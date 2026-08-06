Soleil Moon Frye: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Soleil Moon Frye
August 6, 1976
Glendora, California, US
50 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Soleil Moon Frye?
Soleil Moon Frye is an American actress, director, and author widely recognized for her captivating performances. She continually brings authentic emotion to both comedic and dramatic roles.
Her career spans decades, moving from child stardom to producing acclaimed documentaries and writing books. Frye first burst into the public eye as Penelope “Punky” Brewster in the beloved 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster. The character’s spirited individuality and mismatched shoes quickly became a cultural phenomenon.
Early Life and Education
Glendora, California, was home to Soleil Moon Frye, whose early life was steeped in the entertainment world thanks to her actor father, Virgil Frye, and talent agent mother, Sondra Peluce. Her half-brothers, Sean Frye and Meeno Peluce, were also child actors.
She attended the San Fernando Valley Professional School, designed for young performers, before studying at The New School in New York. This unique education fostered her creative talents from a young age.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Soleil Moon Frye’s life, including relationships with Edward Furlong and Mark Wahlberg in the early 1990s. She was married to producer Jason Goldberg from October 25, 1998, until their divorce in April 2022.
Frye shares four children with Goldberg: daughters Poet Sienna Rose and Jagger Joseph Blue, and sons Lyric Sonny Roads and Story. More recently, she has been dating Sean McGowan.
Career Highlights
Soleil Moon Frye’s breakthrough came as the title character in the iconic 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster, captivating audiences with her vibrant portrayal. She reprised the role in a 2021 revival series for Peacock.
Beyond acting, Frye has directed and produced several projects, notably the acclaimed 2021 documentary Kid 90, which offered an intimate look at child stardom. She also released books, including Happy Chaos, and co-owned an eco-friendly children’s boutique.
Signature Quote
“It’s so important and easy to be a kid at heart.”
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