Some Close Up Shots Of The Labradorite Pendants I Made

My name is Jasmina and I’m a full time handcrafter and Etsy seller. My biggest passion (as you’ll soon find out for yourself) is wire-wrapping.
Labradorite is my favorite gemstone to work with.
When the light enters the stone, if reflects back, hence the colorful flash.
The effect is called the Schiller effect or labradorescence.
Named after the fact that it was discovered along the Labrador coastline of St. Paul’s Island in Canada in 1770.
An Inuit folk story tells of how the northern lights once became imprisoned in a rock; a warrior, who happened to be passing by, noticed them and set them free with his spear. Some of the light remained trapped, however, and was preserved as a beautiful stone.
