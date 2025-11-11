I Drew 39 Movie Scenes That Inspire Me

One year ago, I decided to watch classic movies and draw about them in one sketchbook: 56 movies, 56 sheets, 56 drawings, almost one a day. It was so fun!

So I bought a second sketchbook and dedicated it to the movies of my youth. 56 drawings again. I just can’t stop.

I bought a third sketchbook, a red one. And I draw movies in which the red colour is significant.

#1 Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Francis Ford Coppola, 1992

#2 V For Vendetta, James Mcteigue, 2006

#3 Batman, Tim Burton, 1989

#4 Vertigo1, Alfred Hitchcock, 1958 // Frankenstein, James Whale, 1931 // Singin’ In The Rain, Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly, 1952

#5 The Neverending Story, Wolfgang Petersen, 1984

#6 Carrie, Brian De Palma, 1976

#7 Some Like It Hot, Billy Wilder, 1959

#8 Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis, 1994

#9 Iron Man, Jon Favreau, 2008

#10 Rashōmon, Akira Kurosawa, 1950

#11 The Shining, Stanley Kubrick, 1980

#12 Back To The Future, Robert Zemeckis, 1985

#13 Total Recall, Paul Verhoeven, 1990

#14 Seven, David Fincher, 1995

#15 Casablanca, Michael Curtiz, 1942

#16 Judgement At Nuremberg, Stanley Kramer, 1961

#17 Wuthering Heights, William Wyler, 1939

#18 Indiana Jones & The Raiders Of The Lost Ark, Steven Spielberg, 1981 // Léon, Luc Besson, 1994

#19 Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer, Tom Tykwer, 2006

#20 Schindler’s List, Steven Spielberg, 1993

#21 Kill Bill, Quentin Tarantino, 2003 & 2004

#22 Dances With Wolves, Kevin Costner, 1990

#23 Jaws, Steven Spielberg, 1975

#24 Ghostbusters, Ivan Reitman, 1984

#25 Alien, Ridley Scott, 1979

#26 Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, Nagisa Ōshima, 1983

#27 Scoop, Woody Allen, 2006

#28 Metropolis, Fritz Lang, 1927

#29 Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, Mike Nichols, 1966

#30 E.t. The Extra-terrestrial, De Steven Spielberg, 1982

#31 La Cité De La Peur, Alain Berbérian, 1994

#32 The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan, 1999

#33 The Fearless Vampire Killers, Roman Polanski, 1967

#34 Mon Oncle, Jacques Tati, 1958 // The Great Dictator, Charlie Chaplin, 1940 // A Streetcar Named Desire, Elia Kazan, 1951

#35 King Kong, Merian Caldwell Cooper & Ernest Beaumont Schoedsack, 1933

#36 Les Quatre Cents Coups, François Truffaut, 1959

#37 The Night Of The Hunter, Charles Laughton, 1955

#38 Cast Away, Robert Zemeckis, 2000

#39 The Goonies, Richard Donner, 1985

