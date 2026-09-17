Slayyyter: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Slayyyter
September 17, 1996
Kirkwood, Missouri, US
30 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Slayyyter?
Catherine Grace Garner is an American singer and songwriter known for her brash, sex-positive lyrics and Y2K-inspired electropop. Her music often blends provocative themes with danceable beats.
She first gained widespread attention with the 2019 single “Mine,” which became a viral sensation across social media platforms. Its catchy hooks and internet buzz solidified her place in the pop underground.
Early Life and Education
Slayyyter grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri, in a household shaped by her mother’s Polish American Catholic faith and Moroccan heritage. Her early life was influenced by pop music, which her mother introduced her to.
She attended private grade schools and later public school, before enrolling at the University of Missouri for about a year. There, she began to experiment with making her own music on a laptop, eventually dropping out to pursue her passion full-time.
Notable Relationships
Slayyyter maintains a private stance regarding her romantic life, and public records do not detail any long-term relationships.
She has no publicly known children, with her focus appearing to remain on her evolving music career.
Career Highlights
Slayyyter’s electropop sound achieved significant recognition with her 2026 album, Worst Girl in America, which topped the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and reached number 22 on the Billboard Hot 200. This marked her highest commercial success to date.
Beyond her charting albums, Slayyyter expanded her reach by supporting artists like Charli XCX, Kesha, and Tove Lo on major tours. Her early self-titled mixtape, “Slayyyter”, garnered over 100 million streams and featured viral hits such as “Mine” and “Daddy AF,” with the latter appearing in films.
Signature Quote
“It’s okay if I’m not the best singer, because I’m still an artist worthy of making music as a career.”
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