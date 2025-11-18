Here’s Some Of The Art I Created Over The Months (5 Pics)

by

Here’s some of my recent art. I’m working on some more. (All of my art was made on Magma or Kleki.) I ordered them from my favorite to my least favorite.

#1 Some Fanart I Made

I made this bc she’s super cool and her art’s amazing, her YT is @Vubon.

Here&#8217;s Some Of The Art I Created Over The Months (5 Pics)

#2 Pfp I Made For My Sister

My little sister wanted me to draw her a pfp after she saw mine, so I did

Here&#8217;s Some Of The Art I Created Over The Months (5 Pics)

#3 My Old Pfp I Made A While Back

Old pfp was just Shrek for like a year, got bored of it and made a semi decent one

Here&#8217;s Some Of The Art I Created Over The Months (5 Pics)

#4 Holy Water Izzy

A drawing I made when my friends were being weird lol

Here&#8217;s Some Of The Art I Created Over The Months (5 Pics)

#5 At With One Of My Good Friends

This is a WIP, but I’m happy with it so far. Also I procrastinate so much and this thing is like 3 months old lmao

Here&#8217;s Some Of The Art I Created Over The Months (5 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
16 Before-And-After Photos Of Rescued Dogs
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2025
35 Uplifting Dog Posts To Make Your Day Better
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
New Moon By Olha Stepanian
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Criminally Brilliant 60 Peaky Blinders Quotes
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Document The Progression Of My Rare Disease In Heartbreaking Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Scares You The Most? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.