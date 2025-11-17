40 Songs For Night Drivers For A Safe And Enjoyable Ride

by

There is a certain magic in driving at night in the middle of the road, with a good companion or on your own, listening to music and feeling like you are in a well-produced music video. Of course, night driving comes with its own difficulties. The visibility might not be the best, you might be tired, or there might not be a single roadside gas station or cafe for many miles. That’s why when driving at night, you should exercise extra caution; there’s no cutting corners on that one. 

Road trip music is as important in creating unforgettable experiences as the company you choose. Sure, we can endlessly debate on what makes a good car song, whether it should be super chill or super energetic, but as long as everyone in the car gets a bit of what they like, your trip will have a great vibe to it, be it night or day.

If you are planning a night drive or just want to stock up on good songs for the future, scroll down below and check out our collection of songs for night drivers. Upvote the ones you’d gladly jam to in your car, and if you have recommendations for the best songs to sing in the car when you travel through the night, let us know in the comments.

#1 If Raining, “Riders On The Storm” By The Doors

J_Double_You replied: “Any time it rains, I have to listen to this song. Required material as far as I’m concerned…”

#2 “Hotel California” By Eagles

“I made it through the scariest deep snow night driving the night of my youth with this song, so it’s always my go-to.”

#3 “Night Moves” By Bob Seager

User No 1 replied: “That song is a musical definition of the word nostalgia.”

 

#4 “It’s Boys Of Summer” By Don Henley

“The video is all driving around at night, and you can feel the loneliness of an unrequited love.”

#5 “Radar Love” By Golden Earring

Veritas3333 comments: “Man, this is the only song I’ve ever called into a radio station and requested. It was super late, I was driving home after dropping my girlfriend off at her house, and the guy on the radio station asked for requests. I didn’t think I’d actually get through and get on the air! But the guy played it, and I cranked it up for the ride home!

Ahh, the days before iPods…”

#6 “In The Air Tonight” By Phil Collins

“When you’re night driving in the summer with the windows down and it comes on there’s no better feeling.”

#7 “Highway Star” By Deep Purple

“I’m going to get a speeding ticket because of this song one day.”

#8 “Gimme Shelter” By Rolling Stones

notvithechemist comments: “This is such a good one for driving on a warm night with the windows down.”

#9 “How Soon Is Now” By The Smiths

“That guitar tremolo is the very definition of bad a*s.”

#10 “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams” By Green Day

“Something about it always makes me cry during warm night drives.”

#11 “Streets Of Philadelphia” By Bruce Springsteen

“Streets of Philadelphia” hits differently after dark.”

#12 “1979” By The Smashing Pumpkins

“Literally the best driving around thinking about stuff song to me.”

#13 “Us And Them” By Pink Floyd

“I was driving back to college from home one night on a nearly deserted interstate with the moon shining bright and it was an almost ethereal experience with this song on blast.”

#14 “White Wedding” By Billy Idol

“I remember I was about to pull into my driveway and this song came on the radio. Needless to say, I did a few loops around the area.”

#15 “Intro” By The XX

chantlernz replied: “Any song from that album really. A great album for late-night listening.”

#16 “Everlong” By Foo Fighters

Bulleit_Hammer comments: “As a teen driving home from work at night I’d start Everlong just as I pulled off the main road. If I drove fast enough I could get into my driveway during the last note of the song.”

#17 “Life Is A Highway” By Tom Cochrane

“I feel like it depends on where you are driving and what the mood is but driving to Life is a highway never fails to make me smile.”

#18 “Passenger” By Deftones

vacant_terror replied: “Maynard blew this one away. I’m glad Chino had him sing it. A lot of the slower Deftones songs are perfect for a night drive.”

#19 “Drive” By The Cars

faramaobscena replied: “Anything by The Cars is perfect for driving, I have a feeling this is where the name of the band comes from.”

#20 “No One Knows” By Queens Of The Stone Age

“QOTSA is on shuffle a lot when it’s dark out. Just the tone of the song, the desert rock feel, the fact that Dave Grohl is on drums, the sick bass riff leading into the solo, it feels tailor made for late-night listening. Personal recommendation at least, just watch out for deer…”

#21 “505” By Arctic Monkeys

toughcentaur9018 comments: “I especially listen to this on seven-hour flights and forty-five-minute drives.”

#22 “Blue Monday” By New Order

“It’s pretty hard to not feel like you’re driving towards your destiny with those drums going.”

#23 “Kickstart My Heart” By Mötley Crüe

 a57782 replied: “Say what you want about Motley Crue in general, but talking bad about Kickstart My Heart is fighting words.”

#24 “She Sells Sanctuary” By The Cult

goofy1771 comments: “This and Fire Woman, back to back. Almost makes its own story.”

#25 “Rainbow In The Dark” By Dio

hanky2 replied: “I’m mostly an electronic, alternative, pop kind of person but this and Holy Diver make it into my driving music rotation a couple of times a month.”

#26 “Mr. Brightside” By The Killers

“Mainly saying this because there is no better time to blast guilty pleasure songs than at 2 am alone in your car.”

#27 “19-2000” By Gorillaz

malachimf comments: “That song makes me wanna drive in a convertible by the ocean lol.”

#28 “Knocked Up” By Kings Of Leon

“That chugging percussion and ornamental, ethereal guitar could play for hours on repeat on a dark highway. The song essentially restarts midway through, and when it does I’m thinking ‘hell yeah, let’s keep going.'”

#29 “Desert Plains” By Judas Priest

“Desert Plains is my go-to when driving across the desert southwest.”

#30 “Nightcall” By Kavinsky

1nfam0us replied: “I’m literally watching Drive for the first time right now. It’s so strange how I discovered the song before the movie.”

#31 “Turbo Lover” By Judas Priest Is A Good One

“It’s so awesome to holler out the badass, yet sorta silly lyrics out the window! A lot of Priest songs are good for this, like “Leather Rebel,” “Ram it Down,” and “Blood Red Skies,” to name a few!”

#32 “Angel” By Massive Attack

“Hell, the whole Mezzanine album.”

TheMethos replied: “It is great for just walking around as well. Many times I’ve walked through the city with my headphones on, drifting along with some strangely nefarious sense of purpose.”

#33 “Midnight City” By M83

StalinsPerfectHair replied: “That feel when the sax drops.”

#34 “Night Drive” By Jimmy Eat World

SeductiveGodofThundr said:
“I think it’s one of the most evocative songs ever written. The song sounds like what it’s about more than any other song I’ve ever heard.”

#35 “Empire Ants” By Gorillaz

“Perfect late night driving through the city song.”

#36 “Pursuit Of Happiness” By Kid Cudi

never_on_time replied: “Do your thang, but don’t drive drunk.”

#37 “Days Of Thunder” By The Midnight

“Honestly, you could pick basically any song by The Midnight and it would be great night-driving music.”

#38 “Days Go By” By Dirty Vegas

“I remember being 19 when that song was all over the radio and I’d drive around Chicago at night just lost in thought, worrying about things I shouldn’t have given a second thought to.”

#39 “420” By Macintosh Plus

“420 always sounded like something you’d hear in the middle of nowhere in the desert at 2 am.”

#40 “Stolen” By Dashboard Confessional

“This has always felt like a driving-with-the-windows-down-and-singing-out-loud song for me.”

