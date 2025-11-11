Pet Owners Use Non-Toxic Face Paint To Turn Their Animals Into Creepy Skeletons For Halloween

by

If you’ve always wanted to try dressing up your pet with some of your Halloween costume ideas, but have a feeling that they would highly object being clad up for a show, painting their fur might be a great solution!

Using non-toxic pet-safe face paint can be a great way to turn your furry friend into a Halloween costume monstrosity without putting them through the potential discomfort of a cloth costume. Artist Bryn Anderson’s dog Nixie is an excellent example of these dog costumes and just how cute and creepy a skeleton dog can be!

The most critical step is to have non-toxic paint that is safe for animals to ingest in case they start to lick it. Numerous brands sell such colors, and there are online tutorials on how to make your own perfectly safe paint if you don’t trust those brands. A good rule of thumb is that if the paint is kid-safe, it’s probably pet-safe too.

The next step is the inspiration! Painting your pet with a skeleton is a great idea, but there are plenty of other awesome designs that can be done for pet Halloween costumes!

More info: Facebook (Bryn) | Facebook (Nixie) | (h/t: dogster, brynmarele)

Bryn Anderson used non-toxic pet-safe paint to turn Nixie into a skeleton dog

Here’s Nixie with the paint safely washed off!

Here are some other pets who received the skeleton treatment:

Image credits: Jenna Foo

Image credits: Knot Just Rope

Image credits: Knot Just Rope

