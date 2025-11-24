Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: “It’s Only Fair”

Being a parent is hard enough as it is. But when you’re raising a child who has serious anger issues, it’s an even greater challenge. Throw some entitlement, narcissism, and teenage hormones into the mix, and you have a powder keg waiting for you at home. And sometimes, you can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation.
One parent asked the AITA online community whether they were a jerk for uncontrollably laughing at their son, who, in a fit of gamer rage, destroyed his Christmas present. Not only that, but the teenager had the audacity to ask for a replacement gift. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s verdict.
While multiplayer games can be frustrating at times, losing at them is no excuse for massive fits of rage and destroying things
Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio (not the actual photo)
A parent asked the internet to weigh in on a tough situation at home. They revealed how their teenager, who has anger and entitlement issues, went nuclear while gaming
Image credits: gstockstudio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Objective_Original
In order to have a healthier relationship with your emotions, you first need to understand the core reasons behind your anger
If your child’s anger issues get to the point where even minor mistakes or social interactions make them lose their cool, you might need the help of a mental health expert.
A therapist with a background in either anger management or teenage development might be able to help them reframe their experiences and give them the tools to calm down when they get frustrated.
Meanwhile, your teenager will need parental support at home while they learn to handle their incredibly intense emotions.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, anger management therapy teaches you coping skills. What’s more, during your sessions, you delve into what’s actually making you angry at your core. Your therapist might ask you the following questions:
Some anger management coping skills include things like cognitive restructuring (changing the way you think about situations) so that you don’t dwell on or exaggerate negative feelings.
For instance, thinking that a specific situation is the ‘worst thing’ that has ever happened to you is unhealthy. A healthier, more nuanced perspective would be to acknowledge that the situation might be bad, that it’s okay to be upset, but that things aren’t catastrophic.
Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)
There are lots of different skills that you can learn so that you can express your emotions in a mature way
Another important coping mechanism is developing your communication skills so that you’re better equipped to express your anger. The goal isn’t to suppress your feelings, but to talk about them in healthier ways.
Meanwhile, relaxation techniques, including meditation, yoga, and breathing exercises, can also help you restructure your relationship with anger.
Ideally, you’ll begin to pause more often to respond to situations. And you’ll let go of your frustrations instead of ruminating and rehashing them over and over again.
Verywell Mind stresses that anger management therapy can help you improve your mental and physical health, improve your school life or career, and reduce the damage that you do to your relationships. When you lash out at others, you alienate them while also taking a toll on your well-being.
“Anger often harms loved ones the most and can take a toll on your relationships with them. It can make it difficult for others to be comfortable around you, erode their trust and respect, and be especially damaging to children.”
What’s your perspective, dear Pandas? Do you think the parent was in the wrong to laugh at their son’s entitlement, or do you think their reaction was justified?
How would you have handled things if your child destroyed their Xmas gift in a fit of rage? Do you know anyone who is susceptible to gamer rage? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
Image credits: ShiftDrive (not the actual photo)
Most readers were on the parent’s side. Here’s their take on things
Some internet users, however, thought that everyone reacted poorly
Meanwhile, a handful of people called the parent out for how they handled their teen’s fit of rage
Follow Us