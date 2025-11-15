Dad Sets An Example By Supporting His Son Who Quit His $45,000 Job And Asked To Stay With Him

Needless to say, whether you are a helpful person in general, or pick it up along the way, becoming a parent cranks that quality up to eleven whenever your kid needs help.
But this one dad online not only jumped right in to help out his son, who had recently quit his job and was asking if he and his whole family could stay with him, but also turned it around to serve as a wholesome reminder that all parents ought to help their kids recoup from things like abusive workplaces.
More Info: Reddit
Being a parent means being the ultimate pillar of support for your kid… it’s in the parent’s ‘job description’, you know
Image credits: Halcyon Styn (not the actual photo)
So, last week, Reddit user and father u/watkinobe, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for an interview, shared a story on r/AntiWork of how his son quit his $45,000 a year job, without any prospects whatsoever, and asked if he, his wife, and his 2-year-old daughter could move back in until he gets back on his feet.
“Antiwork can be somewhat anti-boomer. As a boomer, instead of being defensive, I thought an example of how older generations can make meaningful contributions to pushing worker’s rights forward was to be more supportive of our own children who are often victims of the very dynamics shared in r/antiwork,” explained Watkinobe.
And one such parent has recently shared a story of support for his son, turning it into a reminder and example for all parents
Image credits: watkinobe
You see, Watkinobe’s son got a job right after finishing college and was as excited as he could ever be, but the job turned toxic with bosses who micromanaged, owners who ruled with an iron fist, and demanding deadlines, no doubt among many other things.
The son, being a family man himself, felt he had a duty to provide for his family, so quitting a job like he did was not a sound decision for him. However, when he later called dad, trying to manage the situation he and his family were in, asking to come back home for a few months, dad, without any hesitation, told him to come over—it’s a big house, everyone’s welcome.
There was a sense of shame, there were apologies, there were promises of a fast bounce-back. “Son, you have nothing to apologize for. No job is worth what I see this job doing to you,” responded Watkinobe, reassuring him that he should come over and take care of himself first before springing back into action. There were no timelines, no promises needed, no strings attached.
Image credits: watkinobe
“After moving in with us, we were sad to see the toll on our son’s mental health was worse than he let on,” elaborated the father. “This was true for his wife as well. We often forget spouses can bear the burden of their partner’s workplace stress.”
Watkinobe also said that the heaviness that weighs on a parent when their child is suffering is also the most challenging part in handling parent-child situations like this.
Soon after this occurrence, the story found its way onto r/AntiWork on Reddit, spun as a reminder and as a piece of advice for parents that they ought to provide a ‘safe haven’ from abusive workplaces, that they ought to trust their kids to make the right choices, and to encourage them in their decisions.
Image credits: watkinobe
And the wholesome message was heard. The post was soon met with great support, garnering over 71,700 upvotes and a whopping 621 Reddit awards, spawning quite a bit of engagement in the form of 3,800+ comments (as of this article).
“When I made the post, I headed out to do some Christmas shopping and other to-do’s not even thinking the post would get many upvotes,” expressed Watkinobe his surprise with the reception. “Needless to say, I was shocked when I checked Reddit that evening. I remember thinking I must have really touched a major heart issue with the many, many young people who follow the sub.”
Many among the commenters said how awesome of a parent Watkinobe is, and that he ought to be proud of doing parenting right. Others shared their own stories, either about their parents being or failing to be supportive, or the jobs they quit. Yet others thanked him for being a great role model and sharing the story.
Needless to say, people online loved it, effectively saying Watkinobe should get an award for parenting right
“Having experienced an extended time of unemployment myself related to the pandemic, I think it is important to establish and maintain a routine that includes self-care and reflection,” pointed out the dad. “We are Mid-Westerners and this part of the country is known for a relentless work ethic. Practicing mindfulness to dispel the feelings of shame is really important.”
Watkinobe concluded on the following note: “The thing I would add is that the antiwork movement really needs to be inclusive. ‘OK Boomering’ and other ageist comments get in the way of attracting as many people to the cause as possible. My father was a union member. My family has always been pro-labor. I am delighted to see the power of social media being turned towards labor rights and activism. I really meant it when I said we all have a role to play in reducing worker exploitation in the United States.”
You can read more and see more of the community’s reactions by checking out the original post here. But before you go, tell us your thoughts and ideas in the comment section below!
Follow Us