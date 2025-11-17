Hey Pandas, What’s An Unsettling Thing You Felt? (Closed)

Not necessarily horror or paranormal. Post anything weird, a coincidence, or something different which kinda confused you for some time.
Can include a story or a part of conversation with a person you found creepy or anything else that felt out of place.
Try to include what possible explanation you think it might have.
#1
When I was younger I had a nightmare where I was in my bed frozen while a huge caterpillar slowly came up alongside me, with its huge teeth chomped the side of my stomach. Woke up in a shock and where the bite had happened in the dream was lightly bruised. Weird.
#2
Whenever my dad smiles and acts nice with me it feels very off these days as it feels like he’s mad at me
#3
I was staying the night at the mcmenamins edgefield (Google it) with my friends for my 12th birthday and about halfway through to night (1am?) I hell this presence that’s not exactly scary but definitely not comforting. it kind of felt like when you feel like someone’s watching you. Anyways I turn over and look at my friend sleeping next to me and ask him if he was feeling something was off and he agreed. In the morning all the clocks were reset except the one right next to me and my friend.
#4
i found a bit of fishing line swimming in the ocean, not that far out, but i tugged on it and it was stuck on something, the more i followed it the further it went and the more freaked out i felt. just like, really panicked. i ditched it and swam back.
