Sony National & Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

by

Established in 2007, the World Photography Organisation set out to raise awareness and level of conversation around photography worldwide. Each year, they provide a platform to Sony, which celebrates photographers’ works in over 50 countries and awards the Sony National & Regional prize. So far, the program has rewarded more than 500 photographers and is still counting. The prestigious and influential program is now in its ninth year and hand-picks the best single images from each of the countries entered and the winners are given Sony digital imaging equipment as well as plenty of global and local exposure. The initiative helps to support the artists working in the medium of photography and showcases their work. The World Photography Organisation arranges international exhibition tours and competitions, as well as contributes to collaborations and prestigious awards. Bored Panda is celebrating the photographers and their exquisite work and have connected with some of the winners. You can read about it below, as well as vote for your favorites on this list and let us know your impressions.

#1 Myanmar Winner: ‘Foggy Morning Fishing’, By Min Min Zaw

This scene shows a father and son catching fish early one winter morning. In Myanmar, children work with their parents to bring in an income for the whole family.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#2 Italy Winner: ‘Fox Portrait’, By Davide Giannetti

Following a hard rainfall in the National Park of Abruzzo, I spotted this wild red fox looking for food.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#3 Latvia Winner: ‘Glowing Mushroom’, By Janis Palulis

Light painting one evening in a Latvian forest

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#4 Japan 2nd Place: ‘Autumn Snake’, By Hiroki Nose

This is an aerial photograph of a mountain road in Hakone, Japan. The path, when seen from the sky, looked like a snake. Photographed in autumn, the leaves of the coloured trees were extremely beautiful.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#5 Austria Winner: ‘Horse Against Black Background’, By Michaela Steiner

I photographed this beautiful horse in the entrance to its stable, using only natural light and a black background.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#6 Indonesia Winner: ‘Poems For Sisters’, By Hardijanto Budyman

You are angels in disguise
Side by side or miles apart
Sisters will always be connected by the heart

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#7 Finland Winner: ‘Night’, By Matti Virtanen

I may not have managed to capture any meteors during the Perseids of 2020, but I did get this night shot, which is full of wonder. The exposure was 30 seconds long, and shot at ISO 4000, using a tripod.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#8 Greece Winner: ‘Foggy Farming’, By Thoedoros Apeiranthitis

At 1,003m, Mount Zas (or Zeus) dominates the Greek island of Naxos. One day in early April, I decided to make my way to the top. By the time I was halfway up, the fog had become so dense it completely obscured the base of the mountain, making me feel as if I was flying. I noticed a small herd of sheep grazing peacefully in this strange environment. I took a shot before moving on and becoming lost in the fog.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#9 Mexico Winner: ‘First Breath’, By Brian Mena Laureano

Sunrise on the slopes of the Popocatépetl volcano.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#10 Russian Federation Winner: ‘Silently In The Mountains’, By Evgeniy Ivanov

A home, immersed in complete silence, and forgotten about until spring.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#11 Thailand Winner: ‘Autumn Float’, By Saowanee Suntararak

Autumn season at Lake Kawaguchi in Japan.Mount Fuji with autumn leaves is very popular in the photographers, and I love taking photo in this season,too.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#12 United States Winner: ‘Hourglass’, By Patrick Mueller

A snaking dune in Death Valley meets the saddle of the surrounding mountains.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#13 Philippines Winner: ‘Looking For Water’, By Donell Gumiran

In Ethiopia’s South Omo, the tribes who live in the valley depend on the Omo River for survival. Sixty-two million Ethiopians lack access to safe water. This is everyday life for them.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#14 Bangladesh Winner: ‘Her Name Is Chandi ‘, By Sabbir Hossen

A portrait of a child working in a paddy field. She works alongside her parents as it allows her to continue her studies. Her passion was inspiring.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#15 India Winner: ‘Water Buffalo’, By Shreejit Borthakur

A beast from the forests of northeastern India.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#16 Bulgaria Winner: ‘Extraterrestrial Earth – Mars ‘ By Eniz Karadzha

This dam is usually full, but had dried up. Scenes such as this show the effects of climate change are becoming more obvious. After a couple of weeks spent studying the angle of the sun, not to mention a bit of luck, I managed to take the image I’d hoped for.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#17 Lithuania Winner: ‘Traditional Crafts: Portrait Of A Toymaker’, By Simas Bernotas

Ancient crafts are imbued with the wisdom of previous generations, with each nation having its own tales and myths about them. For this series, I captured Lithuanian crafters with a mystical spirit in an attempt to show them as devoted caretakers of declining traditions. This image is one of many from that project.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#18 Taiwan Winner: ‘Fluorescent Tiger’, By Hui Pin Lai

The tiger is an important symbol in Taiwanese culture. Here, I used fluorescent paint to depict its essence.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#19 Croatia Winner: ‘Driving Through The Ice Forest’, By Tomislav Veic

After the first snowfall towards the end of 2020, I took my camera to the largest old-growth forest in Croatia. This road runs through it.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#20 Serbia Winner: ‘Serbia’s Red Gold Pepper Harvest’, By Vladimir Zivojinovic

An elderly woman prepares threads of red paprika in Donja Lokosnica, Serbia. In this village in a valley in South Morava, some 250 of the 280 households are involved in the growing of pepper – although depopulation means this number is in decline. Around 500 tons of ground pepper is produced in a 250-hectare area.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#21 Poland Winner: ‘The Moon Girl’, By Kamila J. Gruss

The dark side of social media where everyone seems to be happy

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#22 Japan Winner: ‘The Last Winter’, By Yukihito Ono

Photographed in Fukushima, Japan, this train – known as Ki-Ha 40 – was retired from the Tadami Line on 11 March, 2020.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#23 Slovakia Winner: ‘On His Own Path’, By Peter Svoboda

A lone cross-country skier ascends a hill. I wanted to capture a minimal winter image that had symbolism and suggested a parallel with human life.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#24 Viet Nam Winner: ‘Waiting’, By Tuan Nguyen Quang

This photograph was taken in Ha Giang, Vietnam. I went into a house in the village and asked permission to take pictures there.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#25 Egypt Winner: ‘The Mevlevi Dancer’, By Abdelhamid Fawzy Tahoun

Tanoura is an Egyptian dance, performed in circular motions, which has its spiritual origins in Sufism. Its performers believe that all movement in the universe starts and ends at the same point, so this is reflected in the dance, with the continuous spinning making them appear like planets moving in space.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#26 New Zealand Winner: ‘Wrong Place Wrong Time’, By Murray Chant

This piece of ice had rolled around in the shallows until it assumed a worn and organic form. I photographed it at dusk and lit it from below.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#27 Malaysia Winner: ‘Long-Tailed Macaque’, By Yoganathan Yoke

This photograph of a long-tailed macaque, also known as the crab-eating macaque, was taken in the mangrove forest of Kuala Gula, Perak. I went there one evening, hoping to photograph birds or snakes, when I saw a group of macaques foraging in the mud for their last meal of the day. A ray of light from the sunset fell on this macaque just as it looked up. I felt it looked like a gesture of hope for the future.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#28 Turkey Winner: ‘Astroturf’, By Mehmet Aslan

The pandemic has affected everyone. Since places of worship are closed, these men pray on the Astroturf pitch, while adhering to social distancing.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#29 Cambodia Winner: ‘I Miss You’, By Sean Channal

This used to be the place where an audience would relieve their stresses and share their excitement, but since the Covid-19 outbreak, everything has changed. The theatre is now silent and lonely. One day, I hope, things will return to normality.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

#30 Sri Lanka Winner: ‘Hustle For Survival’, By Isira Sooriyaarachchi

On a weekday in August, while I was wandering along Main Street, Colombo, this man caught my attention among the crowds of people and busy traffic. I crossed to the middle of the road and pulled out my phone to capture the life of a worker doing his best to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sony National &#038; Regional Photography Awards Announces Its Winners And They’re Pretty Impressive

Image source: Sony World Photography Awards

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Terrible ‘Fan Art’ Drawings Of Famous People Created By This Artist (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Two Part Deathstroke Story To Be Featured on Arrow Season 6
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2017
Here’s Why Jim Parsons Is Ready to Leave “The Big Bang Theory”
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2019
Hey Pandas, Show Your Oldest And Most Recent Sketch Side By Side (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
60 Funny Pale People Problems That Other People Will Never Understand
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Is The Blacklist on a Decline Despite Season 7 Renewal?
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.