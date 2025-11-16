50 Old And Rarely Seen Images Of Famous People, As Shared On This Twitter Page

The 20th century has given us an impressive amount of superstars. Think of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Muhammad Ali, Salvador Dali, John F. Kennedy and all the great people who left their mark in the history of humanity.
They also shape a very popular concept today, something we refer to as a “celebrity” or “famous person.” And while the age of social media has drastically transformed people’s understanding of fame and popularity, in the old days things, couldn’t be more different.
So thanks to this Twitter page “Some Old Photos,” today we’re taking a walk into the historical hall of fame with rare and beautiful photographs of incredible performers and artists, politicians and athletes.
#1 Rare Photo Of Kermit The Frog And Jim Henson
#2 Goldie Hawn, 1964
#3 Ella Fitzgerald Was Born 4/26/1917. Here She Is Recording In The Studio With Louis Armstrong
#4 Captain Kirk And Spock Eating And Having A Laugh
#5 Christopher Reeve And Robin Williams
#6 Marilyn Monroe Smile
#7 Here Is A Rare Photo From The First Day Daniel Radcliffe Met Rupert Grint
#8 Louis Armstrong Playing Trumpet For His Wife, Lucille, In Front Of The Great Sphinx And Pyramids In Giza, Egypt
#9 Paul Mccartney And Daughter
#10 Audrey
#11 Elvis Signing An Autograph
#12 Johnny Depp Holding A Super-Soaker On The Set Of “Sleepy Hollow”
#13 Original Star Wars Cast
#14 Brothers Joaquin And River Phoenix
#15 Johnny Cash Performing For Prisoners At Folsom Prison. January 13, 1968
#16 Shirley Temple, 1928. Cutest Photo Of All Time?
#17 Marilyn Monroe, June 1949
#18 Cher, 1970
#19 Bruce Lee
#20 Paul Newman And Clint Eastwood
#21 Young Robin Williams In Front Of The Famous Comedy Store
#22 Young Meryl Streep
#23 Marlon Brando, Before And After Makeup For Portraying Don Corleone In The Godfather
#24 Elizabeth Taylor Photographed By Robert Vose For The Look Magazine, 1956
#25 The Beatles, 1957. John Lennon – 16 Years Old, George Harrison And Paul Mccartney – 15
#26 Princess Diana’s Dance With John Travolta At A White House State Dinner On November 9, 1985
#27 Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams & Dante Basco On The Set Of Hook
#28 Nancy Reagan With Mr. T. Christmas, 1983
#29 Salvador Dali, 1930s
#30 Alfred Hitchcock And A Baby On The Set Of The Birds (1963)
#31 Grace Kelly’s Wedding To Prince Rainier III
#32 Mj vs. Mj
#33 Elton John At Dodger Stadium, 1975
#34 One Of The Most Beautiful/Real Photos Of Marilyn Monroe Taken By Richard Avedon. He Caught Her Off Guard
#35 Pacino And De Niro
#36 Audrey
#37 Muhammad Ali Trains In A Pool At The Sir John Hotel In Miami, 1961
#38 Young Heath Ledger
#39 Audrey Hepburn Jumping. 1955. Photo By Philippe Halsman
#40 Prince Harry, Prince William And Princess Diana
#41 Young Leonardo Dicaprio
#42 Feeding Hannibal Lecter A French Fry On The Scene Of Silence Of The Lambs
#43 Rare Color Photo Of The Kennedys
#44 Sophia Loren Was Born On September 20th, 1934
#45 Young Johnny Depp
#46 Young John Lennon With His Puppy
#47 Ursula Andress And Sean Connery Sunbathing In The Bahamas While Filming Dr. No (1961)
#48 Billie Holliday
#49 Meryl Streep Was Born On June 22nd, 1949
#50 Leonardo Dicaprio On The Set Of “Critters 3”
