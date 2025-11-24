Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: “It’s Only Fair”

by

Being a parent is hard enough as it is. But when you’re raising a child who has serious anger issues, it’s an even greater challenge. Throw some entitlement, narcissism, and teenage hormones into the mix, and you have a powder keg waiting for you at home. And sometimes, you can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation.

One parent asked the AITA online community whether they were a jerk for uncontrollably laughing at their son, who, in a fit of gamer rage, destroyed his Christmas present. Not only that, but the teenager had the audacity to ask for a replacement gift. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s verdict.

While multiplayer games can be frustrating at times, losing at them is no excuse for massive fits of rage and destroying things

Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;

Image credits:

A parent asked the internet to weigh in on a tough situation at home. They revealed how their teenager, who has anger and entitlement issues, went nuclear while gaming

Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;

Image credits:

Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;

Image credits:

In order to have a healthier relationship with your emotions, you first need to understand the core reasons behind your anger

If your child’s anger issues get to the point where even minor mistakes or social interactions make them lose their cool, you might need the help of a mental health expert.

A therapist with a background in either anger management or teenage development might be able to help them reframe their experiences and give them the tools to calm down when they get frustrated.

Meanwhile, your teenager will need parental support at home while they learn to handle their incredibly intense emotions.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, anger management therapy teaches you coping skills. What’s more, during your sessions, you delve into what’s actually making you angry at your core. Your therapist might ask you the following questions:

Some anger management coping skills include things like cognitive restructuring (changing the way you think about situations) so that you don’t dwell on or exaggerate negative feelings.

For instance, thinking that a specific situation is the ‘worst thing’ that has ever happened to you is unhealthy. A healthier, more nuanced perspective would be to acknowledge that the situation might be bad, that it’s okay to be upset, but that things aren’t catastrophic.

Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;

Image credits:

There are lots of different skills that you can learn so that you can express your emotions in a mature way

Another important coping mechanism is developing your communication skills so that you’re better equipped to express your anger. The goal isn’t to suppress your feelings, but to talk about them in healthier ways.

Meanwhile, relaxation techniques, including meditation, yoga, and breathing exercises, can also help you restructure your relationship with anger.

Ideally, you’ll begin to pause more often to respond to situations. And you’ll let go of your frustrations instead of ruminating and rehashing them over and over again.

Verywell Mind stresses that anger management therapy can help you improve your mental and physical health, improve your school life or career, and reduce the damage that you do to your relationships. When you lash out at others, you alienate them while also taking a toll on your well-being.

“Anger often harms loved ones the most and can take a toll on your relationships with them. It can make it difficult for others to be comfortable around you, erode their trust and respect, and be especially damaging to children.”

What’s your perspective, dear Pandas? Do you think the parent was in the wrong to laugh at their son’s entitlement, or do you think their reaction was justified?

How would you have handled things if your child destroyed their Xmas gift in a fit of rage? Do you know anyone who is susceptible to gamer rage? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;

Image credits:

Most readers were on the parent’s side. Here’s their take on things

Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;

Some internet users, however, thought that everyone reacted poorly

Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;

Meanwhile, a handful of people called the parent out for how they handled their teen’s fit of rage

Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: &#8220;It&#8217;s Only Fair&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Hunt Vs. Real Life-How Close Are We?
3 min read
May, 31, 2020
This ‘Match The Question To The Answer’ Science Quiz Stumps Everyone – Try To Score 26/26
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
6 Things About British Houses That Make No Sense, And 5 That Americans Should Steal ASAP
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Apply Design And Model Making Skills To Create Bionic Paper Reliefs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
8 Illustrations That Demonstrate What Stalking Looks Like
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
40 Bizarre, Uplifting, Or Straight Up Chucklesome, Yet Unlikely Personal Stories As Shared Online That Are Very Much True
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025