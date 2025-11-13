Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want

by

It hasn’t been too long since people on the Internet completely roasted the new Sonic The Hedgehog movie with all criticism going towards the main character’s design. The outrage was so bad that it not only gave way to hundreds of tweets and memes making fun of poor Sonic but also prompted the director of the film, Jeff Fowler, to make an announcement on Twitter promising fans that the production will rework Sonic’s design to fit the fans’ expectations. Well, while Paramount employees work on the new version of the iconic blue character, one animator took a step ahead and offered his own take.

Animator reimagined Sonic as what we’ve all been expecting

Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want
Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want

On the 27th of May, a month after the original trailer was released, animator Artur Baranov posted his own version of the footage on YouTube. Baranov’s Sonic looks completely different and seems to look just like the hedgehog we all know from the classic video games.

Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want
Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want

Baranov’s video currently has over 1.3 million views and 33k likes showing that the audience is not only interested in his version but also quite enjoy it.

Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want
Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to be released in the US on February 14, 2020 and stars talents such as Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz who’s going to lend his voice to the lovely blue hedgehog.

Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want
Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want
Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want

The difference between the two versions is certainly noticeable, with the original drawing more on the realism while the re-imagined version relies on the cartoon-ish look that every fan is familiar with.

Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want
Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want
Animator Remakes Sonic To Look More Like What People Want

You can watch the original trailer here

And compare it to the animator’s version below

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Over 40 Fantasy Artists Illustrate Their Visions Of The Imaginary
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Hilarious One-Panel Comics About Aging, Drawn By Dan Gibson Of “Gibbleguts”
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
Madam Secretary: A Daily Conversation with Sam Daly.
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2018
I’m A Stay-At-Home Dad And I Wanted To Make My Daughters’ Room Special, So I Painted Murals In Their Room (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Affair Season 5
Five Predictions about “The Affair” Season 5
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2019
Meet the Cast of the Show “Manifest”
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.