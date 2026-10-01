Sophia Bush Lands In Hot Waters Over Scandalous Alleged Affair As Many Beg Hollywood To Never Hire Her Again

Sophia Bush has found herself in hot waters after her memoir brought her private life back into the spotlight.
The One Tree Hill star revealed that she secretly married former soccer star Ashlyn Harris in 2025. Still, the relationship has also renewed attention around the timeline of their romance and Harris’ divorce from ex-wife Ali Krieger.
While Bush has denied that she left her former husband because of an affair with Harris, some people online continue to accuse the pair of getting together while Harris was still married.
“I hope Sophia never gets another acting job,” one commenter wrote.
Sophia Bush’s latest memoir revealed her secret 2025 marriage with Ashlyn Harris
Bush’s memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress, revealed that she and Harris had quietly married in the summer of 2025.
The ceremony took place in upstate New York and included Harris’ two children, Sloane and Ocean, whom she shares with her former wife, Ali Krieger. Bush’s best friend, Nia Batts, officiated.
According to Bush’s account, the wedding was intentionally small and relaxed. The children ran around the property, picked flowers, and later roasted marshmallows with the adults.
Bush explained that she and Harris had spent years having their personal lives discussed publicly, so they wanted the wedding to belong to them first.
“We chose each other quietly,” Bush wrote in the memoir excerpt.
The couple eventually told their loved ones about the marriage in person before sharing the news publicly.
Bush also described the emotional moment when she stopped calling Harris her “partner.”
“You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife. And it feels so amazing to say that,” she told Harris.
Bush and Harris’ secret marriage revelation did not arrive without controversy
Bush and Harris began dating in 2023, the same year that both women were going through divorces.
Bush had been married to entrepreneur Grant Hughes, while Harris was ending her marriage to Krieger.
Harris filed for divorce from Krieger in September 2023 after nearly four years of marriage. Bush and Harris began dating that October, according to Bush’s statement shared with Glamour in April 2024.
However, the timing has fueled years of online speculation about whether the relationship began before Harris’ marriage had ended.
Bush directly addressed those rumors in the same Glamour interview. She pushed back against claims that she had left Hughes because of a romantic relationship with Harris and said the rumored infidelity “never happened.”
She also rejected the idea that she had suddenly discovered an attraction to women because of Harris, saying her previous partners had known what she was attracted to.
Despite that denial, some social media users have continued to describe Bush and Harris as affair partners.
One commenter wrote, “Never forget that they were cheating/hooking up when Ali was looking after her sick father… karma is real”
One commenter accused her of disrespecting Krieger and wrote, “These two are trash! They had an entire year to announce their wedding, but once again they waited just to have the opportunity to ruin Ali’s moment.”
Another person wrote, “I hope Sophia never gets another acting job because she genuinely deserves nothing,” while accusing Bush of being an “affair partner.”
Not everyone agreed with the backlash.
One supporter wrote, “Shut up, we’ll be there for everything Sophia does; she’s awesome.”
Another commenter suggested that the entire situation was being interpreted too seriously, writing, “You’re so dumb, don’t you see they are all working together.”
Some reactions focused less on the relationship itself and more on the unexpected memoir revelation.
One person joked, “Love this… consequence: the memoir drops and suddenly everyone’s timeline is full of spoilers and ‘i knew it’ takes…”
Another summed up the surprise surrounding the secret wedding by writing, “married a whole year and nobody in Hollywood found out. That’s harder to pull off than marriage.”
For Bush, the memoir represents something more personal than the online debate. She described the book as a way of telling her story after years of seeing her life discussed by strangers.
“I am telling you now to give it as a gift of sorts,” she wrote.
Before Harris’ relationship with Bush, she and Krieger had built a life together over more than a decade
The two soccer stars first met while playing for the U.S. women’s national team in 2010. They became close friends before eventually starting a romantic relationship.
Harris proposed to Krieger in March 2019. They married later that year after helping the U.S. women’s team win the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The couple adopted their daughter, Sloane, in 2021 and their son, Ocean, in 2022.
Krieger and Harris have also spoken publicly about how important their family has become. In May 2021, Harris described motherhood as her favorite job, saying being a mother “surpasses it all,” per People.
That history has become an important part of the online reaction to Bush and Harris’ relationship because Krieger was not simply Harris’ former romantic partner. She was also the mother of Harris’ children.
Harris filed for divorce in September 2023. A source told People at the time that “although it’s new information to the public,” the couple’s divorce “began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer.”
Harris later spoke publicly about the breakup and acknowledged that Krieger had been hurt
“I had to make a really hard decision,” Harris told Us Weekly in June 2026. “I know I hurt her in that process.”
She also said she did not regret the life she had built with Krieger, but ultimately felt the relationship was no longer right for her.
“You try, and you try, and you try, and you keep trying to make it work, and you don’t want to fail,” Harris said. “You don’t want to give up.”
At the same time, Harris said she had reached a point where she was unhappy and had to make a difficult choice about her future.
She has also spoken positively about co-parenting with Krieger. In the same interview, Harris said she had “respect” for Krieger as the mother of their children and did not want to speak poorly about her.
“She’s the mother of my children,” Harris said. “I respect her as a mom, I respect her as a player, I respect what she’s done for the game.”
The two have continued to share parenting responsibilities while Harris has built a new life with Bush.
“These two are pure trash,” wrote one netizen
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