped with pelvic and hip pain during the end of my pregnancy.” Celeste
Image source: Amazon.com, Celeste
#21 Mindsight ‘Breathing Buddha’ Meditation Trainer
Review: “Great little tool to help you breathe and relax. Love the soft feel and cute expression on the face. I’ve displayed it on the living room table…folks don’t realize it’s a stress reliever…they just think it’s an attractive decoration. I’ve had many positive comments on how it looks and once I show them how it helps me to relax, I get a lot of “wows”. Worth the investment.” J. Vonderhorst
Image source: Amazon.com, J. Vonderhorst
#22 Master Your Core With The Vinsguir Ab Roller
Review: “Just absolutely amazing! can go wrong with this product, i believe it has a weight support limit, please be mindful of that, but overall, a great and sturdy product in my opinion.” Dwayne Lanferman
Image source: Amazon.com, Dwayne Lanferman
#23 The Ultimate Doorway Pull-Up Bar For Home Workouts
Review: “Quality product. It was easy to assemble–took just a few minutes. I hung it on a hallway door and use it there. Plus it’s super easy to take down and use on the floor for pushups–more comfortable on my wrists than putting my hands directly on the floor.” Susan
Image source: Amazon.com, Susan
#24 Train Anywhere: Bodyboss Home Gym 2.0 – Compact, Portable Fitness
Review: “Super light and can be put anywhere. The resistance bands can be doubled up which is cool. It even comes with a door attachment if you dont want to use the board! I saw people asking if you could deadlift with this so I’ll add a pic of what config I use for deadlifts.” Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.co , Amazon Customer
#25 Transform Your Workout: The Trx All-In-One Suspension Training System For Total Body Fitness
Review: “I’m in love with this. It’s perfect for when you want a quick workout but don’t want to head to the gym and it’s even better for traveling and using at your hotel. I’ve also taken it to the park a couple times along with other exercise equipment to do my own little mini boot camp. Nice getting in a workout with fresh air..” Mikee Catacutan
Image source: Amazon.com, Sean Pasha
#26 Dumbbells, Barbell, Kettlebell – Oh My! Trakmaxi’s Multitasking Marvel!
Review: “These weights are perfect for your at home gym. I love that you have many different lifting options (kettlebells, dumbbells, barbell) without having to purchase each accessory separately. Very convenient and affordable. The weights seem to be very durable. One thing I do wish is that they had the weights in whole numbers and not just half.” Aminti
#27 Elevate Your Workout With Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Bands
Review: “So far, these work great! I’m looking forward to trying out the sweet exercise ebook that was emailed to me. I like that I can grab them in any attire and get some quick muscle work in..” Veronica V.
Image source: Amazon.com, AmazonCustomer25
#28 Find Your Zen With The Ultimate Jade Yoga Mat
Review: “LOVE this mat! I use it in PIYO and Yoga. Ot has the perfect amount of cushion for my knees. It is just sticky enough that I never feel like i’ll slip. I am able to fully do all poses without the fear of falling because of the mat. The only downfall is that you can’t slide your leg into place, like in pigeon pose. But, no sticky mat would allow that. I give this mat 5 stars and it was totally worth the $84.” C. Purser
Image source: Amazon.com, C.Purser
#29 Gaiam Yoga Blocks For Your Perfect Pose
Review: “I chose this brand because it’s affordable AND this is the brand of yoga block that they had at the yoga studio I used to go to. Those blocks were years old and well-loved but they maintained their structural integrity. They do get dented, but they don’t crumble or anything, which is a risk with foam. If you want yoga blocks that don’t get dented, spend more money. A dented block is still a block, you know.” MVan
Image source: amazon.com, Mvan
#30 Maximo Fitness Foam Roller For Massage And Workouts
Review: “I love this foam roller! I have been using it to help with tight muscles in my neck and shoulders. It’s so comfortable to lie on to do these exercises and it’s great quality. I am so glad I bought it!” Angharad M. Davies
Image source: Amazon.com, Angharad M. Davies
#31 Get Strong, Stay Fit: Cap Barbell’s 10 Lb Coated Hex Dumbbell For Your Ultimate Workout
Review: “I bought two dumbbells (15 lbs each) during Covid in 2020. During that time all the gyms were closed so I needed some equipment to work out at home. I still have them and use them till this day, worth every dollar/cent. I will buy bigger weights in the future.” Great Frame
Image source: Amazon.com, JBoykin
#32 The Bowflex Selecttech Adjustable Dumbbell For Personalized Strength Training
Review: “Easy to use, good looking and ideal for small spaces.” Qager
Image source: Amazon.com, D’aleo Benjamin
#33 Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench: Elevate Your Strength Training Game
Review: “I’m a long haul truck driver and have had this product for nearly a year now and am impressed at its durability and compact design. I work out outside next to my truck 4 to 5 days a week and when I’m done I fold the bench up and store her in my jocky box.” Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#34 Proiron Neoprene Dumbbells For Your Peak Performance
Review: “Really well made and comfortable to hold; and more importantly having bought the plates before, which weighed exactly as advertised I took leap with the dumbells and they weigh exactly as indicated and both weigh the same. No scuffs or marks they look perfect considering there are many shoddy examples out there. Great job, I will be back for more.” M. D.
Image source: Amazon.com, Myles
#35 Step Up Your Fitness With Tone Fitness Aerobic Step
Review: “I’m about 300lbs, and it holds me! I obviously bought it to help me not be 300lbs. Haha! The additional inserts do click in to stay, but they’re kind of difficult to get in there. I likely just won’t take them out. This is NOT a full size one like in the gym. It is slightly smaller—but I think that’s great for the living room. Especially if you have a friend over doing exercises with you. I like the color. Plastic seems thick and durable. I think you pretty much buy one and never need another. I highly recommend!” kiggidykayla
Image source: Amazon.com, kiggidykayla
Follow Us