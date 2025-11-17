102 Sitcom Trivia Questions For Silver Screen Fans To Crack

For some reason, sitcoms are considered to be among the less sophisticated entertainment TV can offer us. Sure, they may not be overly complicated either in terms of writing or production, yet, ever since the genre appeared on the silver screen, it has never lost its popularity. And while we can all argue about which sitcom is the best *cough* Brooklyn Nine-Nine *cough*, let’s all admit that we enjoy them and are always down to watch a good sitcom. Once you’ve done that, you are ready to discover a new step, and that’s sitcom trivia.
One thing that works for TV show trivia is that you are exposed to it for so long, small details you wouldn’t normally remember about movies stick with you. It’s basically like remembering stuff about your family. If you are thinking about organizing a TV show quiz for a fun game night with friends, IMDB trivia will come in handy to collect info. You may also want to check out the official Wiki fandom pages, they are full of hidden gems.
For this article we collected enough TV trivia questions to last you for a couple of games. We even give you the answers in the first comment, so you won’t have to look for them. Don’t forget to let us know how many you scored. And if you know other curious trivia about TV, post them in the comments, because we love a good TV trivia game too.
#1
Where do the Simpsons live?
#2
What is Fred Flintstone’s iconic celebratory line?
#3
What is the name of the coffee shop where the characters from Friends hang out?
#4
Can you name the actor who played Thing in The Addams Family?
#5
What is Michael Scott from The Office’s favorite joke/line?
#6
Joey Tribbiani from Friends an iconic line. What is it?
#7
Which character becomes a fugitive at the end of The Office?
#8
Who was Bart Simpson’s teacher?
#9
Frasier is actually a spin-off of another show. Can you name this show?
#10
Where is the sitcom New Girl set?
#11
Which superhero had a reference or an unwitting cameo in every episode of Seinfield?
#12
In M*A*S*H, what do the characters call the senior staff members’ tent?
#13
Which iconic actor plays the part of Frank Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia?
#14
On Gilligan’s Island, how many castaways were there?
#15
And where would you find characters called Elly May, Jed, and Granny?
#16
What is the Canadian character from How I Met Your Mother called?
#17
True or false – the character George lives in Jerry’s building on Seinfeld?
#18
South Park takes place in which state?
#19
The character Daria first appeared in which other animated series?
#20
Queen Latifah starred in which sitcom?
#21
Which TV series has a “lost episode” due to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy?
#22
The Goldbergs is set in which decade?
#23
What is the stock sound of someone screaming that is often used in sitcoms, often as a joke?
#24
How did Jed Clampett, the main character from the classic 60s sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies, make his fortune?
#25
What is the link between The Munsters, Gilligan’s Island, and The Addams Family?
#26
Which sitcom, first released in the late 60s, features a blended family?
#27
What was the name of the rather dysfunctional family in Married With Children?
#28
Which state does the Connor family from the sitcom Roseanne live in?
#29
What sitcom features the line ‘we were on a break’, and which character says it?
#30
What show features a character saying ‘can I offer you a nice egg in this trying time’?
#31
Which character from which show often exclaimed ‘dy-no-mite’?
#32
What would Florence from Alice ask you to do?
#33
In The Brady Bunch, who often exasperatedly exclaimed ‘Marcia, Marcia, Marcia’?
#34
What is Matthew Perry’s character name in Friends?
#35
Which character from which show had a spinoff show created about his younger years?
#36
What is the name of the beautiful witch in the sitcom Bewitched?
#37
This show featured the main character having cousins called Carlton, Ashley, and Hilary. What’s the show called?
#38
Debra Messing stars as which titular character from which sitcom?
#39
In which sitcom would you find a troublesome girlfriend called Stella?
#40
The hospital-situated comedy sitcom Scrubs had two lead female characters. What were they called?
#41
Where would you find characters called Raj, Amy, and Stewart?
#42
What was the name of Tim Taylor’s neighbor in the sitcom Home Improvement?
#43
What does Michael Scott eat for lunch on The Office that makes him fall asleep?
#44
Where did Roseanne Conner work in the original run of Roseanne?
#45
What was Beaver Cleaver’s real first name on Leave It to Beaver?
#46
Brandy played the title character in which TV show?
#47
Which fellow Golden Girls cast member had a recurring role on Maude with Bea Arthur?
#48
Who gave Bobby his first kiss on The Brady Bunch?
#49
Fred Sanford often called his son what insult on Sanford and Son?
#50
In season 3 of My Name is Earl, the location was changed. Where was the show set after the 3rd season?
#51
One of the earliest sitcoms from the 50s featured a whacky red-headed lady who was married to a bandleader. What was it called?
#52
What iconic sitcom featuring a prehistoric family first debuted in 1960?
#53
How many episodes of Happy Days were made?
#54
What award did John Cleese win for his part in Cheers?
#55
Which sitcom is based on an older sitcom called Love American Style?
#56
Which character in which show says the line ‘there’s always money in the banana stand’?
#57
And which character from Happy Days often called people ‘bucko’?
#58
What would Willis be asked in the sitcom Diff’rent Strokes?
#59
What did Archie Bunker from the sitcom All in the Family call his wife and his son-in-law?
#60
What iconic line did Columbo say before he broke a case wide open?
#61
Name the character who would tell everyone around him to ‘stifle!’
#62
Which classic sitcom started every episode with the line ‘gentleman, we can rebuild him’?
#63
What was Fred Sandford from Sandford and Sons classic line when he tried to get out of anything?
#64
What is the name of the 70s sitcom that features characters called Jack, Janet, and Chrissy?
#65
What is the name of the TV show that featured Charlie Sheen, Angus T Jones, and Jon Cryer?
#66
In which classic sitcom would you find characters called Jan, Mike, and Greg?
#67
Can you name all the Huang’s from the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat?
#68
What is the name of the actor who was nominated for three Emmys for playing the same character in three different sitcoms?
#69
Michael Cera’s character in Arrested Development shares a name with which pop legend?
#70
What is Dorothy Zbornak’s job on The Golden Girls?
#71
What is The Munsters’ address?
#72
What did Lucille Ball try to sell in a commercial on I Love Lucy?
#73
What was the Bayside High gang’s hangout spot on Saved By the Bell?
#74
What instrument did “The Mother” play in How I Met Your Mother?
#75
Where did Ralph Kramden threaten to send his wife on The Honeymooners?
#76
Mork of Mork and Mindy was from which planet?
#77
Who was Blake Carrington’s business rival on Dynasty?
#78
Which show was originally called Friends of Mine?
#79
What role does the character of Harry the Hat play in the sitcom Cheers?
#80
Peter Falk played a detective in which long-running show?
#81
What does the Fonz from Happy Days often say as a comeback?
#82
What would Mel from Mel’s Diner tell you to do?
#83
Everybody Loves Raymond features three characters who are closely connected to the lead. What are their names?
#84
Mama’s Family was a spinoff from what show?
#85
Which sitcom did Steve Urkel from Family Matters make a guest appearance on?
#86
What actor starred in Lizzie McGuire?
#87
What was the most-watched episode of Friends?
#88
Who was the captain of The Love Boat?
#89
How does George Costanza’s fiancee die on Seinfeld?
#90
Which character on The Office was originally an assistant casting director on the show?
#91
What is the real name of Marcel the monkey from Friends?
#92
How many different actors played Topanga’s parents on Boy Meets World?
#93
What is the name of Michael Fox’s character in Family Ties?
#94
What does The Andy Griffith Show’s Barney Fife keep in his shirt pocket?
#95
Which actor on Full House wore fake teeth?
#96
Which actress lied about her age when she auditioned for That ’70s Show?
#97
Which actor tried to get the Olsen twins fired from Full House?
#98
Where is Cheers set?
#99
Why does Mary go to jail in The Mary Tyler Moore Show?
#100
Which character on The Big Bang Theory suffers from selective mutism?
#101
Where did Greg Brady live during the last season of The Brady Bunch?
#102
Which sitcom opens with a shot of the main character heading down to “the Fishin’ Hole”?
