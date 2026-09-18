54 Unsettling Stories From Small Towns Proving Quiet Places Hold The Most Shocking Secrets Ever

Small towns have a special kind of social network. There’s no Wi-Fi required, but somehow everyone already knows everyone else’s business. On second thought, movies and books have also long turned this into a familiar trope, with one little rumor traveling through town faster than anyone can figure out where it started.
Sometimes, though, small-town gossip is more than just something to pass around over coffee. TikTok users recently shared the rumors they heard in their own communities that sounded too wild to be true, only to discover that there was actually some truth behind them.
A quick heads-up: Not all of these stories are lighthearted. Some get genuinely creepy and gruesome, so proceed with caution if unsettling small-town stories aren’t your thing.
#1
In my small town (500 people I think) people were joking about a lady who was said to have had 3-4 pregnancies but no kids after that she k****d them
Well guess what was found in her freezer.
Image source: 𝓝𝔂𝓻𝓪𝓮🪽, magnific
#2
The nice old lady who owned one of the biggest house in town and was rich and a Diva was the head of a crime organisation and was moving c*****e across Switzerland Italy and Austria.
Image source: Edith, senivpetro
#3
When my grandmother was a 10th grade chemistry teacher, her students came in one day saying they had a weird feeling about a new male teacher. They decided to google him. He was CURRENTLY on trial for the m****r of his wife and kids. He was fired. Was later proven guilty.
Image source: Angela Presser🫶🏻, magnific
Mike Gravel explains that the familiar feeling of “everyone knows everyone” in a small town is partly a result of how closely connected people’s lives can be. Unlike larger cities, where social circles can remain separate, smaller communities often have overlapping networks in which the same person might simultaneously be a neighbor, coworker, family friend, parent from the local school, or familiar face at a community event.
This means information can travel through several different connections at once. When someone does something unusual or their circumstances suddenly change, there may already be several people with enough shared connections to notice and discuss it.
#4
Not creepy. There was a kid in my middle school who could do an amazing Arnold Schwarzenegger impression and people would joke that he was Arnold’s son. A year later, news broke that he was actually Arnold’s son.
Image source: bumble_._b, Access Hollywood
#5
a woman went missing, the next week this one farm owner was so proud to show us his new driveway. he buried his wife in concrete.
Image source: (1), ArtPhoto_studio
#6
My uncle lived next to a super sweet old lady. He said she was always kind and smiling. Turns out she was a serial k***er who had all her d**d victims in her backyard(Dorothea Puente). Can watch her story on Netflix now.
Image source: JKLifts, magnific
That familiarity is strengthened by the limited number of places where people regularly interact. A small town might have only a handful of popular shops, churches, schools, restaurants, clinics, or community gathering spots, meaning residents repeatedly run into the same people. Over time, that repetition creates a detailed familiarity with other people’s routines and reputations.
Someone does not necessarily have to deliberately investigate what is happening in town; simply seeing the same faces and hearing bits of information from different acquaintances can gradually produce a surprisingly complete picture of someone’s life. It also helps explain why an unusual event can quickly become common knowledge, sometimes before the people involved realize that others have noticed anything at all.
#7
My elderly neighbors son ran around town chasing people with axes and chainsaws my cousin confirmed it by getting chased.
Image source: winstoncameron, pressfoto
#8
Our neighbors who used to own a quite big farm were confirmed to be a dynasty of cannibals. It was found out bc some kids found human teeth on their farmland while playing.
Image source: Cove_Evil_Wolf, Kiwistocks
#9
there’s a serial k***er in my area. for the last 40 years indigenous women have gone missing from this area. an audio of a phonecall from one of the girls who was in his truck got out. it’s haunting. I’ve driven those same roads many times.
Image source: zubko🇨🇦, aleksandarlittlewolf
The British Psychological Society notes that gossip serves several social purposes, from learning whom to trust and monitoring reputations to reinforcing community norms and strengthening relationships. In a small town, these functions can become especially noticeable because people tend to have overlapping social circles and may depend on one another in everyday life. But not every piece of information is equally likely to stick.
Stories involving danger, unexplained events, hidden threats, or something that violates ordinary expectations can grab attention much more easily, giving people an additional reason to pass them along. Research into urban legends has found that stories perceived as particularly frightening and believable are more likely to be retold, while familiarity can also make people more willing to share them.
#10
So my husband grew up in a small town (about half an hour away from where we currently live). A few years back, the local police got a tip/request to test this older ladies remains. She was well known and involved in the community, Dee Glabus, a widow of her also well known husband. Turns out, not her real name.. she was a most wanted fugitive that escaped from the states, labeled serial k***er Sharon Kinne. She was on the run for 53 years, lived/hid in Canada for atleast 49 of them.
Image source: Aimee Allison456, cottonbro studio
#11
I used to go out to buy staff at night because I didn’t always have time during the day and one random evening I noticed that a black car was following me but I tought it was just in my head and I let it go then the next night it followed me again and I made 7 left turns to see is its still following me and it was. That same thing happened for 2 months almost every day and I told everyone I could think of because I had a bad feeling about it then one random day the Police comes and gets them for trafficking women. Turns out I was the next one in line and they were following me to see my rutine and the places I go to see where they could snatch me so no one noticed.
#12
My husband and I lived separately for a year because of work. He lived in an apartment in a very quiet village in Poland where all was peaceful and everyone is kind and respectful. While we were apart, there were news of serial k!llings that targeted very old women, defenseless, stabbed while they were sleeping, wrapped in bed sheets, left in their house and some in the woods. I told my husband that the ONLY problematic guy in the village was his relative cousin and he said he couldn’t be the k!ller coz he’s just a misbehaving teenager. About 6 months the investigation concluded and it was in fact, his cousin. Same cousin lived in apartment below his.
Image source: alroszs, alpha-diem
That may help explain why a creepy story can take on a life of its own in a small community, even when nobody is completely sure whether every detail is true. A story does not necessarily need to be verified to feel worth passing along if it leaves people thinking that someone else should know about it. Specific local details can make these tales even more convincing and memorable.
There is a big difference between warning someone not to go into the woods at night and telling them to avoid the old road behind the abandoned mill after midnight. A recognizable house, bridge, railway, road, or other local landmark gives the story a physical setting that people can picture for themselves.
Over time, that location can become permanently associated with the tale, allowing new versions of the story to emerge even after the original events have faded from memory.
#13
My uncle’s wife suddenly disappeared and they never found a trace of her. He cried and looked sad for years and never changed the house, but even bought it for double its price because he said that his aunt’s “scent” was in it. Years after my uncle’s d***h, his son decided to demolish the floor of his parents’ room just to renovate it… Can you guess what he found?
Image source: ميمي, anatoliy_gleb
#14
you know the old german pope? yeah he was my neighbour. I thought it was a rumour until i realised i‘m just stupid.
#15
so there is this bridge in my town that people kept saying had human body’s in it but no one really cared well one day some guy accidentally drove off the bridge making it collapse but it was one of those like small bridges but when people looked inside there was a skeleton and the cops investigated and it turns out years and years and years ago a killer k****d a victim and hid their body there.
Image source: TPMkingman vr2, wirestock
According to Gigi’s Ramblings, secrets can become especially compelling in close-knit communities because curiosity about hidden information comes with much higher social stakes. In a small town, people often know the families, places, and histories involved, so discovering that something has been happening behind closed doors can feel much more personal.
That effect can become even stronger when the secret involves a serious crime, disappearance, unexplained loss, or other disturbing event. Small towns are often imagined as peaceful and familiar places where everyone knows everyone, so a shocking incident can feel like a violation of that identity.
The contrast between the town people think they know and the darker story taking place beneath the surface creates the kind of narrative tension that is difficult to ignore.
#16
My mother was friends with Ted Bundy freshman year of highschool before she moved farther up to Bellingham. She stopped being friends with him Becuase he kept t*******g animals during lunch.
#17
Growing up, I spent my entire life hearing this faint scratching, groaning, and tapping coming from the other side of my bedroom wall. Whenever I got scared and told my dad, he’d just laugh, hug me, and tell me it was just old pipes or mice settling in, reminding me that he built the house himself and that nothing could ever get through. I eventually just got used to it as background noise. It wasn’t until police swarmed our house years later that I found out the truth. My dad was actually a serial k***er known as the ‘Skinner of Stockholm Street.’ Behind a hidden door in our hall closet was a blood-soaked t*****e room directly on the other side of my bedroom wall-and the scratching I’d listened to for years wasn’t a monster or an animal. It was his victims trying to claw their way through to my room to escape.
Image source: rlphkzr, nomadsoul1
#18
From another province, the smelling rotting corpse of a father was lying on the floor. But when the police found out, the corpse had no muscles and limbs — turns out his child ate him. They ask the child what had happened to his father’s corpse, he confessed that he ate them.
The familiarity of the setting can also make these stories feel unusually vivid. Residents may recognize the road where someone disappeared, the house connected to an investigation, the abandoned building people avoid, or the family whose name keeps coming up in conversations. Instead of being a distant news story, the event becomes attached to places people pass every day.
Close social networks can then keep the story alive as it moves through relatives, schools, workplaces, churches, shops, and other local gathering places. A rumor may seem to come from several different people, even when everyone is ultimately repeating the same original story. In some rural communities, limited local reporting can add another layer, as major incidents may receive attention mainly when they are dramatic enough to attract outside coverage.
#19
homeless men stole an ostrich from the zoo and ate it.
Image source: rogerina’s left sock🖤, magnific
#20
my grandma told me this but apparently there was a lady in the village that claimed she loved cats so much that whenever someone whined they had too many the lady would volunteer immediately to take em to the point people started to say she ate em..guess what she was actually doing.
Image source: vidim, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#21
There was this neighbor of mine in the Philippines with a pet phyton, we didn’t see him for like 2 days? we also couldn’t find him in his house aswell as his phyton. then someone found the phyton on a riverside that was weirdly shaped like human, unfortunately it the snake was gutted out to get the human body but the autopsy report said the man d**d because of 53 stab wounds which means someone else k****d the man before being swallowed by his own pet.
Image source: TungstenDawg, simakovdprm
The unsettling part of a disturbing local story is often not simply the crime itself, but the realization that someone who seemed ordinary and familiar may have been hiding an entirely different part of their life. Familiarity can create a sense of safety because people become part of the everyday landscape, that is, a neighbor whose car is recognizable, someone seen walking their dog, or a person you casually greet in passing.
Those repeated, harmless interactions can create a mental image of someone as simply a “normal person”. Psychology Today highlights that learning later that this person was involved in a serious crime forces people to reconcile two completely different versions of the same individual, which can feel far more disturbing than hearing about an unknown offender.
#22
A girl at school had numbers tattooed on her thigh, turns out her own father was selling her to grown men and tattooed her as a way of identifying her if those men decided to end her and dump the body, the tattoo was her birth month and year 072003.
Image source: Dusk paw, dekazigzag
#23
A girl went missing and they found out that she was tied up and found d**d in the graveyard exactly by my house and it ended up being my neighbours who k****d her.
Image source: 𝕸𝖎𝖓𝖘𝖚𝖓𝖌 🍒, goffkein
#24
There was a massive bush next to the swings in the park, and rumors cleared that a man was living inside. When the local council removed the bush, they discovered various belongings and money, making it clear that someone had indeed been living there.
Image source: ayaa ﾒ𝟶🧣, user25919452
That contradiction can also change how people remember earlier encounters. Once the outcome is known, ordinary or ambiguous behavior may suddenly seem like it was an obvious warning sign, even when there was no reason to interpret it that way at the time. A crime that initially happened to someone else can begin to feel much closer when it involves a familiar neighbor, street, house, or local business.
Suddenly, places that once felt completely ordinary can carry a different meaning. At the same time, the unsettling lesson is not that ordinary-looking people are secretly dangerous. Rather, appearances and everyday social interactions provide only limited information about what someone may be doing privately.
That gap between the person a community thinks it knows and what may actually have been happening behind the scenes is exactly what can make a local story linger long after the original event.
#25
a girl in my town was rumored to have k****d her grandfather. she came shopping at the shop i used to work at. she got arrested 3 days after that bc she was found guilty she smashed her grandfathers head.
Image source: bea❤️🔥, magnific
#26
I swear this actually happened. A lady in a small town I grew up in, called bogota Texas couldn’t have kids. So there was a nice lady that we all knew and she was extremely nice, but she was also pregnant. Well come to find out she was m******d and her kid was taken, and no one found out for years until a friend of mines needed a kidney transplant and he found out his parents weren’t his.
Image source: Jace, pvproductions
#27
A rlly weird family moved in next door, both my cats and all my other neighbors cats went missing in the span of 2 years, moved away and I kid you not I found out last week her son stole all the cats and was breeding them.
Image source: 🌌 ──⃝222─⃝⃝⃝⃝─🌌, Mehmet Fatih Bayram
Small-town stories have a way of sticking around, especially when they involve familiar places, unexplained events, or people no one ever expected to be connected to something disturbing. A quiet road, an abandoned house, or an ordinary neighbor can take on an entirely different meaning once a creepy story becomes attached to it.
And as these stories are passed from one person to another, the line between what really happened and what the town remembers can become surprisingly blurry. Now we want to hear from you. What is the creepiest story you heard growing up, and did you ever find out whether there was any truth behind it? We would love to hear from you!
#28
not really a rumor, but i’m gonna share it anyway. I was around 5-6 years old at the time and an old friend/classmate of my mom visited one day. Mom and grandma told me to keep the doors and windows locked but keep one specific window open and stay a few meters away from that open window, i also cannot open the doors at any cost cause apparently that woman had something wrong with her. I did as my mom and grandma said and when i saw that woman, her smile was off, it looked so creepy and weird. The next day, at noon, i went to my neighbors house cause mom wasn’t around so i asked permission from my aunt to go and play so my aunt was left alone at the house. After i got home, my aunt told me it was good that i wasn’t around cause that woman came back with a knife and asked if me and my mom were around, my aunt said no then asked what she’s gonna do with the knife, the woman said she was just gonna k**l something. That something? was me.
Image source: aki, Daniel Haddad
#29
my great grandfather and his friends m******d an old woman by burying him alive because she was known for being a witch and cursed the whole town, old people would tell that the momment the woman died the unknown sickness that spreads through the town mysteriously vanished and all the people who got sick was healed… i thought it’s just a story made to scare kids and it was slowly forgotten by time… but when that old woman’s daughter died the people found a lot of witchcraft stuff in her home… there are even d**d rats, chickens and goats on her room and a picture of her husband’s mistress who also mysteriously died weeks ago put up in like an altar along with some hair and vodoo doll….
Image source: kechay28, Andrej Lišakov
#30
my neigbour was a phsycopaht ( she k****d her husband and left the body in the fridge).
Image source: sd13🇧🇮, Egor Litvinov
#31
Apparently, our place was supposedly a grave where multiple women who were kidnapped around the 1800s were buried. Even as a kid, I never believed the story (our house is hunted so I thought they just made that up). Until our dog started digging beside our house one day and found multiple bones wrapped in a blanket… including a baby’s bones.
Image source: Jebb
#32
7 teen girls went missing one by one in my hometown. Kids were reporting and gossiping about seeing a woman hanging around the parks late at night staring at them and had been seen following some of them home on their way to school.I was walking to school one day and a police officer pulled over to ask me my name because I looked just like one of the missing girls and he personally took me the rest of the way to school because he said it wasn’t safe for me to be walking alone.I had asked him if he knew what could’ve happened to them and he looked at me from the rear view mirror with such sadness as if he had already knew.Next day when I woke up for school and the news was playing I heard them announce an 8 oclcock curfew was set in place as they had found two of the girls were d**d and they had a fear that girls were being targeted by a women trafficker in our town…..The other girls were never found and it hasn’t been talked about since..
Image source: .
#33
This story has been told many times before. In my town, a wedding occurred. It was a big celebration even the mayor came because it was a small town. While the guest is eating they found a finger in their meal?! What really happened is, while they are cooking a fight broke out and one got k****d, to hide what happened they chopped him and put him in the soup and the mayor found the finger in his meal.
Image source: Anyaaa
#34
This is my bsf’s story so she had a schoolmate let’s call him An who had a physical fight with a guy from another school and they ended up getting along after the fight had passed a couple days had passed the guy asked An to come over for swimming and they ended up going to a river and the next day at school An was absent and weeks passed by people were starting to think An shouldn’t have gone with those group of guys and he just disappeared no track,until they found An’s body in the river with his body and face smashed up it turned out the guy who brought An over for a swim brought a few other guys to come over and they smashed him with rocks and left him in the river,rip An.
Image source: ℬℰℒℒℰ ✧˖࿐
#35
Not a rumour but my brother kept saying that the old neighbours are noncey and keep looking at him and being all wierd (my brother looked very young for age) we said shhh stop that and laughed him off as he said mad stuff like this. Fast forward this headteacher was arrested for harming teens at the school he worked at.
Image source: Elle Una
#36
I grew up in an african country, we had this older guy almost in his 30s at our neighborhood he would always pass by our house. I’d always see him around, he usually said hi and we had small normal interactions, sometimes we’d talk. Which really stood out to me cause i never really seen him socialize with anyone else ever, but i never thought anything of it especially In a neighborhood where there are no strangers. This one time my uncle saw me talking to him, that was when i became a teenager, keep in mind i’ve known this guy for almost 10 years now. My uncle straight up told me to never talk to him again. He told me that he k****d his whole family when he was only 11. Which turned out to be a fact. Looking back even after learning that fact i knew something must’ve happened to him. Our interactions were always initiated by me cause i saw a broken man and i guess my curiosity made me want to be kind. I wasn’t fully a “kind kid” or the stupid kind at all. After learning that i could then understand why he would always ignore me and wait for me to say hi. Its like he was anticipating how long it would to take for me to know the story everyone knew. Heck i didn’t change one bit towards him. He was a good guy for all i knew, never had a stranger-danger vibe about him at all and everyone was always scared of him. And in undeveloped country at the time he could’ve easily been framed as a child or even had a good reason to do so wether an illness or a***e. He lived his whole life between prayer and keeping to himself. Never once saw him have any argument with anyone. He died in his 50s. I cried that day and still pray for his soul. I’m not the kind to sympathize with wrong doings. And i consider myself to have pretty good social readings even as a kid. Something never added up about his story. The guy i saw didn’t seem twisted or hyperactive, he wasn’t too soft spoken or too egotistical. I just saw a genuinely broken man, no drive whatsoever just living his days.
Image source: Ahmed
#37
in my town, people talk about some jokes like a k***er just to scare kids after 2 weeks a killer showed up and k**l two man, after that we left the town, but in the end the k***er was the one who created the joke.
Image source: Maryyy♥️
#38
I had a family member who said that in 1984/85 he was at gas station pumping gas when a man came up to him and asked him for change bc he needed to get some to eat and he gave him like 10 bucks and the man said “ your a good and lucky man, god bless ” and he walked away. then when my family member got home he turned on the news and there was a report with a sketch of who was believed to be the night stalker and he said it was the same guy who talked to him at the gas station every detail looked like him….. he said that after it left him thinking about wym im lucky…
Image source: Aaron
#39
back in my town, I used to walk to school because it’s close and there was a lady that always asked me when I walk by her house: “do you like candies?” and I answer with no every time….and walk on…it keeps happening till I reached 4th grade, and I was back from school, I saw police around her house, they arrested her and took out four de//ad bodies…
Image source: Baron Grayson
#40
A grave that had been dug up after a day being burried. Everyone panicked and suspected the perpetrator was a c4nn1bal. A few days later, the perpetrator’s identity was discovered, but his whereabouts were unknown. It became national news. Then, not long afterward, he was arrested. He took the meat to feed his family. Unfortunately, at the time, the family thought it was just ordinary meat.
Image source: ace
#41
So in my town there was a fire it was like 3am and i didn’t notices 15 min later my fahter told me he has a strange feeling and the next minute i checkt outsied and i saw a fire on our neighbors roof everyone was surprise but something wasn’t adding up that one neighbor always came out first anf my dad said he has a feeling that its our neighor so my dad prayed they will catch who ever did it and it was our neighbor…
Image source: 𝓓𝓪𝓳𝓮𝓷𝓪
#42
Not scary but in my city’s castle there are secret tunnels built hundreds of years ago, with secret rooms and underground roads to connect with every side of the city, and the last one of these tunnels was discovered in 2025.
Image source: Marzy_100
#43
my grandma had twin cousins and they went out swimming by the river on a normal day. my grandma left them to help their mom in cleaning near by the shallow part of the river and like it was sunny and good weather. when my grandma was about to call them back home, she didn’t find them. the whole town then went on search for them for 6 HOURS like they searched the whole river but couldn’t find them. the next day when they tried to find them again, they found them d**d at the SAME SPOT where they were last seen by my grandma. there were no signs of blood or they were dragged out and dumped there if it was murd3r as the autopsy said they drowned.
Image source: tiyangggggg
#44
So I when I was like 5 or maybe 6 I was playing with my friends and someone from another country moved in. We thought he was a normal kid so we didn’t mind, then of my friends invited him to play with us but then he got scared and ran back to his home. We were very confused at first, later night, I was at my elder sister’s sleepover party then we heard a noise. So I looked out the window and saw the same boy. I waved at him but got no response. My sister and I were very confused till later morning we decided to tell the sheriff. The sheriff investigated his house but found nothing, the case was closed till years later in 2020. My family and I decided to visit the town. when I was the same house, me and my younger brother decided to investigate the house with my grandfather. When we did, we saw something that the sheriff didn’t notice, it’s a diary. In the diary, it was written by the same boy. BUT GOOD LORD WHEN I WAS READING THE DIARY, MY SIS FROM UPSTAIRS WAS SCREAMING IN FEAR. When me and Dad investigated, THE BOY’S HEAD WAS HANGING INSIDE THE CLOSET. MAGGOTS EVERYWHERE, ROTTEN, EYEBALLS FELL OUT. So that’s when I realized, it is the reason why he didn’t wave back.
Image source: ⋆˚𝜗𝜚˚⋆𝚃𝚘𝚛𝚒 ♡𝚜 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖⋆
#45
I recently moved into a small town in Minnesota to live with my bf. He told me a few years back he use to know a guy he would talk to whenever he goes to the gym. Mind you my bf goes to the gym 6 days a week and always ran into this man and had conversations with him. One day he noticed he hasn’t seen or spoke to this man for a few days. This is a small town so everyone knows each other, so my bf coworkers knew the same guy. My bf went to work and heard from his boss that the man was arrested for k*lling his wife. Turns out the man was using bath salt to get high and police was called bc neighbors heard screaming. They found the man inside the house eating his wife’s face. She sadly passed away.
Image source: Sybau
#46
It’s not a rumor but a true experience. My teacher kept saying her shoulder feels so stiff. Then she noticed my classmate infront who happened to be beside me so I also notice that his face is so pale. She asked him “Are you ok child?” he replied “Maam there’s a hand in your shoulder” My teacher screamed and run! We all run after her! It turns out it’s not a first time someone mentioned the spirit behind her. Her friend once told her there is a spirit following her and she just ignore about it thinking it was just a joke.
Image source: ImYour_Basher
#47
Years ago in my hometown a girl went missing from our county fair, and her body parts were found in a field. Turns out she had an argument with someone and left the fair and her neighbor was the one to give her a ride home and ended up m*****ing her. Kind of like the movie the lovely bones in a way.
Image source: Tha pretty.Sagittarius
#48
There was a rumours that the old building had a lot of crashes(next to my house) and there was one car left damaged never been touched but its sealed of when the late afternoon we sneak into the building and found a lot of flys everywhere the car and smelled so bad we checked inside and we found a skeleton there was a mom,a baby, and another toddler my grandma called the police and the body was known as a rich man who owned a building next to the building we didn’t know the man that much bc we were still young i was about (5 or 7) and my cousin were abt my age rn.
Image source: 𝕽𝖞𝖊1𝖓. ִֶָ..𓂃 ࣪ ִֶָ🪽་༘࿐
#49
I once went to sleep with my bedroom window open, and that night I had this dream where something kept telling me, “Wake up and close your window. Wake up and close your window.” I suddenly woke up, immediately got out of bed, closed it, and went straight back to sleep. The next morning, I woke up to my mum shouting and asking why there was a ladder in the garden leaning against the wall directly below my bedroom window. The creepiest part? That ladder wasn’t ours. We had never seen it before in our lives. To this day, I genuinely believe something was warning me to close that window.
Image source: Lil ꨄ
#50
there was a rumor about someone digging graves to take out corpses and bury d**d animals instead. no one knew what happens to those bodies. people stopped burying in that graveyard. it was rumor no one believed until one day someone passing by saw a man and a child dragging something packed in various sheets. police was called because the someone who saw had a suspicion that they’re dragging a d**d body. Later it was found out that they were father and son a******d to human flesh. they’d eat skin and leave bones and other organs to rot in their backyard.
the someone who saw them was my grandfather who passed away a few weeks later.
Image source: Dazae-i
#51
Growing up in my small Midwest town, everyone said the old 24-hour diner on Route 9 was cursed. People swore that if you went there past 2am you’d see a waitress who wasn’t on the schedule. She’d take your order, pour coffee, then just… disappear. I thought it was BS to scare us teens. Until senior year I worked a closing shift there. Around 3:17am, the bell dings. I look up and there’s a woman in a 1950s uniform standing at booth 4. She orders “black coffee and a slice of pie.” I go to the back to get it. When I come out, she’s gone. But the coffee was still steaming and there was exact change plus a tip on the table. Cops later told me that booth was where they found a waitress m******d in 1958. She never clocked out. I quit the next day.
Image source: moon.official
#52
there was a carnival truck in our town going around at night. at first it just played creepy music but then there was a rumor going around that the people in the truck kidnapped kids and then sold their organs. no one believed it until a 8 year old boy went missing. the case was closed because they couldnt find his body. then a year later someone found the carnival truck near a lake and inside they found blood and body parts. the little boys body parts were identified. no one ever found the men from the truck.
Image source: kifla
#53
at that time there’s rumors about meatball sellers are using stray, unclaimed, free roaming cats meat. unbelievable but then i feel like stray cats around my neighborhood is decreasing and never seen stray cats for at least 3 months. and apparently i did eat those meatball (unknowingly), and after that never again.
Image source: Lilisasa
#54
In my old hometown, we all have bigger properties. Some people have septic tanks bigger than their cars. Well supposedly there was a family that had lost their son back in the 90s and they never could find him. 3 years ago a family was getting their septic tank pumped out and they had to stop. They found the boys bones in the septic tank. He had fallen in there and the family never knew before closing the tank.
Image source: Ambear 💛 | Milso ⚓️
Follow Us