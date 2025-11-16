I Observed Snails In The Sun, Here Are 25 Pics That I Took Of These Captivating Beings

Introducing ‘snails in the sun’. Their delicate shell lets the rays of light through, so they look like lanterns – I love this view! Watching nature in the sunshine brings solace and joy.
Snails have different characters. Some are shy and timid, while others are open and curious – this is what I have observed during my years of experience with these tiny creatures.
My name is Katarzyna Załużna, I live in Poland. I have been photographing nature for 10 years. It is a source of great pleasure and relaxation for me. Whenever I have time and strength, I escape to the meadows to recharge my batteries.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | katarzyna-zaluzna.wixsite.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us