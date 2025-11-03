People Are Calling Out These 87 Examples Of Sneakflation

You have likely noticed the 3% surcharge on the dinner you paid for the other night via credit card. Or, you’ve seen the minimum purchase requirements while you were online shopping for a friend’s birthday gift.
Experts refer to this as “sneakflation,” and it’s happening right before your very eyes. And as regular consumers who don’t have deep pockets, we’re all left with no choice but to adapt, while stewing in a bit of frustration in the process.
Here are some images that show how sneakflation manifests in our daily lives. While they are irksome, it is the reality we all have to live with.
#1 New Bounty Paper Towel On The Left, Old Bounty On The Right. Both Packs Bought At Costco. Width Is Smaller & The Towel Itself Is Thinner
Image source: skittleALY
#2 Last Weeks Sauce vs. This Week’s Sauce
I suppose Classico thinks a fancy new label makes up for the fact I’m getting 50 mL less of the same product… I’m so over this bul***it.
Image source: miss_canucklehead
#3 I Measured A 8 Inch Tortilla… Guess What I Found?
I don’t know why I even bothered taking out the tape measure, but here I was, craving some tacos and thinking I’d give the so-called “8-inch tortilla” the respect it deserves. Imagine my absolute rage when the tape stopped at 7 inches. SEVEN INCHES. Not even close. I didn’t think I needed to police tortilla sizes, but apparently, these companies are banking on us just blindly trusting their lies.
And let’s be real, this isn’t just about tortillas—it’s everything. Shrinkflation is the most infuriatingly sneaky, insulting way these corporations try to pull one over on us. They’re not even pretending anymore. They’re lying. Straight-up liars slapping “8 inches” on a package when they know darn well it’s not true. It’s deceitful. It’s disrespectful.
We’re all out here just trying to make our meals and get what we pay for, and these companies are like, “Haha, let’s cut an inch off everything and call it good.” Newsflash: IT’S NOT GOOD. I’m tired of being lied to and nickel-and-dimed in the most passive-aggressive ways possible.
I can’t be the only one furious about this nonsense. Anyone else measuring their food now like it’s some kind of science project?
Image source: Hopeful-Bit6187
#4 10% Less For The Same Price. Did You Think We Wouldn’t Notice?
Image source: AliBi40
#5 Just Discovered This Subreddit And It Irritates Me To No End
I bought a new cake mix box, not realizing I already have one from a earlier in the year sitting in my pantry. And to my surprise I realized how much less was in a box but in all likelihood costing more than it did. Anyone who bakes, knows it’s like a science and that a few ounces make a big difference. America, are we great yet?
Image source: Last-reddit-user-
#6 Noticed This Jewel When Restocking My Shelves
Image source: tortugavelozzzz
#7 Old Family Size 17.2 Oz / New Size Only 14.6 For The Same Price!
Image source: Beetlemuse
#8 Dove Soap Shrinks Again!
Image source: rosedread0
#9 This Is Something Isn’t It
Image source: Inevitable-Ad-8597
#10 Heinz Ketchup Shrinking By 30%!!
I’m more often finding sachets of 7ml instead of 10ml. Means I need to use 2 packs instead of 1, crazy tbh. They look fairly similar in size as well, but the weight difference is noticeable.
Image source: LoganRL
#11 Ordered An Amazon Basics Power Strip From 2 Years Ago (Bottom) Compared To Now (Top) For The Same Price
Image source: Mothman405
#12 Well, I Guess I’m Not Going #2 Anymore…
But seriously, this one hurts. This is something you can’t really go without. Guess I’ve got to learn how to use the 3 seashells.
Image source: Plenty_Point5058
#13 Cat Food. Was $55 For 24, 5.8 Oz Cans. Now $62 For 24, 5.1 Oz Cans. That’s .7 Oz. Less Per Can, And $7 More Per Case
Image source: Sailing_Duck
#14 Shrinkflation: Bath & Body Works
I purchased some hand sanitizer spray over the weekend from Bath & Body Works! When I received my purchase the sanitizer spray was 1/3 the original size for the same price (sale price $2)!! To say I’m shocked and frustrated is an understatement! To go from 3 oz to 1 oz is unacceptable! Shrinkflation/Greedflation is out of control!
Image source: Inside_Dragonfly_242
#15 30 Slices To 24
Image source: bowling_255
#16 Shrinkflation At It’s Finest
I went to Panera for a parfait. This what $6 looks like. That did not look like this last year. I had a gift card was the only reason why I went. I understand raising prices but what I received was ridiculous. Did not see the actual size as it was hiding under napkins in the bag.
Image source: Electrical_Impact_33
#17 Looks Like Trader Joe’s Has Joined The “Shrink-Flation” Trend With Their Toilet Paper (Left Is New)
Image source: smarmageddon
#18 Dollar Tree Has Started Covering Its $1.25 Prices, And Companies Shifting To Smaller Sizes
Image source: MtnMaiden
#19 A Picture Of Shrinkflation. Both Are The Same Price. Left Looks Bigger, Right Has More
Image source: Lt_Lysol
#20 A Certain Laundry Capsule Manufacturer Decreased The Size Of Their Product While Obviously Keeping The Quantity And Price The Same
Image source: T-MAXGaming
#21 Gillette Now Sells 4 Packs Of Blades Instead Of 5 Packs. Still The Same Price And Even The Same Packaging
Image source: Misdirected_Colors
#22 Same Product, Same Price, Old vs. New Shipment
Image source: Babetna
#23 My Go-To Drink Just Shrank By 22% But They Charge The Same Price
Image source: sasquatcheater
#24 The Price Stays The Same But The Size Is Reduced
Image source: iHarizHaziq
#25 First They Came For The Toblerone And I Said Nothing
Image source: jhrf
#26 My New Milk Lip And Cheek Cream Blush vs. Old. I Knew The Product Got Smaller, But I Didn’t Expect Such A Drastic Difference! They Literally Made The Travel Size The New Full Size
Image source: mlesea
#27 Entire Carton Had The Equivalent Of About 3 Cherries
Used to have much more, even half and quarter cherries, now there are just tiny bits and fragments.
Image source: tuotone75
#28 A New Low From Colgate
This tube came in this box! I feel done over.
Image source: rdh_3000
#29 Breyers New Packaging Went From 1.66l Down To 1.41l But The Price Stayed The Same
Image source: fladgate40
#30 Change Of Packaging So You Don’t Notice 20g Has Disappeared
Image source: Jess_7478
#31 These Were 2.0 Oz Last Week… End Of An Era
Didn’t think we would notice? FU calbee!
Image source: Danthewildbirdman
#32 I Thought For Sure The Smaller Package Was Going To Be Shrinkflation. Way To Go Tnt Sparklers
Image source: mrsakilla
#33 Medium Cups Got Slightly Smaller Within The Last Few Days?
The cup on the left is the medium that came with my cravings box 2 days ago. The one on the right was today’s and I immediately knew something was off. Why the change? So they can save 1 oz of soda?
Image source: SampleHeader
#34 My String Cheeses…
Image source: jerkspamz
#35 CVS Hand Soap Refill
Image source: wwefan360
#36 The “Half Gallon” On The Left Is About 5 Oz Short Of A True Half Gallon
Image source: beerfest
#37 Air Canada Will Charge You 300% More To Extend Your Time To Destination From 1 Hr 40 To 17 Hr 10
Image source: pringlefarm
#38 Now With 20% Less Food
Same exact box size and price, just less packets inside.
Image source: Matok
#39 Ah, The Forever Shrinking 400g Of Vegemite
Down again. This time to 370g.
Image source: jaywast
#40 Shrinkflation
Apparently the snack size candy bar packs are going from 5 pack down to 4 pack but staying the same price. Shameful.
Image source: B_crunk
#41 They Think We Won’t Notice
14 less in the packaging and the caps are now easily removable which makes them more of a choking hazard as well.
Image source: RapturesLost
#42 Shrinkflation Apparent On Recipes
All taco seasonings, whether store brand or regular, are now 1oz. Had to buy two packets to properly season the beef.
Image source: danstecz
#43 Savannah Classics Twice Baked Potato Casserole
From 2lbs down to 1.25lbs, price unchanged at 7.29, SKU is slightly different but they scan as the same item in my work database. Used to really love this brand as a thanksgiving helper.
Image source: regulatedslime
#44 Watching My Favorite Condiment Shrink Before My Eyes
I regularly buy Terry Ho’s Yum Yum sauce, and today I saw the bottle and immediately knew it was smaller. 16oz to 14oz, I would rather they raise the price a little bit.
Image source: Wuddafucc
#45 I Almost Didn’t Notice This One
75 bags before vs 60 now. That’s a 20% reduction if I’m doing my math right. Didn’t even notice until I was home and putting the new box away next to the old one. Can’t check the old price but it wouldn’t surprise me if it costs the same.
Image source: ParanoidDrone
#46 For What Purpose
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Shrink-Flation. Old Mini Size vs. New Mini Size. Still The Same Price
Image source: Neither_Accountant84
#48 Appalling. Purchased At The Same Time. LOL
Image source: gotshmam
#49 Bigger Bottle. Less Shampoo
Image source: Murphington
#50 Hungry-Man Lopped Off An Entire Slice Of Turkey And 77 Grams Since The 2000s
Image source: ParaClaw
#51 So We Got A Birthday Cake From Carvel
The size was literally unbelievable.
I would have actually been mad but I found it more comical than anything, the Chocolate layer was virtually non existent which actually came out to be a good thing because I dislike chocolate to begin (the crunchies were there with vanilla & frosting) with but the size is truly what made me take my time to take a picture & post it here.
Image source: Missingyoutoohard
#52 Really Barkbox?
So it being Christmas time, I obviously get my pups an abundance of toys every year. I have had the toy on the right for awhile now, could find it anywhere, and saw Target had it. I saw the same price as what Barkbox was charging and was like “This is awesome, I found her favorite toy and I can get an abundance of them.” And.. this is what I get today.. the second picture I have listed shows that this toy specifically states it is “XL”. That’s why I ordered it. Because my girl loves extra large toys. And this.. c**p.. is what I get. Oh and now, mind you, Barkbox has this toy in shop now. Except.. it’s behind a paywall. So let’s say for even a second, they have the original size, they don’t, you have to pay for a subscription to even get the toy from their site now. The lack of transparency on the sizing is wild.
Image source: Hutch_2310_
#53 Shrinkflation Is Out Of Control. October vs. Yesterday
Image source: BearfangTheGamer
#54 Identical Sized Containers, But 500g On The Left And 450g On The Right
Image source: jwalton78
#55 New vs. Old Chunky Soups. Same Price. 25ml Less. Deceptive Packaging
Image source: kaze987
#56 New Package. Same Price. Less Candy. Nestle: Robbing You Of 5G Of Smarties. Seeing These New Boxes In Stores, Same Price Less Smarties
Image source: S_Spiegel
#57 Find The Difference. Hint: They Were The Same Price But Purchased A Couple Of Weeks Apart
Image source: Emander712
#58 My Wife Clicked “Order Again” On Amazon For A Replacement Mug. Same Price, But On Sale! New Mug On The Left
Image source: MetaJonez
#59 Two Kellogg’s Cereal Boxes, Different Sizes But The Same Price
Image source: enjoiracin
#60 New Bottle (Left) vs. Old Bottle (Right) It’s Always So Sad When A Company Does This And Keeps The Price And Packaging The Same Hoping Nobody Will Notice A Whole Ounce Is Gone
Image source: Phoenix7Fawkes
#61 The Size Difference Between Old And New Youtube Silver Play Button, Everything Is Exactly The Same Except The Size (Same With The Gold)
Image source: vixiostwt, ShepTheCreator
#62 You’ve Heard Of Shrinkflation, But Can We Talk About Sneakflation?
Image source: SeismoSue
#63 Thought My Eyes Were Playing Tricks On Me, But Nope. The Tube Is Larger On My Brand New
Image source: MikeBusby6
#64 Not The Arby’s Sauce!
Caught the last bottle(left) among the new bottles at Walmart. Same price but a lot less.
Image source: Juanfartez
#65 Another Tp Shrinkage (Lidl, UK)
Both of these are on the shelf, as you can see. The white is the old one…i know this because I have some at home from awhile ago. This was already smaller than it used to be. Now it’s shrunk again! As you can see in the new gold one…same number of squares but shrunk from 105x125mm to 101.5x120mm so shrinking from 8.4msq to 7.79msq. Same price.
It already shrunk at least once and I’m pretty sure is thinner than it used to be. At this rate this time next year there’ll be a picture and a note saying ‘remember toilet paper lol £1.55 please!’
Image source: StrykerWyfe
#66 Popeyes Shrinking Sauce Packets
Image source: ScubaDuber
#67 Kettle Chips Shrinking Again To 5oz
There were only two 7.5oz bags, all the rest are 5oz.
Image source: Ethrem
#68 Shrinkflation Spotted At Walmart…again
I bought the bag on the left on May 8th in Bridgewater, NS. Today is May 23rd I bought the same bag, at the same store, for the same price, but 100g less of chicken. When I first started buying these a few years ago they were sold in 1kg bags for about $6 if I remember correctly, but now they are $10 for 700g. 40% more expensive for 30% less product.
When will enough be enough? When will we consumers decide to stop letting corporations rip us off like this?
Image source: astro2304
#69 Premium Plus
Thought I was going crazy but the new sleeve I just opened didn’t feel like it had the same heft, so checked against the last few in the box I bought a couple weeks ago.
Image source: Prestigious_Fella_21
#70 New (414ml) And Old (500ml). Same Price
Image source: babatofu
#71 14oz To 12oz
Image source: Jamgood
#72 It’s Happening To Everything And You Have To Read The Fine Print
Image source: bmblb23
#73 Red’s Organic Burritos
Red’s is named after the owner’s dog. I think Red would be disappointed in his owner’s actions. I didn’t need to check the weight, it was noticeable right away.
Image source: UnderstandingOk4286
#74 Burger King’s Oreo Shake In January 2022 And January 2023. It Even Cost Less
Image source: JuniorGarlic6053
#75 Was Trying To Stack My Containers That I Use For Art Supplies And Just Noticed That Fage Reduced The Size By Almost 100 Grams And It’s The Same Price
Image source: pleasure_hunter
#76 New Bottle, Same Price
Image source: Carrmann
#77 Has Anyone Noticed That The Ralsei Plushies On Fangamer Shrunk? I Just Got My Ralsei Plushies Finally With The New Costumes And They’re Noticeably Smaller Than The Old Ones
Image source: snaillas
#78 Couldn’t Find Another 92oz Bottle Of Tide… Looks Like They Shrunk It To 84oz
Image source: heavy_rail_transit
#79 Email Notice From Chewy (About Autoship Products)
Image source: TorribleTwunt
#80 Reese’s Pieces: – 0.9 Oz
Image source: G5press
#81 The Eight-Year Old Recipe I’m Using Calls For “15 Oz. Can Of Stewed Tomatoes”. All The Cans Are Now 14.5 Oz
Image source: a-horse-has-no-name
