2025 Spotlight Awards For Advertising Photography (15 Pics)

by

Production Paradise is proud to reveal the winners of the 2025 Spotlight Awards, recognizing remarkable talents in 15 categories of commercial photography. Todd Antony from the UK claimed the Grand Prize for his work in the Sport category. His winning entry, chosen from thousands of submissions, earned him a valuable combination of prizes and industry-wide exposure.

“Buzkashi, or ‘goat pulling,’ is a centuries-old Central Asian sport often compared to polo — but with hundreds of riders, no teams, and a headless goat instead of a ball. Fierce chapandaz battle for control in chaotic scenes that spill into the crowd, matches lasting for hours until one rider drags the goat across a dirt goal line. Once a nomadic pastime, it remains a dramatic highlight of festivals and weddings today,” – Sport & The Grand Prize Winner – Todd Antony, UK.

#1 Emerging Talent Winner Victor Boccard, France





#2 Portrait & Celebrity Winner Hanna Kantor, Poland





#3 AI Image Developing & Creating Winner Vilka (Somm_bird), Australia





#4 Beauty Winnerleo Rohrsetzer, Germany





#5 Cars Winner Bam, Germany





#6 Travel, Documentary & Landscape Winner Connor Langford, NM Productions, United Kingdom





#7 Fashion Winner Stefan Groepper, Germany





#8 Food & Drink Winner Jeremy Baile, United Kingdom





#9 Sport & Grand Prize Winner Todd Antony, United Kingdom





#10 Corporate & Industrial Winner Alex Wallace, New Zealand





#11 People & Lifestyle Winner Dan Hack, United Kingdom





#12 Architecture & Interiors Winner Dámaso Avila, Spain





#13 Still Life Winner Sven-Anton, USA





#14 Advertising Winner Delaney Mcquown, Oms Photo, USA





#15 Kids Winner Si Cox, United Kingdom





