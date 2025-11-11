This Snapchat Filter Makes Your Dog Look Like Dug From “Up”

Many argue that it’s impossible to turn a live dog into a cartoon character, but modern technology is quickly turning the impossible into the possible! Yes, using the powers of this Snapchat filter, you can finally turn your best friend into Dug from the hit film “Up!”
What tricks do you have for turning reality on its head? Share your ideas in the comments!
Image credits: clairexchan
Image credits: Maddie Barklimore
Image credits: drewhendee
Image credits: Tehlia Petch
Image credits: sarahbenson08
Image credits: millyjblandford
Image credits: adventuresofmoreton
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us