50 Old And Rarely Seen Images Of Famous People, As Shared On This Twitter Page

The 20th century has given us an impressive amount of superstars. Think of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Muhammad Ali, Salvador Dali, John F. Kennedy and all the great people who left their mark in the history of humanity.

They also shape a very popular concept today, something we refer to as a “celebrity” or “famous person.” And while the age of social media has drastically transformed people’s understanding of fame and popularity, in the old days things, couldn’t be more different.

So thanks to this Twitter page “Some Old Photos,” today we’re taking a walk into the historical hall of fame with rare and beautiful photographs of incredible performers and artists, politicians and athletes.

#1 Rare Photo Of Kermit The Frog And Jim Henson

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#2 Goldie Hawn, 1964

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#3 Ella Fitzgerald Was Born 4/26/1917. Here She Is Recording In The Studio With Louis Armstrong

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#4 Captain Kirk And Spock Eating And Having A Laugh

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#5 Christopher Reeve And Robin Williams

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#6 Marilyn Monroe Smile

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#7 Here Is A Rare Photo From The First Day Daniel Radcliffe Met Rupert Grint

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#8 Louis Armstrong Playing Trumpet For His Wife, Lucille, In Front Of The Great Sphinx And Pyramids In Giza, Egypt

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#9 Paul Mccartney And Daughter

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#10 Audrey

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#11 Elvis Signing An Autograph

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#12 Johnny Depp Holding A Super-Soaker On The Set Of “Sleepy Hollow”

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#13 Original Star Wars Cast

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#14 Brothers Joaquin And River Phoenix

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#15 Johnny Cash Performing For Prisoners At Folsom Prison. January 13, 1968

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#16 Shirley Temple, 1928. Cutest Photo Of All Time?

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#17 Marilyn Monroe, June 1949

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#18 Cher, 1970

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#19 Bruce Lee

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#20 Paul Newman And Clint Eastwood

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#21 Young Robin Williams In Front Of The Famous Comedy Store

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#22 Young Meryl Streep

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#23 Marlon Brando, Before And After Makeup For Portraying Don Corleone In The Godfather

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#24 Elizabeth Taylor Photographed By Robert Vose For The Look Magazine, 1956

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#25 The Beatles, 1957. John Lennon – 16 Years Old, George Harrison And Paul Mccartney – 15

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#26 Princess Diana’s Dance With John Travolta At A White House State Dinner On November 9, 1985

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#27 Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams & Dante Basco On The Set Of Hook

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#28 Nancy Reagan With Mr. T. Christmas, 1983

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#29 Salvador Dali, 1930s

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#30 Alfred Hitchcock And A Baby On The Set Of The Birds (1963)

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#31 Grace Kelly’s Wedding To Prince Rainier III

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#32 Mj vs. Mj

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#33 Elton John At Dodger Stadium, 1975

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#34 One Of The Most Beautiful/Real Photos Of Marilyn Monroe Taken By Richard Avedon. He Caught Her Off Guard

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#35 Pacino And De Niro

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#36 Audrey

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#37 Muhammad Ali Trains In A Pool At The Sir John Hotel In Miami, 1961

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#38 Young Heath Ledger

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#39 Audrey Hepburn Jumping. 1955. Photo By Philippe Halsman

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#40 Prince Harry, Prince William And Princess Diana

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#41 Young Leonardo Dicaprio

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#42 Feeding Hannibal Lecter A French Fry On The Scene Of Silence Of The Lambs

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#43 Rare Color Photo Of The Kennedys

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#44 Sophia Loren Was Born On September 20th, 1934

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#45 Young Johnny Depp

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#46 Young John Lennon With His Puppy

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#47 Ursula Andress And Sean Connery Sunbathing In The Bahamas While Filming Dr. No (1961)

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#48 Billie Holliday

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#49 Meryl Streep Was Born On June 22nd, 1949

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

#50 Leonardo Dicaprio On The Set Of “Critters 3”

Image source: SomeOldPhotos

