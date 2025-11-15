Some Close Up Shots Of The Labradorite Pendants I Made

by

My name is Jasmina and I’m a full time handcrafter and Etsy seller. My biggest passion (as you’ll soon find out for yourself) is wire-wrapping.

More info: Etsy

#1

Labradorite is my favorite gemstone to work with.

Some Close Up Shots Of The Labradorite Pendants I Made

Image source: JessyHerc

#2

When the light enters the stone, if reflects back, hence the colorful flash.

Some Close Up Shots Of The Labradorite Pendants I Made

Image source: JessyHerc

#3

The effect is called the Schiller effect or labradorescence.

Some Close Up Shots Of The Labradorite Pendants I Made

Image source: JessyHerc

#4

Named after the fact that it was discovered along the Labrador coastline of St. Paul’s Island in Canada in 1770.

Some Close Up Shots Of The Labradorite Pendants I Made

Image source: JessyHerc

#5

An Inuit folk story tells of how the northern lights once became imprisoned in a rock; a warrior, who happened to be passing by, noticed them and set them free with his spear. Some of the light remained trapped, however, and was preserved as a beautiful stone.

Some Close Up Shots Of The Labradorite Pendants I Made

Image source: JessyHerc

#6

Some Close Up Shots Of The Labradorite Pendants I Made

Image source: JessyHerc

#7

Some Close Up Shots Of The Labradorite Pendants I Made

Image source: JessyHerc

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Kurt Sutter
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2016
Five Things We Learned from The Psych 2 Trailer on Peacock
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2020
“I Believe You Have A Filter Turned On”: Attorney Accidentally Shows Up With A Cat Filter On For A Zoom Court Hearing
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Love To Paint From My Imagination, And To Create Ethereal Magical Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
118 Fun Facts About Movies (Spoiler: Kate Winslet Is Especially Naughty)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Community
Community Season 6 Episode 8 Review: “Intro to Recycled Cinema”
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.