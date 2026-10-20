Snoop Dogg: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Snoop Dogg
October 20, 1971
Long Beach, California, US
55 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Snoop Dogg?
Snoop Dogg is an American rapper and media personality known for his relaxed vocal delivery and charm.
His smooth flow helped bring the West Coast G-funk sound to mainstream music listeners and radio stations across the globe. He first earned national recognition featured on Dr. Dre’s classic single “Deep Cover”. His debut record Doggystyle quickly topped the music charts, securing his spot as a cultural icon.
Early Life and Education
Choral singing in church filled the early childhood of Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. in California. His mother Beverly Broadus raised him alongside family members who encouraged his musical instincts through piano lessons and local performances.
High school brought fresh creative outlets as he began writing rhymes for friends. At Long Beach Polytechnic High School he polished his delivery and formed freestyle groups, laying early foundations for his future hip-hop career.
Notable Relationships
High school romance anchored Snoop Dogg’s personal life from an early age. He married his long-time partner Shante Broadus in 1997, enduring public spotlight and challenges to rebuild a strong bond.
The couple shares three adult children, Corde, Cordell, and Cori. Broadus also has a fourth child, Julian, and the family frequently unites for public events and business ventures.
Career Highlights
Doggystyle established Snoop Dogg as a major force in West Coast hip-hop. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, while his smash single “Drop It Like It’s Hot” later topped global charts.
Beyond music, he built a versatile media and lifestyle empire. He launched cannabis brands, acquired Death Row Records, co-hosted Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, and served as a primetime Olympic correspondent.
His creative output earned him sixteen Grammy nominations and a Primetime Emmy Award. These achievements solidify Broadus as an enduring icon across contemporary music, television, and international popular culture.
Signature Quote
“If it’s flipping hamburgers at McDonald’s, be the best hamburger flipper in the world. Whatever it is you do, you have to master your craft.”
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