2025 Spotlight Awards For Advertising Photography (15 Pics)

Production Paradise is proud to reveal the winners of the 2025 Spotlight Awards, recognizing remarkable talents in 15 categories of commercial photography. Todd Antony from the UK claimed the Grand Prize for his work in the Sport category. His winning entry, chosen from thousands of submissions, earned him a valuable combination of prizes and industry-wide exposure.
“Buzkashi, or ‘goat pulling,’ is a centuries-old Central Asian sport often compared to polo — but with hundreds of riders, no teams, and a headless goat instead of a ball. Fierce chapandaz battle for control in chaotic scenes that spill into the crowd, matches lasting for hours until one rider drags the goat across a dirt goal line. Once a nomadic pastime, it remains a dramatic highlight of festivals and weddings today,” – Sport & The Grand Prize Winner – Todd Antony, UK.
More info: productionparadise.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Emerging Talent Winner Victor Boccard, France
Image source: productionparadise
#2 Portrait & Celebrity Winner Hanna Kantor, Poland
Image source: productionparadise
#3 AI Image Developing & Creating Winner Vilka (Somm_bird), Australia
Image source: productionparadise
#4 Beauty Winnerleo Rohrsetzer, Germany
Image source: productionparadise
#5 Cars Winner Bam, Germany
Image source: productionparadise
#6 Travel, Documentary & Landscape Winner Connor Langford, NM Productions, United Kingdom
Image source: productionparadise
#7 Fashion Winner Stefan Groepper, Germany
Image source: productionparadise
#8 Food & Drink Winner Jeremy Baile, United Kingdom
Image source: productionparadise
#9 Sport & Grand Prize Winner Todd Antony, United Kingdom
Image source: productionparadise
#10 Corporate & Industrial Winner Alex Wallace, New Zealand
Image source: productionparadise
#11 People & Lifestyle Winner Dan Hack, United Kingdom
Image source: productionparadise
#12 Architecture & Interiors Winner Dámaso Avila, Spain
Image source: productionparadise
#13 Still Life Winner Sven-Anton, USA
Image source: productionparadise
#14 Advertising Winner Delaney Mcquown, Oms Photo, USA
Image source: productionparadise
#15 Kids Winner Si Cox, United Kingdom
Image source: productionparadise
Follow Us