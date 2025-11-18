Frugal Living 101: 15 Home Changes We’re Making To Keep More Cash In Our Pockets

Alright, penny pinchers and thrift enthusiasts, listen up! We’re about to embark on a money-saving adventure that doesn’t require you to live off ramen noodles or sell your firstborn. These 15 home hacks are so sneaky, your wallet won’t know what hit it – in the best way possible.
From turning your kitchen into a budget-friendly culinary haven to transforming your home into an energy-efficient fortress, we’ve got the inside scoop on keeping more of your hard-earned cash where it belongs – in your pocket. So put on your frugal thinking cap and get ready to become the MacGyver of money-saving.
#1 Grow Your Own Countertop Herbs And Greens
Ready to unleash your inner green thumb without getting your hands dirty? Enter the countertop hydroponic growing system: your ticket to becoming a veggie-growing ninja in the comfort of your kitchen! This compact miracle worker is like a salad bar that pays you back. Imagine plucking fresh, crisp lettuce for your sandwich without leaving your pajamas – it’s like having a farmers market in your kitchen, minus the early morning wake-up call.
Review: “I purchased this product because I wanted fresh herbs to cook with and wanted something that wouldn’t take up a lot of space in my RV. This did not disappoint. Set up was easy, instructions were clear and fresh herbs have begun to grow. I highly recommend.” – sherrylucia
Image source: amazon.com, Carrots
#2 Different Faucet Heads Can Help You Save Water
Get ready to make a splash in the world of water conservation with faucet aerators! These tiny titans of tap efficiency are like magical sieves for your sink, mixing air into your water flow faster than you can say “H2O.” The result? A stream that feels just as powerful but uses way less water. It’s like giving your faucet a smart makeover without breaking the bank. These little gizmos can cut your water usage by up to 50%, sending your water bill plummeting faster than a daredevil off a cliff.
Review: “I have owned a lot of different kinds of sprayers, and this one is my absolute favorite. It sprays very nice and I love how it turns on and off.. really easy with no leaking. This is a rare find and I would definitely buy again.” – Cheryl
Image source: amazon.com, HappyShopper
#3 Invest In A Standby Switch For Appliances
Say hello to your new energy-saving superhero: the standby switch with a timer! This nifty little gadget is like kryptonite for energy vampires lurking in your home. You know, those sneaky appliances that suck power even when they’re “off”? Well, this switch is here to stake ’em! Just plug in your TV, computer, or that fancy coffee maker you barely use, set the timer, and boom – automatic power-off when you’re not using them.
Review: “This timmer is very easy to set up, and I love that I can also use plugs for items that need to be on all the time. Fits perfectly where I need it and made of good durable materials.” – J. Roberts
Image source: amazon.com, Rowan
#4 Use A Budget Planner To Keep Track Of Everything
This magic budget notebook is like a GPS for your money, helping you navigate the treacherous waters of impulse buys and sneaky expenses. It’s not about depriving yourself; it’s about being the boss of your bucks! Jot down your income, track your spending, and watch as financial clarity emerges like a beautiful butterfly from a cocoon of receipts.
Review: “I love this budget planner! It helps keep my organized and it allows me to stay on top of my finances. There’s a place for everything and I love the stickers!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Mandy
#5 Use A Water Filter Instead Of Bottled Water
Say goodbye to your bottled water addiction and hello to savings, hydration heroes! It’s time to break up with those single-use plastic bottles and swipe right on a filtered water pitcher. This eco-friendly champion is like a personal water sommelier, turning your tap water into a crisp, refreshing delight.
Review: “I bought it because the price of bottle water has tripled in price, I needed something to take and clean the water from my faucet for cooking and have clean water for my 18 year old dog & 4 year old cat , what a difference it has made, I highly recommend of these pitchers, makes a huge difference” – LORI J HOSEY
Image source: amazon.com, Ivie
#6 Crock Pot Saves Time And Energy
Unleash your inner kitchen wizard with a crock pot or instant pot – these magical meal-making machines turn budget-friendly ingredients into delicious feasts faster than you can say “takeout,” saving you time, energy, and enough dough to make your wallet do a happy dance!
Review: “We love our Instant Pot and use it all the time. Love that it is stainless steel. Tired of everything being coated with unhealthy non-stick materials. I often purchase items that are not name brand, but in this case the name brand is so much better than my old no name brand item. So amazing to be able to have delicious dinners so quickly! This was a great purchase!” – Tom Meisel
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#7 Cut Unnecessary Food Spending By Sticking To A Grocery List
The humble grocery list notepad is an unassuming piece of paper that is your secret ally in the war on unnecessary food spending. No more aimless wandering down aisles, falling prey to the siren song of novelty snacks or the allure of buy-one-get-one deals you don’t need. With your trusty list in hand, you’ll zip through the store like a shopping ninja, focused and efficient.
Review: “These have the perfect spacing between lines so you don’t feel too cramped, but you can still get everything you need on the list! The whole back of the pad is magnetic, so you don’t have to worry about it falling down with a tiny strip like others. Highly recommend!!” – Caroline
Image source: amazon.com, Deneen
#8 Keep The Sun Out With Blackout Curtains
Lights, camera, savings! Enter blackout curtains: the unsung heroes of home cooling and your wallet’s new bestie. These light-blocking ninjas are like sunglasses for your windows, keeping that pesky sun from turning your living room into a sauna. By blocking up to 99% of light, they’re basically telling heat to “talk to the hand.”
Review: “My family and I have nothing but good things to say! This is without any sort of blinds or anything on the actual windows. There are nicely made and a huge help to keep heat down in the house. Would highly recommend!” – Sarah Lopes
Image source: amazon.com, Sheena Ayers
#9 Leak And Weather-Proof Your Home To Save Energy
Got drafts? Foam weather stripping to the rescue! This budget-friendly superhero swoops in to plug those pesky gaps around windows and doors. It’s like giving your home a snug hug, keeping the cozy in and the cold out. Easy to apply and gentler on the wallet than a full-scale insulation overhaul, this sticky strip works overtime so your heating doesn’t have to.
Review: “Nice draft blocker for back door, had issues with cold air coming in and these pretty much stopped all the draft, had to double up on some spots but it worked great adhesive still sticks pretty good after about 2 years.” – Tyler
Image source: amazon.com, Omar
#10 Turn The Thermostat A Little Lower
Meet your new money-saving bestie: the Google Nest Smart Thermostat! This brainy little gadget is like having a personal financial advisor for your heating bill. It learns your schedule faster than you can say “cozy,” automatically adjusting the temperature when you’re out living your best life.
Review: “I was a little skeptical at first when I bought it, but it was definitely worth it. I’ve really come to love it the fact that I can make a schedule for my thermostat and I don’t have to worry about turning it up and down. It makes my life so much easier.” – KayCee Escamilla
Image source: amazon.com, James
#11 There Are Easy Ways To Cut Fuel Costs
Attention, road warriors! Want to inflate your savings while deflating your fuel costs? It’s time to get pumped about proper tire pressure! Enter your new best friend: the portable tire pressure checker and inflator. This handy gadget is like a personal trainer for your tires, keeping them in tip-top shape for maximum fuel efficiency.
Review: “Excellent inflator with many uses. Works very well for automobile tires. Easy to use, easy to set specified pressure, etc. Very solidly built, very compact, good accessory to have around the car and the garage.” – Amazon2
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#12 Energy Efficient Lightbulbs Are No Joke
Say goodbye to those old-school energy hogs and hello to LED and CFL superstars that sip electricity like it’s a fine wine. They last longer than your favorite TV series and use less energy than a lazy sloth. Plus, they come in so many varieties, you can set any mood – from “romantic dinner” to “interrogation room chic.”
Review: “Great price for these light bulbs. Beats prices from home depot or similar department store. These light bulbs can last up to 7 years. 60 watts and is a soft white color. Would recommend these to anyone looking to replace their light bulbs!” – Taylor Marie
Image source: amazon.com, Taylor Marie
#13 Plan Out Your Meals For The Week
Feast your eyes on the ultimate money-saving hack: the fridge-front meal plan! Slap an acrylic board on your refrigerator and transform it into a culinary command center. This isn’t just meal planning; it’s a delicious defense against budget-busting takeout temptations. Scribble down your weekly menu and watch as your kitchen transforms into a haven of organization and savings. No more 6 PM panic-induced pizza orders or sad, forgotten veggies doing the slow rot in your crisper drawer.
Review: “Having a meal planner on my fridge has been a game changer for our family. Because it’s in my sight it’s easier to remember to create the meal plan, write down the grocery list for said meal plan, keep a list of the items we run out of during the week and overall be more prepared to feed a family of 5 every night without the mundane and at times dreaded task of figuring out what’s for dinner. Makes our home run more efficiently.” – ALICIA MILLER
Image source: amazon.com, Stephanie
#14 Don’t Underestimate The Power Of Ceiling Fans Instead Of AC
These whirling wonders can help you chill out without cranking up the AC, potentially slashing your cooling costs by up to 40%. It’s like having a personal wind machine, minus the dramatic hair flips. In summer, set those blades spinning counterclockwise for a refreshing breeze. Come winter, flip the switch to clockwise to push warm air down – it’s like a cozy hug for your room!
Review: “we installed two of these and LOVE them! They have multiple light settings as well as fan speed. They look very high end and have a great price point. Remotes are very nice and easy to use. The distance of hang down from the ceiling is really great, absolutely perfect. Great alternative to air conditioning. Can have fans on without the lights and vis versa! Very happy with the quality!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Book Mom
#15 Spice Up Your Leftover Game
Instead of letting yesterday’s dinner do the walk of shame to the trash, give it a fancy makeover. Turn that lonely chicken breast into a sizzling stir-fry, or transform plain rice into a zesty fried rice fiesta. It’s like giving your food a second chance at stardom – everyone loves a good comeback story!
And hey, while you’re channeling your inner culinary Picasso, why not go full meal prep mode? Invest in some snazzy meal prep containers and turn your leftover masterpieces into ready-to-go lunches.
Review: “My daughter had a set of these and I really like them, so I purchased a set and have continued to add to them. They are wonderful. They clean up so easily and do not stain with pasta or chili. I have stored everything in them. They are very durable and store easily. Lids seal tight keep everything fresh and most of all, they do not leak! Great buy.” – PL
Image source: amazon.com, Dumdi
