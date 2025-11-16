I Observed Snails In The Sun, Here Are 25 Pics That I Took Of These Captivating Beings

Introducing ‘snails in the sun’. Their delicate shell lets the rays of light through, so they look like lanterns – I love this view! Watching nature in the sunshine brings solace and joy.

Snails have different characters. Some are shy and timid, while others are open and curious – this is what I have observed during my years of experience with these tiny creatures.

My name is Katarzyna Załużna, I live in Poland. I have been photographing nature for 10 years. It is a source of great pleasure and relaxation for me. Whenever I have time and strength, I escape to the meadows to recharge my batteries. 

More info: Facebook | Instagram | katarzyna-zaluzna.wixsite.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

