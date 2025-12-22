“The Smell Never Really Left The Car”: 30 Times People Got Wronged And Delivered Justice Themselves

What’s your first impulse when someone wrongs you? Do you give the person the benefit of the doubt and start looking for reasons to excuse their behavior? Perhaps they’re having a rough day, and they don’t know how to channel their frustration in a healthy way. Or do you immediately start plotting your payback?
With patience, karma will come back around eventually. But some individuals prefer to take matters into their own hands. Redditors have been sharing the most messed up ways they’ve ever gotten revenge on another person, so we’ve gathered a list of their shocking stories below. We definitely do not recommend trying these schemes at home, pandas. But we hope that you find them entertaining!
#1
I lived incredibly well.
Doty152:
And this, my friends, is the best revenge. Live your life. Succeed, prosper. When they see that, that’ll be the best revenge.
Image source: WoefulKnight, La-Rel Easter/unsplash
#2
I covered his ceiling fan with glitter.
Fear me.
Image source: Zafara1, Alexander Grey/unsplash
#3
Friend and I were fishing at a local creek when my friends brother pulled up. Being the [jerk] he normally was he started throwing rocks in the creek to scare the fish and then he threw my friend’s bike in the creek. We were 13 at the time, my friend was crying and I felt so bad. I jumped into the creek and got his bike out, told him we would get his brother back.
About a month later we were fishing again and it was the [end] of summer. I told my friend today is the day we get his brother back. Caught a 2/3 pound carp, threw it up on the side of the bank and left it there until we were done fishing. At the end of the night went back to his place. His brother’s car was sitting on the street, we took the carp sliced it open and threw it under the driver’s seat and rolled his windows 3/4 up.
The next morning when we woke and left I forgot about what we had done. Well when I rode past JT’s car I noticed the window was kind of black and then I took a closer look it was covered in flies. I actually got scared because I did not expect to a window caked with flies. By the time I got home I was laughing in tears because his brother was always such a [jerk] to us.
Fast forward to baseball practice about 3 days later, friend had a black eye but smiled at me when we made eye contact. His brother flipped out and ran into his house and punched him in the face. His mom flipped out on his brother, brother was grounded for the rest of summer. His mom said that my friend would never do such a thing and he played along and acted as if he had no idea. Apparently the smell never really left the car. We nicknamed his brother lord of the flies.
Image source: allpoliticianssuck, michal dziekonski/unsplash
#4
My dad used to live in an apartment building with assigned parking, as in every tenant had a designated space that only they were allowed to park in. Well, my dad would regularly come home to find someone else parked in his spot. He had asked the guy politely several times not to park in his spot and had even talked to the landlords who had done nothing about it, so one day he got home to find the guy parked in his spot again and decided enough was enough.
My dad had always worked on cars, ever since he was thirteen. He had a jack in his trunk and used that to jack the guy’s car up off its rear tires. It was a rear wheel drive car which meant my dad now had control of the car. Using the jack he pulled the car across the lot and left it somewhat hidden behind a dumpster. Then he let the car down, put away his jack, parked in his spot and went up to his apartment.
Later that day he got a knock on his door. It was a police officer with the inconsiderate neighbor behind him. The officer asked my dad what he had done with the neighbor’s car and my dad looked him right in the eye and said “He parked in my spot and I’ve asked him several times not to do so, so I lifted his car up and set it over by the dumpster.” Now, to give you an idea about my dad, he’s 6’5″ and back in the day was really well built. He also has only one eye, and the fake one he’s got has always been too small, giving him a constant “madman” look. When he told the officer that he’d lifted the car and moved it himself and even pointed out where the car was through his apartment window the police officer’s eyes got as big as dinner plates. He turned to the neighbor and said “Sir, I recommend you *never* park in this man’s spot again.” Guy stopped parking in my dad’s spot after that.
Image source: TheEggKing, Yunus Tuğ/unsplash
#5
I’m canadian see, I wrote a polite letter subtly insulting a friend of mine, I didn’t even say sorry.
Image source: suite307
#6
I used to live in a very small town, like 250-300 people. We had no stores, gas stations etc.
One day a local guy decided to open up a little store that sold the basics like groceries and rented movies. He hired a few of us highschool kids to work the store, and promised us $50 a week for the summer to be paid at the end of the summer.
We agreed, and started working. We gave up a summer stocking shelves, cleaning the bathroom, lawn care and whatever else.
Well the end of the summer comes around. It’s our last day of work, and he comes by with our pay checks. $50. For each of us. For the whole summer.
Needless to say, we weren’t too happy, but his words were “what the [hell] are you gonna do about it? Drop the key off at my house since you won’t need it anymore”.
We came up with a plan to pay this [jerk] back. Before locking up the store for the last time, we left a window unlocked. We dropped the key off at the house. Around midnight, we were back at the store. Grabbed as much as we could, cigarettes, money from the register, candy. Probably about $1000 worth of [things], locked the window, then left through the emergency exit that had no alarm. There were also no cameras of any kind.
Next day there were cops there. He accused all of us of doing it, but had no proof. He ended up having to shut down the store a few months later because the town heard how he didn’t pay us and stopped doing business there.
I don’t feel bad. [Jerk] deserved it.
Image source: anon, Vitalii Kyktov/unsplash
#7
I have one I’m about to do in a couple days. See my parents [are awful], I’ve been taking care of them for a while, while also going to school and what not, and still they are trying to cheat me, pawn my things, etc. But I’ve become fed up with them. I’m out of town at the moment, but when I get back, the next time they ask me to walk two miles to get them a pack of cigarettes, I will walk outside, around the house, have a friend with a van come. Bring my pre packed [stuff] out of the basement entrance, leave and stay at my friend’s house for a few days until the day my train ticket is planned for, then move 2000 miles across the country and live with another friend who just got me a job. Rendering them worthless pillheads waiting for a pack of pal mal menthol 100’s for the rest of their sad lives.
Image source: anon, Getty Images/unsplash
#8
I had a loud apartment neighbor that was always causing problems. My wife got fed up one night when him and his drunk friends were wrestling in the parking lot while making a ton of noise and called the cops.
This was an angry drunk Mexican that decided to retaliate for the cops getting called by breaking my antenna off my car as soon as the cops leave.
I fumed about the antenna for a week or so when the [jerk] came back home drunk again at 6 AM again waking me up as he thundered up the stairs. It wasn’t till a couple hours later we noticed he left his keys in the door of his apartment. I snuck up the stairs and took his keys right out of the lock and chucked them in a ditch a block away.
The best part was hearing him storm around tearing his place up looking for them. You could hear the [jerk] moving furniture and [stuff]. His truck had two separate alarms and after he lost his remotes he had to replace both of them. I regret nothing.
Image source: snubber, Jakub Żerdzicki/unsplash
#9
I was being bullied by this kid 2 years older than me in school, but I didn’t want to tell the teachers or my parents, because I wanted to handle it myself. Anyway, he wasn’t hitting me or anything, he was just verbally harassing me during the day; but hey, I was fine with that, I had plenty of friends to chill out with and he was a lonely bully.
So we have to write a Physics exam, and we all have those Graphical Calculators. You can write programs in them and Archive them so a RAM reset can’t delete the programs, only a Defaults reset can. Right before the exam, he came to me and told me to give him all the “cheat” programs I had. Well, what he did not know is that I prepared one with wrong formulas for that [jerk]. When I transferred the program over to his calculator, I had a huge smile on my face.
He got a 6 for that exam, which is equivalent to an F.
Sweet sweet revenge. :-D
*EDIT:*
*Thanks for all the upvotes guys, I guess it’s time to clarify some things:*
1.* This was around 5 years ago, I will still pretty young.*
2. *Yes, I live in Germany. The best grade there is a 1, while the worst is a 6. You can compare it to the A’s and F’s of England.*
3. *I didn’t have any more problems with the bully, since I was about to change the school anyway and those exams where the end-of-year exams. Now, in my new school, I have plenty of friends, not being bullied by anyone. Partly because I changed my attitude, but also partly because when you notice some faults about yourself, you can fix them and become a better person. :-)*.
Image source: Yagamifyed, -SORAN-/reddit
#10
My girlfriend of 3 years that I dated through high school broke up with me my first semester of college. We went to different schools and I later learned she was hooking up with one of her guy friends there.
Anyways when we both were on break she asked me to bring back all the stuff she had given me, (presents, sweatshirts, cards, etc) so I drive to her house with all the things we’ve exchanged in the past 3 years, once I got to her house I saw that she had invited all her friends over and they were sitting with her along with her parents in the garage.
Anyways I walk up with her [stuff] and exchange, everyone there had that smirk on their face like they were laughing at me. Anyways as I give her back her things I say “if only I could give back your virginity” the look on her parents faces was absolutely priceless, and I walked out of that lions den with the biggest smile on my face.
Image source: mmmmmmmmmmmmmk, Getty Images/unsplash
#11
Someone had given me a balloon for my birthday at school and I was carrying it around. After lunch, I was walking into my 4th period class and Michael was sitting at the door waiting for me with a pair of scissors. He popped the balloon as soon as I walked in.
Without Hesitation, I opened up my backpack, removed my standard issue scissors, and walked over to Michael’s desk and cut the back straps off his backpack. He had to carry it around in his arms for the rest of the month until he got a new backpack.
Image source: MagnetFinger
#12
When my brother and I were kids, we used to play in our front yard all the time. Once, we were playing baseball and our ball rolled down the hill into our neighbor’s backyard. Anyway, my brother and I went inside to find another ball to play with. In those 5 minutes, he walked up the hill and pounded on our front door. My mom answered and he flew into a rage at her screaming about the “kids ruining his lawn.” My mom tried to calm him down, but he put back his fist as if he was going to punch her. When my mom flinched, he started to laugh and spit on our doorstep. My brother and I saw everything and declared covert war.
We were smart. We waited until he wouldn’t be too suspicious. To this day, we haven’t been caught… because everything “could” have just happened naturally. We didn’t do everything at once, but rather over the course of many years. Here is a rough list of all the things I remember doing:
*poured female deer lure into his car’s and house’s A/C intake vents to perfume his air with an unholy stench.
*saved up all shards of sharp glass, nails, etc and would scatter them on the ends of his driveway.
*bought high strength / concentrated weed killer and would apply it liberally to his prized shrubs / flowers.
*found his car in public parking lots and threw balogna on it to ruin the paint job. No clue if this one actually worked though.
*Waited until they went on vacation and put sugar all over their doors and window sills in hope that bugs would get into the house and nest.
I still don’t feel guilty.
Image source: Matrinka
#13
I dated this girl for around 3 years, and we had the most incredibly passionate yet violent relationship. Towards the end we did anything to hurt each other, and were doing the off again on again thing. At one point when we were on again she had asked to do some laundry at my house and brought over all her clothes, im talking everything, three laundry baskets, with the exception of the clothes she was wearing everything. Now its important to know that not only was she huge into trendy and fashionable clothes, but she also worked as a manager at a local thrift store in a swanky part of town where she would acquire her wardrobe. So the next day she informs me she doesnt want to see me that night and that she is doing a booty call with this guy I hate. So I took all of her clothes and donated them to her thrift store, figured she could by them back.
Image source: mairmere, allison christine/unsplash
#14
I held magnets up to all of my room mates 5 and a half inch floppy discs after he had threatened to throw me over the balcony and dumped the house’s garbage on my bed. This was before finals and he was a programming and language minor. He [tanked] an entire semester.
Image source: barbqpope1970, Kelsy Gagnebin/unsplash
#15
Dated a girl who I really liked, but she was always hot and cold to me, and when she was cold, she could really treat me like [trash]. It took me way longer than it should have, but I finally manned up and dumped her. She proceeded to alternately try to win me back and seduce my friends; basically, an immature reaction from an immature person.
So, couple of weeks later, I meet an amazing girl at a concert, and we start dating. This new girl is awesome, cool, fun, but within a week of dating her, I realize something else about her. My ex had had a job the summer before, which had her basically spending the whole summer with a girl that she had developed a major complex about. Wherever the two went anywhere together, guys would always hit on this other girl and never hit on my ex. It got to the point, that my ex had developed this major anxiety-complex regarding this girl she worked with. By pure random chance, I had gone out and met that girl, and was now dating her.
The satisfaction I felt when I showed up at a party around a month after the breakup, and letting ex see who I was with was immense. She had a total melt down that included crying, screaming and ranting, before screaming at the guy she came with, “Take me home right now, we’re leaving!”
To which he replied, “Call a cab psycho, I’m not taking you anywhere.”
It’s the little moments in life that you have to cherish.
Image source: anon
#16
My brother once stole my bag of skittles and didn’t admit to it. So I bought a bag and opened it carefully so that I could reseal it. I took every skittle, except the green apple, out and replaced them with m&ms. The look on his face was priceless.
EDIT: For clarification there were m&ms AND green skittles in the bag. And he ate by the handful. So, no. It would not be delicious.
Image source: MajoraThief, Jonathan J. Castellon/unsplash
#17
I had a nosy neighbor that was just bitter at the world. He would always do petty things like call the cops because I had music playing in my garage after ten PM or report us to city code enforcement for having too long of a lawn. After a while I was fed up with it and decided to take action.
Christmas rolls around and I take out a craigslist ad saying I needed old Christmas trees and was offering free disposal. I listed his address and said if I’m not home feel free to leave them in the front yard. The next few weeks had glorious entertainment as the trees stacked up and when he was home he would be out there yelling at the people to take their tree and get out of his yard.
Image source: WhiskyTangoSailor, GlamourDDive/reddit
#18
My so-called ‘best friend’ in primary school stole my shiny Pokemon cards.
I was only 6 or so at the time, but that didn’t stop me from being a sadistic little first grader, and having older brothers… well, let’s just say I knew how things worked.
Guess who found out the truth about santa, the tooth fairy AND the power rangers all at once.
Don’t [mess] with 6 year old me.
Image source: rolloxan, Thimo Pedersen/unsplash
#19
My first high school bf was not very good with grades so he asked me to make him a fake report so he could show his parents and not get into trouble. He also cheated on me with my best friend and dumped me. He then promised to get back with me if I forged the report for him.
I agreed up until the day when we were meant to get our reports for school. I told him I didn’t do it. He got bashed by his dad when he got home for the string of D’s and F’s.
Image source: laksalover, Jesús Rodríguez/unsplash
#20
I used to work in a toxic management environment, lead by a real jerk at the helm. I could bore you with how much he made life miserable for everyone around him, but I won’t–suffice to say a number of us quit and sued (and settled out of court). Ultimately he was forced to retire, but that isn’t how revenge was exacted.
If you keep reading, be forewarned that this is some higher-level chess-like evil, to be played out over a miserable life time…here goes… I was in IT in a senior management position (read: I was not a tech.) One day the jerk is walking by my desk and he tosses his Blackberry at me (yes, literally…it hit me in the chest and landed in my lap). He says, “This doesn’t work…fix it”, before he walks away. *sigh* I get to work. After spending some time on the phone with the company’s wireless carrier and after investigating his user settings and preferences, I discover that he has elected to save ALL outgoing email on his device. Of course once his account size limit was reached, his account auto-disabled. I figured I would see if there were one or two attachments responsible for the bottleneck in his account. ***To my surprise, the emails sent and received indicated with zero uncertainty that this married father of two had been having an affair with another man. I was surprised. So, what to do with this information? Especially during the court case, after, etc. I did nothing in the end. He had been living a lie his entire life and it had made him who he is, a miserable person who bullied everyone around him to cope. If I were to reveal his affair(s), he would have been set free after a period of upset and turmoil in his personal life (possible divorce, children issues, etc.). He would have been liberated to live his life how he was meant to. Possibly, he would have know real love and happiness. If only someone had forced his hand, because he could not do it himself. Although the hot-head part of me wanted to shout his secret to the world, I realized that by doing nothing and keeping my mouth shut, I was entombing him in his mortal mental prison for the rest of his life.
Image source: throwaway_apples
#21
This is pretty minor, but it especially comes in handy this time of year.
I absolutely hate how [rude] people get towards each other this time of year, especially while driving. That’s why I always keep a bottle of ketchup in the car. If someone is really rude to me, I wait for them to go in the store and then cover all of their door handles with ketchup. It’s just mean enough to piss them off without causing any real damage.
Image source: Orijinal_Jamz, yes-areallygoodbook/reddit
#22
I worked at a place during college that served sandwiches and coffe. It was a cool place, a lot of people hung out there and I liked everyone i worked with, but my boss was the biggest [jerk] in the world. One week on pay day he got all the employees together and told us that we wouldn’t be getting paid that week and we would have to wait until next week. We were fine with that but when the next pay day rolled around he didn’t have the money. This went on for about a month. We were all working under the table and he told us that if we quit we would never get any of the money he owed us (we later found out he never planned on paying us). We found out he was blowing his cash on coke and gambling. He stopped showing up to work for like 3 weeks so it was just the employees running the store. In those three weeks we gave away pretty much everything in the store for free. Literally emptied it out. Anyone who came in and ordered something got it for free. We even had a party there one night, open mic and everything. So he finally shows up and he looks like he has been awake for a week straight. He comes in freaking the [hell] out, threatens to beat us, starts throwing things around. I was in the back and saw that he was double parked outside, so i call the campus towing company that was literally a block away. While he is freaking out at us one of the employees says, “hey, your truck is getting towed.” he runs outside and watches his Escalade get towed away, we all bounced out the back door and never looked back.
Image source: anon
#23
Another ex-wife story (EDIT: and some double revenge!)
During the last year or so of my marriage, I was spending a lot of time out of town, commuting for 3-4 days a week for work. One night I was working remote and decided to do some upgrades on my home computers, so I remote in and notice that the connection is REALLY slow. I do some network traces and find that my wife’s computer is participating in a video chat with someone in another state, one where she has no family that I know of. Huh. Curiosity piqued, so I start to monitor more stuff, like IM conversations which are not encrypted.
Over the next few weeks I keep my mouth shut as I collect more evidence, mostly Yahoo! and AIM conversations. I also had installed security cameras around my house because we had problems with the neighborhood kids, and eventually I catch footage of some guy coming and going from the house – at one point even driving my car. I still keep my mouth shut because I know if I say anything my wife would just lie about it and somehow make me out to be the bad guy. I know who the guy is by now, and I gather more data on him. And then he does it. He plugs his laptop into my network.
So, I’m a network engineer and security admin by trade. I know networks, I know how to monitor them, and I know how to .. fiddle with data. My wife knew this, the guy she was messing around with knew this, but he was still dumb enough to enter my domain and play around on my network. I start grabbing usernames and passwords, email accounts, IM accounts, etc. I reroute all of their web traffic through a proxy so I can monitor where they go and how they login. Eventually I hit the jackpot – [jerk] runs a fairly well known gaming forum that is a major source of revenue for him, and he logs in *without using SSL*.
He thinks it’s secure because vBulletin hashes the password before sending it in clear text. However, if you know the hash you can use it just as well as the password itself! I use his admin username and password hash to login and make a few admin accounts for myself, naming them something inconspicuous and changing the account creation date to make them look old. At this point I could have just wiped his entire site, but that would be too easy to fix – simply restore a backup. No, I had a better idea. Every day I went back and deleted random posts older than 6 months. Then I deleted every post older than 6 months. I did this for 3 weeks straight before the guy suspects anything. I notice he kills one of my admin accounts, so I quickly *assign admin privileges to my wife’s account* then delete all my other admin accounts.
She calls me in a panic because her new boytoy is flipping out on her because it looks like she is the one who “hacked” the forums and deleted the content. Thousands of posts are gone and there is no way to restore them because a full restore would wipe out 3 weeks of new posts. She appears to be the only other person with admin access aside from the owner, and he is *PISSED*. I plead ignorance and pretend I never knew about the forum until she called me. There is no reason I would know about the forum. They never made the connection between him using MY home network and his forum getting hosed. To this day new users are not allowed on the site unless they are referred by an existing member.
They never figured out what happened. The incident caused him to break off whatever he had going with my wife, which really left her stranded when I told her a month later that I was divorcing her. I had collected enough evidence from their IM conversations and her forum posts to satisfy my need for closure. She still has no idea how much information I gathered about her second life.
EDIT: I should have mentioned above that during the time period this was happening, the guy actually moved from out of state (with the help of my wife, and probably my money), which is how he ended up at my house and driving my car. I knew exactly when this happened and when to expect to see him based on the IM conversations.
Image source: NotTheBestTime, Oleg Ivanov/unsplash
#24
Kind of[messed] up but I don’t care, my ex was human garbage.
She would continually beg for money and do nothing but yell at me and smoke weed. One day I just got sick of her. I came home from a very long day at work and noticed she had taken my civic(a very heavily modded 94 coupe) and had gone somewhere with her friends. She forgot that I had a Karr tacking system on the car and could locate it anywhere to within a few meters. I found my car in downtown Seattle and had my buddy drive me there. I had a spare key and alarm fob, so I threw her spare clothes and purse in the dirty parking lot, drove home and blocked her number before she could even call me. I even moved later that week(had been planning to for a while before this incident anyway) so I disappeared without a trace. I used to get threatening fb messages from her brother for about a month afterwards.
Image source: p0wderedt0astman, Cory Bouthillette/unsplash
#25
My then-high-school-girlfriend was a total [jerk], and wanted me to abandon all of my friends, would always try to bring me down, etcetcetc.
When I got fed up, I broke up with her on picture day. She took them, but her mascara was everywhere. Two days later, I told her that I was sorry, blahblah, and I wanted to get back together. She liked having someone to walk on, so of course she said yes.
I then broke up with her **again** on retake day. *Nailed it.*
Image source: MaiLittIePwny, Blake Cheek/unsplash
#26
A couple of years ago I had a boyfriend who was emotionally and verbally [mistreating] me. This boyfriend was also several inches shorter than me (I’m 5’9″ and he is 5’3″). One day I got so fed up with him I put all of his favorite foods in the pantry above the stove, a place a man of his diminutive stature could not reach.
Image source: confusionhysterical
#27
I went to school with someone who was a real [jerk]. He bullied me a substantial amount and eventually I got fed up with it.
One day when we were in the library, I saw him log on. As he went to access his emails, I snuck a look at the keyboard and noticed his password. Lo and behold, the idiot used his name and a number and that was it.
Queue creeper time. When I went home I had a quick look through his emails. I noticed a rather interesting discussion between himself and a friend of his. To cut a long story short, his mother had convinced centrelink (unemployment benefits in Australia, maybe elsewhere, I don’t know) that he had a learning disability in order to claim more money.
I forward this email archive along with his password to Centrelink. They probably couldn’t directly access his email account due to redtape, however, I think someone must have done it off the books. A few weeks later at school I hear that ‘Bob’s’ family was getting taken to court and being forced to pay back all the excess money that was claimed under false circumstances.
I don’t know how it ended up as I graduated before the case was settled but I know they had to pay back several thousand dollars at the least.
TL;DR – Guy was a [jerk] in school. Checked his emails, he pretended to have learning disability to claim money, forwarded to welfare office, they win up suing him and he has to pay them back.
Image source: throwaway9132, Getty Images/unsplash
#28
Back in highschool i dated a girl for 6 months before she decided it wasn’t working out anymore and she cheated on me with about 6 guys and stole my iPhone and wallet to buy [illegal substances]. I wanted to report her to the police like my parents encouraged me to and to prevent me from doing such her brother jumped me while I was walking home with his friends and busted open my lip pretty badly and threatened to [end] me if i reported him or his sister (this is South Florida, so i believed he would do it).
My dad got a new job and we moved to a new city but i was still pissed about this whole situation so i did the next best thing. I created two fake facebook accounts of a random hot girl and guy, spent some time making it look legit with friends and such and added her brother on facebook with the girl and my ex with the guy.
It wasn’t too long before he started flirting “me” up and tried his best to get in this girls pants. on the other hand, having already courted my now ex i knew exactly what to say to charm her to the point that she was in love with me. This is where it all begins to get fun.
I started a [explicit texting] relationship between the brother and sister with me as the intermediate thanks to google voice. Both of them had fairly typical south florida bodies so nothing really gave anything away and i did a fair amount of photoshopping to remove identifiers in the room that may give away anything.
This went on for about a month and a half totaling about 200 or so [revealing pics] between the two of them when i decided to reveal the curtain and send a group of unedited pictures that included key identifiers (face and rooms).
Oh holy jesus. I only wish i had some way to see how they reacted. Friends who still lived there told me her brother moved in with his dad that week and that they no longer spoke.
All in all, about 4 months till i got my revenge but it was amazing.
Image source: thats_f**kedup, Hanny Naibaho/unsplash
#29
Bad neighbor who would park across my driveway, got the vent in front of his windshield filled with skunk scent.
Image source: BB64, Getty Images/unsplash
#30
I had a lady driving me nuts across the street, I emptied 200 store-bought crickets into her front door mail slot….
Image source: Friiy, Wolfgang Hasselmann/unsplash
Follow Us